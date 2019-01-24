Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) CEO Pin Tai on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

January 23, 2019 06:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Georgia Lo - Investor Relations

Pin Tai - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Heng Chen - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Young - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Aaron Deer - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Lana Chan - BMO Capital Markets

Christopher McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Matthew Clark - Piper Jaffray

David Chiaverini - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Cathay General Bancorp's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sherry and I'll be your coordinator for today. At this