3 Reasons I Just Increased My Stake In Altria By 33%

I continue to believe Altria will succeed in adapting to challenging conditions and so increased my stake in the company by 33% at under $45. But due to higher risks, I'm keeping my position small, just in case "this time is different."

Despite the giant debt taken on to acquire Juul and Cronos, the dividend remains safe and management is reiterating its long-term growth guidance of 7% to 9%.

The yield of 7.1% is now the highest since the financial crisis, potentially making it the best time in 10 years to buy this high-yield dividend aristocrat.

Mounting regulatory risks and now two large and controversial acquisitions have beaten the stock down to the lowest price in four years.

Altria has been one of the best-performing stocks of the last 50 years, but has spent 19 months in a severe bear market.

(Source: imgflip)

Warren Buffett's most famous quote is that investors should "be greedy when others are fearful," meaning take a contrarian stance when quality companies get deeply out of favor and are thus highly undervalued.

That's the exact philosophy of my new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 7.6% so far) as well. Specifically, DVDGP is looking for the best low-risk dividend growth stocks, trading at fair value or better (usually extremely undervalued).

Due to that focus on undervalued quality, it's not surprising that the portfolio is chock-full of dividend aristocrats and kings. These are companies that have paid rising dividends for 25 and 50 consecutive years, respectively.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

Since 1990, the dividend aristocrats have beaten the market by 25% annually while delivering 18% less volatility. Altria (MO) is not technically an aristocrat because the S&P didn't change the spin-off grandfather rule until after the company shed itself of Kraft (KHC), Philip Morris (PM), and Miller. However, when you adjust for spin-offs (as S&P now does), then Altria has paid rising dividends for 49 straight years. That not just makes it an aristocrat, but one year away from becoming a dividend king (though it will not officially join either list).

During the financial crisis, the second-largest stock market crash in history, when the S&P 500 declined by 57% at its peak, Altria helped investors sleep well at night by falling just 20%. That's thanks to its recession-resistant business model and very stable cash flows which support its generous and steadily rising dividend.

But past performance is not necessarily a guarantee of future results. Over the past 19 months, Altria has been in a severe bear market, falling 42% (including dividends) and thus vastly underperforming the market.

(Source: Ycharts)

As a result, this normally low volatility stock has shocked investors by falling to the lowest price in four years and its yield has soared to the highest levels since 2009.

Does that mean that Altria's investment thesis is broken? Is this high-yield golden boy now a value trap to be avoided? Or is this merely the best time in 10 years to add this legendary future dividend king to your diversified dividend growth portfolio?

Let's take a look at exactly why Wall Street is so bearish on Altria right now, to get a sense of the rising risk profile. But more importantly, find out why I don't consider Altria's thesis broken, which is why DVDGP just increased its position in this high-yield blue-chip by 33%. Because ultimately with the stock trading at a margin of safety of 27% to 44%, I consider Altria one of the best long-term high-yield investment opportunities you can make today.

Why Altria Is One Of The Most Hated Stocks On Wall Street

Initially, you might think that the secular decline in US smoking rates, which peaked at 42% in the early '60s and have been declining for nearly 60 years, is why Altria shares have been gutted. After all, according to the CDC, US adult smoking rates are now just 14% - a new all-time low. However, it's important to remember that Altria has been a market-crushing investment for decades, thanks to its dominance in US cigarettes and strong brand power that allows it to hike prices fast enough to keep sales growing slowly.

MO Total Return Price data by YCharts

So what explains the stock's severe cliff dive now? Well, that would be the government stepping up its anti-tobacco efforts to a whole new level.

Specifically, the FDA, which has regulatory power over the industry in this country, has announced plans to accelerate smoking decline rates in order to get to the CDC's 2020 goal of a 12% adult smoking rate (and eventually getting that rate to zero). Given that high-school smoking rates have now hit 9%, it's likely that the government will succeed in achieving that 2020 target, and possibly even exceed it.

