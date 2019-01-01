Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) has chosen a different strategic approach from many of its peers recently, prioritizing quality over quantity and capital returns over growth. It hasn’t made all that much difference in terms of share price performance, though, as the shares have done about as well as the major regional bank indices, while lagging some peers like BB&T (BBT) and Bank of America (BAC) while outperforming SunTrust (STI) and First Horizon (FHN).

I like Regions’ strong core deposit franchise, and I think there’s some potential in the company’s specialty lending efforts. I also think prioritizing credit quality should pay off over the next few years, but I am concerned about how Regions’ relatively modest near-term and long-term earnings growth prospects will be priced by the market, even though capital returns should be strong. I do believe Regions is undervalued, but then so are most banks, and upside is likely tied to stronger spreads and/or efficiency gains than I currently model.

In-Line, But Without A Lot Of Spark

With an in-line quarter, Regions Financial actually filters out as a relative under-performer for the quarter, and the company’s growth rates were a little below the norm for larger regional banks this quarter.

Revenue rose 2% from last year, while contracting 1% sequentially, with net interest income up 5% yoy and 2% qoq. There was basically no growth in average earning assets, while net interest margin improved both annually (up 18bp) and sequentially (up 5bp). Fee income was a notable disappointment, falling 5% yoy and 7% qoq and missing expectations by 6% (and dragging revenue down about 2% relative to expectations).

Operating costs were basically in line, with absolute spending a little lower than expected, but with the efficiency ratio a little worse than expected. Pre-provision profits rose 6% yoy (and fell 1% qoq), missing expectations by about 1%. The loan loss provision was higher than expected, but core EPS were in line. Tangible book value per share was flat on a year-over-year basis.

The period-end loan balance rose 2% from the prior quarter, which was a little better than expected, but still a little sluggish in the larger context of the group. C&I lending was stronger, though, improving 3% qoq, helping to offset weaker results in CRE (up 0.5%) and mortgage (up 0.5%). Loan beta improved nicely, with loan yield rising 45bp yoy and 16bp qoq – broadly similar to BB&T and SunTrust.

Regions’ solid core deposit franchise remains a key asset for the bank. Deposits rose 1% on qoq period-end basis, and non-interest-bearing deposits shrank 1% in a quarter where many banks have seen significant NIB erosion as depositors chase better yields. Regions’ overall cost of deposits remains impressively low at just 0.34% (up 7bp qoq) next to 0.52% at BB&T, 0.75% at SunTrust, and 0.92% at First Horizon.

And Now What? The Near-Term Growth Story Seems Lacking

Banks are likely to find a less accommodating macro backdrop in 2019 as the economy slows, the rate hike cycle tops out, and credit losses start to build (albeit from very low levels). Regions didn’t give much detail with respect to guidance, likely saving most of that for the upcoming Investor Day in late February. Still, management did point to low single-digit loan growth (versus a prior Street expectation a bit below 3%) and stable expenses (versus an expectation for lower expenses.

Regions has been upgrading the quality of its loan book, letting riskier credits roll off and refusing to match increasingly aggressive competitors just to drive growth. At the same time, Regions has been able to sit back and not chase deposits – the company’s loan/deposit ratio is below 90% and the bank is enjoying a comparative low cumulative deposit beta.

Still, it takes some degree of growth to build value and loan growth prospects seem modest, even though a weighted-average analysis of Regions’ major deposit markets indicates new business formation rates above the national average. Management has been paying more attention to its specialty lending operations, and this could perhaps help reignite growth, but I don’t think Regions can simply continue to rely on asset sensitivity and improved operating efficiency to drive meaningful earnings growth from here.

The Outlook

Between a tougher outlook for banks in general over the next few years, a lower level of loan growth expectation for Regions, and a higher level of expected capital return, my long-term earnings growth rates for Regions fall into the low single digits. That’s still enough to support a fair value above $19, but I have concerns that the lack of near-term growth momentum will sap investor enthusiasm for the shares.

The shares likewise look undervalued on ROTE-T/PBV basis, but I think management will have to make a strong case at the upcoming Investor Day to reset sentiment. There’s nothing wrong with investing in technology to drive improved service (and lower costs), nor in upgrading the loan portfolio, but investors are going to want to hear more about how the bank will drive loan growth and/or significant further expense cuts that can generate some earnings momentum as provisioning costs start to rise.

The Bottom Line

In a banking sector full of seemingly undervalued stocks, Regions is another one. I wish I had more to say about it, but while the shares do look perhaps a little more undervalued than average, I think the top-line growth rate is likely to be no better than average (and quite possibly below average), and without some “spark” beyond just the valuation, I think these shares could have a harder time outperforming peers with more significant near-term drivers.