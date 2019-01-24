Hermes: 10 Years Of Steady Growth

Despite a vertiginous rally of luxury stocks in H1 2018, the second half of the year was distressing. Trade war fears and tariffs' consequences, global economic slowdown, a selloff in the U.S. as the harbinger of the anticipated bearish market, distressing news from China dragged down shares of high-end luxury brands and fashion houses. Early January 2019 was overshadowed by disappointing news that Chinese demand is turning tepid. For iconic luxury players, it means weaker sales, more tight competition, perhaps causing higher capex, and weaker FCF, a threat to profitability, a necessity to adjust and ameliorate business models to secure margins, volatile EPS and threatened upside, etc. As the news on weaker iPhone sales just arrived, the market reacted proportionately, driven by investors who weighted all the repercussions and started to rebalance their portfolios slightly. But after the quick hit, bears retreated unable to combat with bulls who seized the sentiment again. Indeed, the market overreacted. Headwind from China, the most potent consumer of luxury goods, is certainly onerous, but fashion houses will likely tackle it with their brand power, cash stockpiles, small debt, capital flexibility, and versatility. Even amid headwinds, S&P Global Luxury Index is up YTD.

Among bellwethers of luxury, I have already covered LVMH Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), and Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY). In this article, I shall analyze Hermes, a juggernaut of high fashion with abnormally high P/E backed by ten years of immaculate growth and abundant FCF.

1) HESAY is an Unsponsored Level I ADR. Hermes' ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris with a ticker RMS. 1 share equals 0.1 ADR. 2) Revenue and EPS analysts' estimates were taken from S&P Global. 3) For the sake of brevity, I shall call Hermès International Société en commandite par actions as Hermes or Hermes International.

Brand value

Iconic French family company Hermes International (OTCPK:HESAY) founded in 1837 produces and sells high-end luxury goods. Its business structure encompasses a few sectors, from leather goods and saddlery to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, furniture, perfumes, watches, etc. 69% of the firm is controlled by private companies:

The firm's customers are affluent people devoted to the company, ready to pay a premium for the goods with a logo of their beloved brand. As Hermes' target audiences are wealthy persons who have amassed considerable property, it seems that it has a shield even in a turbulent economy instilling confidence that Hermes's highly expensive perfumes and clothes will be perennially in demand, and will not just remain on the balance sheet building working capital and hurting net CFFO. The same point could be applied to Ferrari, as some analysts insist that topnotch supercars' manufacturer and Hermes are akin, and they deserve similar P/Es.

Since the most valuable asset that propels Hermes' revenue growth is the brand name, it is worth considering the firm's logo value. According to Interbrand, an acknowledged publisher of annual Best Global Brands and Breakthrough Brands reports, Hermes' brand value has been growing consistently from 2013 to 2018. While the consultancy sees Louis Vuitton more valuable ($28.1B worth), this French luxury mammoth's worth fluctuated from 2013 to 2018 and ultimately overcame its 2013 height only in 2018. Meanwhile, Hermes has never lost its shine going higher. Being on the 32nd place among global most valuable brands, HESAY gained 15% in 2018 and reached a $16.4B worth. According to the consultancy, its three top-performing factors are Clarity and Commitment (both internal), and Authenticity (external).

Its structure is less versatile than Louis Vuitton's, as LVMH also sells spirits & wines (for instance, Hennessy, with a $4.7B brand value according to Interbrand), and engaged in luxury hotels business after the acquisition of Belmond. Hermes indeed has best-performing and worst-performing segments. The vital revenue stream comes from Leather goods & Saddlery, about 50% in H1 2018. Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) remains its essential growth driver bringing ~37.5% of sales, while Europe (including France) is responsible for 31%. France remains a principal bulwark with a 13.6% contribution.

What about Chinese slowdown? Uncertainty reigns

In the previous articles covering Louis Vuitton and Burberry, I have enumerated a few points on the global luxury consumption trends. I touch upon it briefly. First, the growth trend is expected to continue to 2025. Even if the sector slows slightly, the 7-years trajectory is still expected to be favorable. Second, according to McKinsey, Chinese luxury demand is also expected to grow at least up to 2025. Meanwhile, there is no unanimity on the Chinese luxury demand trajectory in the short term. Even the most optimistic prognoses have a small dose of skepticism. It is worth citing a recent article from Bloomberg that mentioned a new survey of 1,385 wealthy consumers. Research firm CSG and PR agency Ruder Finn reported that 46% of pollees in China and 32% in Hong Kong answered that they would likely increase their spending on luxury in 2019. The results are inspiring, but there is a tiny dose of skepticism,

CSG’s Executive Director Simon Tye said the trend showed a softening. “Over the last few years, we saw Chinese confidence going up and up,” he said. “For the first time in a long time, we are not seeing major growth sentiment in China.”

Growth prospects

In the last three years, Hermes's credo was to grow EPS tirelessly.

While LVMH encountered an EPS slump in FY15, Hermes managed to grow its profit per share practically at the constant pace during the previous three years. Despite headwinds from China, analysts are generally confident in the firm's future, and their EPS estimates form a steady straight-line growth trend. All else being equal, uninterrupted EPS growth means consistent capital gain and investors' profit.