The FDA's latest threats against the tobacco industry include:

An eventual plan to ban menthol cigarettes

Reduce nicotine levels to non-additive levels (about 2/3 less than current levels)

Potentially ban vaping/e-cigarette products

This last risk is likely the cause of Altria's recent weakness. According to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

If the youth use continues to rise, and we see significant increases in use in 2019, on top of the dramatic rise in 2018, the entire category will face an existential threat." - Scott Gottlieb (emphasis added)

Mr. Gottlieb is referring to a 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey showing a 78% increase in vaping among US high-schoolers and a 48% increase among middle schoolers. Rising vaping trends among underage Americans is why the FDA has been cracking down on e-cigarettes including stricter age restrictions at gas stations and convenience stores, the most common place these devices are bought. States are also joining the anti-vaping crusade, with Virginia, Maryland and New York considering raising the smoking/vaping age to 21 (from 18).

As NBC news explains

The FDA has the ability to stop e-cigarette sales and mandate that producers go through a formal FDA approval process, though it has not yet done so."

But wait a second, why is the market caring so much about vaping when Altria's main cash cow (and the source of almost 90% of operating income) is cigarettes? Well, on that front Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) just issued a warning note saying it thinks Altria's cigarette volumes will decline by 6%, impacting its revenue growth potential. That's a 50% greater decline rate than most analysts currently expect (4%) and would be bad news for Altria (shares fell about 7% when MS released that note).

But by far the biggest reason for Altria's recent weakness, and what ties into the FDA's threatened war on vaping, is due to Altria's highly controversial $12.8 billion (funded with debt) decision to acquire a 35% stake in Juul Labs. According to Neilsen, Juul commands about 75% of the vaping/e-cigarette market and Altria becoming a key minority owner is an admission that it can't compete in the vaping space.

In fact, during the acquisition conference call, management said it plans to shut down its existing vaping/e-cigarette businesses. That's part of a $500 million to $600 million cost savings plan the company hopes to achieve in 2019 to help pay for most of the $600 million in additional interest expenses the Juul (and Cronos) investments will entail.

But the issue that numerous Wall Street analysts have with Altria's Juul investment is the very high price it's paying. Back in June Juul raised $1.2 billion at a $15 billion valuation. Now Altria is valuing the company at $38 billion or about 40 times sales and 150 times EBITDA, according to the most recent Pitchbook data.

In other words, while Juul may be facing an "existential threat" in its core US market, and its international growth prospects are far from certain, Altria is paying an absurd price that values the company like a low-risk, hyper-growth tech startup.

This sky-high valuation is almost certainly going to end up destroying at least some shareholder value, a sentiment shared by Citi (NYSE:C), Morningstar, and Cowen. While all the analysts agree that the move is likely a good one strategically (what Altria is buying), everyone (including me) also agrees that Altria is paying a crazy price.

In fact, Citi downgraded Altria to a "sell" with a $45 price target due to this deal. Morningstar's Philip Gorham recently revised his fair value on the company from $64 to $62 due to the expected write-downs Altria is almost certainly facing in the future.

And let's not forget that Juul, while the biggest crazy overpriced deal Altria is making, isn't the only one. The company recently spent $1.8 billion to acquire 45% of cannabis company Cronos (OTC:CRON). That deal comes with warrants to buy another 10% of the company for another $1 billion. Thus Altria, in addition to buying Juul for about 150 times operating earnings, is also willing to value a small and unprofitable cannabis company at $10 billion (if it exercises its warrants).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As a result of paying such high prices for Juul and Cronos, Morningstar expects Altria's historically excellent returns on invested capital or ROIC to fall to 20%. ROIC is a good proxy for management quality and capital allocation decisions. And I agree that due to Altria's big debt-funded deals, the company's investment thesis is taking a hit, at least over the medium-term.

However, the reason that I am still recommending Altria, and adding more to DVDGP, is because while the thesis is weakened, it's far from broken. That's for three key reasons.

Altria's Dividend Is Still Safe

The most important part of Altria's investment thesis is the dividend, which investors prize for being generous, safe, and steadily growing over time.

