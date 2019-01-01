Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been a value play that has not worked out thus far for our portfolio. What has protected our portfolio has been the size of this investment. Currently, it makes up just over 3% of the basket of positions we hold. The stock though is up over 20% since printing its December lows. Even with that strong rally over the past month or so, shares still look very cheap from a historical standpoint.

Stericycle's market cap has now fallen to $3.8 billion. Its book multiple is now 1.3 and its sales multiple is 1.0. These types of numbers should bring value investors into the fray here. The absence of a strong dividend may be a deterrent for some investors but one should be focusing on how cheap the numbers look here. In fact, Stericycle's valuation from a sales multiple perspective is well below the average of 2.3 in this industry.

Stericycle is the front runner when it comes to regulated medical waste in the US. Although gross margins have slid in recent years, the company still boasts gross margins of about 40%. This usually means the firm in question has a sustained competitive advantage. We are hoping over time, this will give the stock significant downside protection.

However, Stericycle has had it tough in recent times with litigation risks popping up from both investors and customers. Pricing constraints have been to the fore, especially in international markets. Therefore, with the company announcing its full-year results next month, the next few quarters will be critical to where shares of the company move to in the short term.

We remain vigilant. At all times, we are open to selling our position. Therefore, here are the main areas we will be watching going forward. If any of these developments changes over the near term, we may alter our stance considering our current long position.

First of all, value plays are nearly always complex. The share price has dropped aggressively for a reason. Operating income, though, has only been negative in two out of the last 10 quarters. Furthermore, this key metric has been growing over the past three quarters and came in at $68 million in Q3. This positive trend is a direct result of lower costs which we are seeing in the Sales, General & Administrative expense line-item.

One of our ironclad rules is not to remain in a stock which posts sustained negative earnings. With Stericycle currently having reported operating income of $161 million over the past four quarters, this key metric remains very tight here. This is why Q4 and full-year numbers are key. Furthermore, guidance for 2019 will also be scrutinized closely.

The balance sheet also is an area where we will be looking for stability at least. At present, $2.72 billion of long-term debt remains on the balance sheet which is just under the $2.96 billion of reported shareholders' equity. However, there is $3.6 billion of goodwill and $1.7 billion on the intangible assets in the non-current assets section of the balance sheet. The problem with these assets is that it can be difficult to calculate the exact value of them. Property, plant and equipment, for example, is something tangible which one can count on for equity if conditions were to deteriorate. The thing is that goodwill and intangible assets make up almost 77% of the firm's total assets. Suffice it to say, we need to see these intangible assets being more reflected on the earnings statement going forward. What we do not want here is a write-down on the value of these assets which would most probably adversely affect the share price.

We mention the balance sheet because of how working capital is trending. Over the past 10 quarters, current liabilities have been increasing at a much faster clip than current assets. Currently, the surplus between current assets and current liabilities is a mere $54 million compared to $253 million ten quarters ago. This has been putting the current ratio under pressure. Liquidity is a very important component of the balance sheet. We now need to see results coming through from the business transformation investment initiative to take the pressure off the financials. Again, we will be mindful of future trends.

Therefore, to sum up, Stericycle presents an excellent stereotype of how value plays present themselves. Stocks become cheap for a reason. One could say that there are far "safer" plays than Stericycle at present (with respect to their financials and liquidity), but would they have the same forward-looking fundamentals? We continue to believe higher prices are on the way for this stock. Remaining long for the time being.