Though average annual revenue growth of 7.6% is not considered as phenomenal of high, analysts expect the trend to be consistent, and taking into account Hermes's ability to secure margins, the net income and FCF will be firm.

The balance sheet power

Among other things, Hermes has an immense balance sheet power. Cash stockpiles have been getting bigger and bigger perennially. Ultimately, Hermes has amassed an enormous amount of cash & cash equivalents. Holding €2,718.3 million, the group stands in the second place after LVMH Louis Vuitton but before Kering. As I see, these amounts could be used for inorganic growth opportunities, acquisitions, for instance, to sustain revenue growth or distributed in the form of dividends or share repurchase programs. As C&CE increased gradually, their weight in net worth went from 20.87% in 2008 to 41.7% in H1 2018.

If my readers are interested in Hermes's leverage, I should say that it is not easy to find its debt on the balance sheet. The group's long-term and short-term borrowings and financial liabilities amounted to meager €39.3M. The debt is so minuscule that annual FCF covers it 35.36x, and this position is stellar.

Earnings quality. Capital allocation. Cash Return on Assets

As my readers are definitely aware, I typically apply net CFFO and FCF margins in my fundamental approach to figure out the earnings quality. Comparing cash flow-based margins with profit margin could bring unobvious insights. So, regarding cash flow margins, Hermes remains an unquestionable champion with consistent growth from year to year.

I have applied the conditional formatting to make it more noticeable. As you see, the cell color changes from deep red to deep green, indicating that the performance progressed consistently with no deviations. Capital expenditures have a reversed trend: from 9.1% in 2008 to 4.9% in the last twelve months. I should also mention that FCF of Hermes (net CFFO less capex) has increased 9.78x since 2008, while only in 2012 it was dragged down, but then quickly recovered. FCF has grown with a CAGR of 28.33% in 2008-2017, and that deserves a round of applause. In H2 2017-H1 2018, despite openings in Hong Kong, Palo Alto, Changsha, Istanbul Emaar, and Cancún stores, expansion and renovation of stores in Monaco, Nice, London Selfridges, Venice and Capri, and continuation of the renovation with the extension of the George V store, in Paris, Hermes' capital spending was the lowest in a decade as a % of revenue, and cash flow surplus ultimately settled on the balance sheet.

I have also checked accounts receivable ((ttm)) and found out that AR comprised only 3.7% of total liabilities and equity, the lowest level in a decade. Meanwhile, inventory as a % also decreased gradually, from 22.49% in 2008 to 14.61% in H1 2018.

Then I have applied a cash-based approach to examine the efficiency of assets' utilization. ROA based on accounting profit has a positive, but less confident trend, while cash return on assets was consistently above conventional earnings-based ROA.

Cash Return on Assets was calculated as net CFFO divided by average total assets. Data were taken from Morningstar.

Hermes managed not only to increase its asset base (book value per share jumped from €2.72 in 2010 to €5.23 in 2018) but also to calibrate its properly and convert its broad asset base into cash flow sustaining consistent CROA growth.

Shareholders' rewards

Hermes is certainly not a dividend aristocrat with its 0.82% dividend yield. Though a cash flow machine, the firm is not a generous dividend payer. Its DPS has been growing during the last ten years, though inconsistently.

Valuation

I compared the current trading multiples of Hermes using the peer group composed of its French peers LVMH Louis Vuitton and Kering SA. First, its P/E ((ttm)) is significantly above not only the market average but also its high-end luxury competitors.

Comparing P/S I have noticed the same issue, the difference is phenomenal:

Ratio based on operating cash flow expectedly has the same pattern and should (in theory) indicate clear overvaluation.

Then I asked myself if Hermes managed to grow its cash flow from operations at a rapid pace, outperforming its peers. Here is the answer:

Hermes also proved to be an outperformer regarding return on assets and invested capital:

From a value investing standpoint, a 10.6x P/B indicates dangerous overpricing; however, during the previous five years, investors expressed a robust desire to pay more than $9 for $1 of its book value.

Implied share price

Taking into account a €13.93 consensus 2019 EPS from S&P Global and current 39.3x P/E (ADR's P/E is lower due to liquidity issues and currency adjustments), I calculated a €547.4 price per ordinary share on Euronext Paris in 2020 and €599.3 in 2021 compared to €498.8 on January 22, 2019. ADR could be valued at $62.4 in 2020 and $68.3 in 2021 assuming 1.14 EUR/USD exchange rate.

Conclusion

Credit Suisse has recently raised Hermes International to "Outperform." I generally agree with the bank, because HESAY track record is flawless. Upon cursory inspection, Hermes is drastically overpriced, and not apt for value investing strategies. But its P/E multiple looks justifiable if one takes a more in-depth look at its flawless accounts and years of brilliant, uninterrupted growth. Its stores' expansion and renovation do not consume that much cash, and FCF remains firm. I assume even amid tepid demand in China Hermes will manage to stay highly profitable, definitely FCF-positive.