A key reason for that is the company's rock-solid balance sheet, which has usually been among the best in the industry and getting steadily stronger over time.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's because Altria's relatively low annual capex costs and low-interest expenses meant the company was able to retain about $1 to $1.5 billion each year after funding its dividend.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As a result, Altria enjoyed a steadily rising interest coverage ratio that helped make its dividend very safe. What's more, the company was able to buy back shares to help drive adjusted EPS growth. The dividend policy is to maintain an adjusted EPS payout ratio of 80%, so buybacks also helped fuel strong payout growth over time.

In order to fund the $14.6 billion investments in Juul and Cronos Altria is taking out a loan from JPMorgan (JPM) at a rate of LIBOR + 1%. At recent LIBOR (floating rate) interest rates that means that Altria's new debt is going to cost it 3.8% per year.

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

The company plans to convert the short-term debt into long-term debt in the future which is why it expects to see about $600 million in additional interest costs. What does that mean for Altria's balance sheet in the future?

Company Pro Forma Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Altria 2.6-2.8 About 8.0 BBB Safe Level 3.0 Or Less 8.0 Or Higher NA

(Sources: management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends)

The bad news is that Altria's $14.6 billion in new debt is going to significantly hurt its leverage and interest coverage ratios. That's why S&P and Fitch have cut the company's credit rating to BBB (from A-) and Moody's has switched its outlook to negative.

But it's important to note two things. First, management plans to maintain at least a BBB rating over time, as well as gradually pay down that debt. Second, while the weaker balance sheet makes Altria's dividend less safe than before, it remains a dependable source of income.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Old Dividend Safety Score New Dividend Safety Score Altria 7.1% 76% 85 (Very Safe) 65 (Safe) S&P 500 2.0% 33% NA NA

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

What about the short-term dividend growth thesis? Well, on this there is both good and bad news. According to CEO Howard Willard,

While we’ll provide more detailed guidance for 2019 in our fourth quarter earnings release in January, we expect that 2019 adjusted diluted EPS growth will be slightly below the low end of our long-term 7% to 9% growth aspiration due to debt incurred from our announced transactions at Cronos and Juul. And we maintain our long-term financial goals to grow adjusted diluted EPS at an average annual rate of 7% to 9%, and to maintain a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS." - Howard Willard

Altria's management, which has historically proven itself capable of adapting to industry headwinds and growing adjusted EPS and FCF/share at 9% over the past decade, believes that it will continue to grow at roughly that same rate, about 8% annually.

The Juul and Cronos investments are meant to eventually (not for a few years) pay the company dividends that will help it achieve those targets. But ultimately Altria's long-term growth will continue to come, at least for the foreseeable future, from its trademark ability to keep hiking cigarette prices. Fortunately, as Morningstar explains, that ability should persist for a long time.

We estimate that the U.S. is the fourth most affordable market for cigarettes among the OECD countries, as measured by the minutes of labor required to meet the retail price of a pack of 20 sticks." - Morningstar's Philip Gorham (emphasis added)

Morningstar expects that Altria will retain its wide moat pricing power for about 20 years. Is that a delusional forecast? Actually, it's based on a comparison of global smoking habits in relation to average cigarette prices.

The average US cigarette price is about $5.5 per pack, according to the WHO, compared to Australia's $14.5 (due to the highest tobacco taxes in the world). Yet despite sky-high prices, and the most extremely anti-tobacco regulations on earth (imposed in 2011), Australia's cigarette rate has fallen to just 13% and shown a US-style gradual decline path over time.

And according to the Tobacco Atlas, about 60% of current smokers want to quit and 42% have attempted to over the past year. However, not just do most smokers fail to quit over time, but premium brands show the least declines in volumes. 90% of Altria's cigarettes are premium brands which means that if anyone can stave off a sudden volume collapse in its most important segment, it's likely Altria. Or to put another way, while no company is guaranteed success in the future, and this time "might be different" the facts still support Altria's overall long-term growth thesis.

