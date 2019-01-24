Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/22/19

Includes: ACOR, ALPN, HIX, IFF, LAWS, SEAC
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • SeaChange Intl (SEAC);
  • Lawson Products (LAWS);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN), and;
  • Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Acceleron Pharma (XLRN);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Genomic Health (GHDX), and;
  • BlackRock (BLK).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

King Luther Capital Mgt

BO

Lawson Products

LAWS

JB*

$55,161,184

2

Celgene

BO

Acceleron Pharma

XLRN

JB*

$30,366,858

3

Boxer Capital

BO

Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX

JB*

$9,300,000

4

Cleveland Capital Mgt

BO

Flux Power

FLUX

JB*

$2,695,000

5

Frazier Life Sciences VIII

BO

Alpine Immune Sciences

ALPN

JB*

$1,999,997

6

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$1,894,933

7

Singer Karen

BO

Seachange Intl

SEAC

B

$1,797,487

8

Semechkin Andrey

CEO,DIR,BO

Intl Stem Cell

ISCO

JB*

$1,048,639

9

Gold Mitchell

CB,CEO,BO

Alpine Immune Sciences

ALPN

JB*

$1,024,999

10

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$926,462

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Baker Bros

DIR,BO

Genomic Health

GHDX

S

$30,331,141

2

Fink Laurence

CB,CEO

Blackrock

BLK

S

$12,897,623

3

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

Servicenow

NOW

AS

$6,167,156

4

K I E Trust Under Agreement 3 9 09

BO

National Research

NRC

AS

$5,918,561

5

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$5,836,010

6

Frei Brent

DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$2,664,948

7

Scopia Capital Mgt

BO

Acorda Therapeutics

ACOR

S

$2,324,878

8

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$2,254,158

9

McCarthy Gloria M

VP

Anthem

ANTM

AS

$2,040,500

10

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

S

$2,032,495

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

