AMD: Forget Crypto, Here Comes China!

Summary

AMD’s shares reacted harshly (-9.5%) amid Apple CEO Tim Cook’s warning of a slowing China non-crypto demand.

AMD’s China segment revenue, being the largest segment, has moved with its U.S. and Europe revenue but against its Japan revenue.

For every 1% drop in China revenue growth, AMD total revenue growth will drop 0.29%, mainly because of the negatively correlated Japan revenue growth.

Without an actual China demand warning, AMD Q1 guidance may be lowered by about 6%, similar to Apple’s warning due to their similar China revenue exposure.