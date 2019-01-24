Apple's And Microsoft's Cash: A Year Later

Summary

Back in January of 2018, I wrote an article projecting a different outcome from the repatriation tax that was mandated on all overseas earnings, in that it was exaggerated.

Since, it has become clear that most headline articles and financial expectations were incorrect and that both the companies continue to keep most of their cash overseas and uninvested.

One thing they have done is use it as a marketing stunt to get shareholders to come aboard and create a more popular opinion of themselves, showing off previously discussed plans.

All in all, the Treasury has not gotten a big tax reward and these companies have not rewarded shareholders as much as people expected an even more so is the disappointment by lack of reinvesting in workers and the business itself.