Nordstrom: Under $50 Appears To Be A Reasonable Entry Point
by: Elephant Analytics
Comparable store sales growth is meeting expectations, although driven by strong Off-Price performance and relatively mediocre Full-Price performance.
The gap in performance between Full-Price and Off-Price will affect Nordstrom's overall margins.
However, the impact is relatively modest, with a 4.1% comps gap between the two segments reducing margins by around 0.2% in four years, compared to a 1.5% comps gap scenario.
Nordstrom's (JWN) reported holiday sales growth that was driven by its Off-Price business. With its Off-Price business doing noticeably better than its Full-Price business, this has led to increasing concerns about the margins.