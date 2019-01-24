Summary

Comparable store sales growth is meeting expectations, although driven by strong Off-Price performance and relatively mediocre Full-Price performance.

The gap in performance between Full-Price and Off-Price will affect Nordstrom's overall margins.

However, the impact is relatively modest, with a 4.1% comps gap between the two segments reducing margins by around 0.2% in four years, compared to a 1.5% comps gap scenario.