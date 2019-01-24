AMD: Forget Crypto, Here Comes China!
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
by: Kwan-Chen Ma
Summary
AMD’s shares reacted harshly (-9.5%) amid Apple CEO Tim Cook’s warning of a slowing China non-crypto demand.
AMD’s China segment revenue, being the largest segment, has moved with its U.S. and Europe revenue but against its Japan revenue.
For every 1% drop in China revenue growth, AMD total revenue growth will drop 0.29%, mainly because of the negatively correlated Japan revenue growth.
Without an actual China demand warning, AMD Q1 guidance may be lowered by about 6%, similar to Apple’s warning due to their similar China revenue exposure.
For the first time, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook cut Q1 revenue guidance, citing poor iPhone sales in China. Cook's rare move ignited a widespread worry of a trade war-induced recession. The fear