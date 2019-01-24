Retirees Clean Up Under New Tax Law; Opportune Time For Roth Conversions

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investor Professor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

During the past year there were many articles published and numerous TV pundits opined about the impact of the new tax law on individuals. Little was said about the law’s impact on retirees, particularly those with income that included dividends, social security, pensions and IRA distributions. A great deal of criticism (and, in my view, misinformation) was directed to the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction. The general conclusion was that individuals in high tax states would be “losers” under the new tax plan. In my view, the critics failed to account for the positive aspects of the new tax plan, namely the higher standard deduction, the lower tax rates and, most importantly, the reduced AMT exposure.

Seeking Alpha has many readers who are retirees or those approaching retirement. This group, myself included, is likely to have income from several sources, including pensions, social security, dividends, capital gains, and IRA/401(k) distributions. Many of us also are contemplating Roth conversions in order to move assets for more favorable tax treatment down the road. With the 2019 tax season approaching, I thought it would be interesting to demonstrate how the new tax law affects this group.

Comparison of 2018 vs. 2017 Tax Liability

I set out to run comparisons of 2018 vs. 2017 tax liability for a retiree with several different income and deduction parameters and filing status MFJ (age over 66). I found that TurboTax 2017 has a “What-If Worksheet” where you can plug your data into one column, then copy it into a second column, then apply the 2018 rates to the second column, thus giving you a side-by-side comparison. As a disclaimer, I have no idea how accurate this TurboTax worksheet estimator is, but it was handy and easy to use. The results of the comparisons I ran can be seen in the Table below.

In this Table, “Income” includes any combination of income from pensions, IRA/401(k) distributions as well as Roth conversions which are taxable as ordinary income. I have separately listed Social Security and Dividend income in varying amounts. “Total Income” is the sum of these three income sources. It is not AGI, which would be a slightly lower number. For purposes of this comparison, I did not include a mortgage interest deduction in order to reduce the variables and because many retirees optimally will have paid off their mortgage. Thus, for itemized deductions, I have only included SALT (state and local taxes) and charitable donations. Obviously, these comparisons are intended to offer only broad trends and may differ from any individual reader’s tax situation.

A B C D E-1 E-2 E-3 Income 40,000 60,000 90,000 130,000 150,000 150,000 130,000 Soc Sec 15,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 30,000 30,000 30,000 Dividends 10,000 10,000 15,000 30,000 100,000 100,000 120,000 Total Income 65,000 85,000 125,000 185,000 280,000 280,000 280,000 SALT 12,000 12,000 16,000 22,000 28,000 35,000 35,000 Charity 800 1,000 1,800 2,400 3,000 3,000 3,000 Tax Owed 2017 3,849 6,489 14,009 25,665 46,103 46,103 43,903 Tax Owed 2018 3,072 5,160 11,823 23,802 40,606 40,606 39,206 % Tax Red'n 20.2% 20.5% 15.6% 7.3% 11.9% 11.9% 10.7%

Takeaways From The Data

There are several interesting takeaways from the above data. First, the retiree at each income level realizes a significant tax reduction under the new rates. The retiree with a total income of $65-85,000 realizes a 20% reduction, while the retiree with an income of $280,000 realizes a 10-12% reduction. The reduction in taxes owed is realized in spite of the fairly high SALT payments made by each retiree, thus refuting the claim that those in high tax states are losers under the new tax plan that caps the SALT deduction. Undoubtedly, this occurs because of the increased standard deduction, lower tax rates and reduced AMT exposure (for the higher income levels).

Second, you can see the progressive nature of the tax system. For example, while retiree E-1 has roughly four times the income of retiree A, he pays about 13 times the tax.

Third, it appears that those at the lower income level get approximately twice the percentage reduction (20%) as those at the high end (11%). This refutes those pundits that claim the new tax plan benefits mostly the wealthy. Clearly those at the low end are getting a big break.

Finally, by comparing the data under columns E-1 to E-3, one can see a couple of interesting points. These three columns pertain to a retiree with a total income of $280,000. While such a high income level may be beyond the reach of many SA readers, it is possible that one might boost income in a year by taking an IRA distribution or making a Roth conversion. In any event, the trend at this income level would likely apply to somewhat lower levels as well.

E-3 differs from E-2 in that E-3 has more dividend income ($120k vs. $100k) and less ordinary income ($130k vs. $150k). As expected, since dividends are taxed at a lower rate than ordinary income, E-3 has a lower tax liability than E-2.

E-2 is identical to E-1, except that E-2 has a higher SALT payment ($35,000 vs. $28,000). However, notice that E-2’s 2017 tax liability is identical to E-1 in spite of the higher SALT deduction. Undoubtedly, this is because under the old law, high SALT payments are a disfavored deduction. At some point, adding more SALT does not reduce tax liability. Nonetheless, both E-1 and E-2 realize a substantial reduction in tax liability in 2018 despite the cap on SALT.

Opportune Time For Roth Conversions?

Given the potential tax savings under the new law, I believe it may be an opportune time to consider moving some t-IRA assets into a Roth account via Roth conversion. While any funds moved today are fully taxable as ordinary income, at least you get the benefit of lower rates under the new law. These favorable rates might disappear in the future.

There are numerous articles that discuss the pros and cons of Roth conversions. It is beyond the scope of this article to rehash that information. Inevitably, it comes down to a personal decision and whether you feel more comfortable paying tax today or deferring to some future date. Notably, there is one aspect that never seems to get mentioned. A retiree with no wage income cannot make a new Roth contribution. However, a retiree who makes a Roth conversion and pays the tax out of a taxable account, in effect has made a new Roth contribution in the amount of the taxes paid.

Let me illustrate. If you convert $100k from t-IRA to Roth, you can pay the tax out of the converted funds (e.g., $20k) and put $80k in the Roth. Or you can put the full $100k into the Roth and pay the tax out of your taxable account. If you do the latter, this is like making a new $20k contribution to the Roth, something you otherwise could not do. It was this aspect – the idea of effectively moving taxable funds into a Roth – that convinced me that converting some t-IRA assets to Roth might make sense. I only wish I had started doing this years ago so I could have moved smaller amounts each year. One caveat: you need to be mindful that any Roth conversions (or any IRA distributions for that matter) made after you enroll in Medicare could result in increased Medicare premiums if the added income moves your MAGI to the next higher bracket.

Disclaimer: I am not a tax professional, have no special knowledge of tax law, offer no tax advice and make no representations that the information presented herein is accurate or applicable to any individual. Each person is advised to consult his/her own tax professional regarding his/her own particular tax situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.