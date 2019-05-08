H&R REIT: Outlook Is Favorable In 2019 For This 5.8%-Yielding REIT

Investment Thesis

In Q3 2018, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) (TSX:HR.UN) saw healthy same-asset property net operating income growth year over year. The company’s outlook is favorable in 2019 thanks to (1) strong residential rental demand in the U.S., (2) occupancy stabilization of its newly acquired residential properties, and (3) improved retail portfolio in Canada. Its shares are currently trading at an attractive valuation. The company also has an attractive dividend with a yield of 5.8%. We continue to recommend investors to invest in this quality REIT.

Q3 2018 Highlights

In Q3 2018, H&R generated funds from operations of C$0.42 per share. This was down from C$0.46 in Q3 2017. The decline was mostly due to several disposition/acquisition activities in the past quarter and higher FFO in 2017 thanks to termination fees received in Q3 2017. Despite declining FFO per unit, we are encouraged to see H&R’s SPNOI growth across its different portfolios. Following the disposition of several of its low growth retail properties in its Echo portfolio, we saw its SPNOI increased by 4.7% year over year. We also like H&R’s Lantower Residential portfolio, which saw a SPNOI growth of 7.3% year over year.

Same-asset property net operating income Growth Primaris Portfolio (Canadian Retail) 0.8% H&R’s Office Portfolio 3.4% Echo Portfolio (U.S. Retail) 4.7% Lantower Residential Portfolio 7.3%

Reasons why we are optimistic about H&R REIT

We are optimistic about H&R in 2019 for the following reasons:

U.S. residential rental: Long runway of growth

H&R’s Lantower Residential portfolio should benefit from strong demand in the United States. According to PwC’s latest report, Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019, the organization observed the trend of younger generation population that seems to prefer rent to owning homes. As can be seen from the chart below, homeownership rates by age of household in the United States have gradually declined in the past two decades. PwC believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.” We believe H&R’s focus in U.S. Sun Belt cities where there are strong population and job growth will benefit greatly from this new demographic trend that prefers to rent and live.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Several residential properties will reach occupancy stabilization

In 2018, H&R’s Lantower Residential portfolio acquired 3 residential properties in the United States. These are newly built properties that are still in lease-up phase. Three properties have a weighted average occupancy rate of 65.8% at the end of September 2018. These properties should reach occupancy stabilization in 2019 and should contribute about US$9.5 million to its operating income on an annualized basis.

Year Built Number of Units Occupancy upon Acquisition Average Rent (USD $) Acquired date Bullhouse – Durham, NC 2018 305 40.3% $1,634/month June 1, 2018 Lantower Asturia – Tampa, FL 2017 322 86.3% $1,276/month June 11, 2018 Edgewater – Austin, TX 2018 328 44.8% $1,243/month September 17, 2018

There are also currently 7 properties under development (see table below). Once completed, these development projects should add an additional 1,519 multifamily units to its Lantower Residential portfolio. Management expects its Jackson Park's occupancy to be stabilized in Q4 2019.

Industrial portfolio should continue to benefit from strong demand

Industrial properties represent about 8% of H&R’s total properties by fair value. The rising popularity of e-commerce is driving an unprecedented need for more industrial properties in North America. The sector is also seeing significant rental increases. As a respondent in PwC’s report states, “industrial properties offer strong stability and low vacancy to keep returns consistent.” PwC also noted that even in Alberta where H&R has a high exposure, demand for industrial properties remain quite high.

Primaris portfolio will stabilize

H&R’s management is nearing the completion of its Target replacement program in its Primaris portfolio (its retail portfolio). Construction is progressing well on the former Target at Sunridge Mall. Management is expecting C$1.5 million in the annual base rent contribution from new tenants (Mark’s and Winners) in Q4 2019. H&R is also expecting C$7 million in annual base rent from its Sears’ replacement tenants starting in Q4 2019. Most of the new tenants will start occupying the space and start paying rent by Q3 2020.

Attractive Valuation

H&R currently estimates its net asset value to be $25.73 per share. Therefore, the REIT is currently trading at a price to NAV ratio of only 84.6%. The company’s price to estimated 2018 adjusted funds from operations ratio of 13.2x is quite attractive. We noted that the average price to AFFO ratios of U.S. residential REITs and Canadian office REITs are well above 20x. Even the average P/AFFO of Canadian retail REITs is above H&R’s valuation of 13.2x We believe this has to do with H&R’s past record and also its status of being a diversified REIT. However, we believe the company has undergone a strategic transformation and reduced many of its low growth retail properties and increased its exposure in residential properties. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.115 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Risks and Challenges

As the company is in the midst of transitioning (disposition of properties while developing new residential properties), its quarterly results may be dilutive. Therefore, we might see some quarters of declining FFOs or rising payout ratios.

Another risk that will impact H&R is the general economic condition in North America. Since we are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle, if an economic recession arrives, demand for industrial, retail and office properties will likely decline. This will negatively impact H&R’s occupancy ratio and rental revenue.

Investor Takeaway

H&R should continue to benefit from several catalysts we highlighted in our article. We also like its attractive 5.8%-yielding dividend. Hence, we continue to recommend investors to invest in this high-quality diversified REIT.