Mind you guidance is not a promise, but merely a plan. And not all analysts agree that Altria can achieve that growth goal (Morningstar thinks 6% is more likely). However, at the end of the day, despite all the heightened risks Juul and Cronos represent, and the numerous headwinds Altria faces in terms of regulatory risk and steadily declining cigarette volumes, analysts still expect 9% Adjusted EPS growth from the company over the next five years.

I'm not necessarily that bullish and think 7% to 8% is more reasonable. But the fact is that if Altria can deliver on its past track record of adapting to industry challenges then it will prove to be not just a great high-yield investment, but one of the best stocks you can own over the coming five to 10-years, period.

Return Profile: Safe, Mouth-watering Yield And Total Return Potential That's Too Good To Pass Up

Ultimately my goal is to take advantage of generous, safe and steadily rising dividends that when combined with rock bottom valuations, translate into market-crushing total returns over time.

Company Yield Simply Safe Dividend Score (Out Of 100) TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus) Expected Total Return (No Change In Valuation) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Altria 7.1% 65 (Safe) 76% 6% to 9% 13.1% to 16.1% 15.4% to 22.0% S&P 500 2.0% NA 33% 6.4% 8.4% 3% to 9.0%

(Sources: management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, analyst consensus, Yardeni Research, Multipl.com, Fast Graphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Thanks to the market's hatred of Altria, the stock is currently yielding over 7%, more than 3.5X what the S&P 500 offers. And while the extra debt will significantly lower the dividend safety, Altria's reasonable payout ratio (85% or less is safe for a tobacco blue-chip) and continued investment grade rating means I still consider Altria a sleep well at night or SWAN blue-chip.

As for long-term return potential, that comes down to management delivering continued growth in adjusted EPS and free cash flow. Management is guiding for 7% to 9% growth, Morningstar is more conservative at 6%, and the analyst consensus (despite all the downgrades) is 9% according to FactSet Research.

As long as Altria can get anywhere close to those estimates then the current yield will turn it into a fantastic income growth stock, delivering between 13% and 16% long-term total returns, even if the valuation never improves. For context, the S&P 500 (or its precursors) has historically delivered 9.1% CAGR total returns since 1871. And from today's valuations, the market is likely to generate about 8% to 9% total returns, though some analysts only expect 3% to 5% (including Vanguard) over the coming five years.

Or to put another way, today Altria is offering:

3.5X the yield of the S&P 500

slightly faster than S&P 500 dividend growth (median growth rate since 1990 is 6.4%)

two to three times the total return potential, assuming no valuation improvement

But when we consider the stock's rock bottom valuation then the bullish case for Altria becomes too good to ignore (at least for DVDGP).

Valuation: It's The Best Time in 10 Years To Buy This Dividend Aristocrat And Future King

MO Total Return Price data by YCharts

There is no denying that Altria's returns over the past year have sucked and sucked very badly. But while some investors understandably shy away from such charts, I get excited. Today Altria represents one of the lowest risk, high-yield deep value stocks you can buy.

You can see that from its forward PE ratio, which is nearly half its five-year average and significantly below its 10-year one as well. That bakes in about 2% long-term adjusted EPS growth, far below what even the most conservative analyst expectations are for the company, and 5.3X less than the current analyst consensus.

Forward PE Ratio 5-Year Average Forward PE Ratio 10-Year Average PE Growth Baked Into Current Price Consensus 5-Year Growth Rate 10.8 18.5 17.0 1.7% 9.0%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs)

Now it should be noted that I'm using the adjusted PE ratio for this comparison because Altria has generally tracked operating earnings very closely. And as you can see from Fast Graphs, today the stock looks extremely undervalued.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

What about slowing growth? Might that not justify Altria trading at a lower adjusted EPS multiple? Well, it would except that over the past 10 years the company grew operating earnings by 9.1% CAGR and currently analysts are still forecasting growth of 9.0% through 2023 according to FactSet Research.

Could analysts be wrong about that? Sure. Could those forecasts come down over time? You bet. But the point is that with shares now pricing in about 2% long-term adjusted EPS and FCF growth, Altria can miss current growth targets by a wide margin and still generate great returns from multiple expansion off such bearish expectations.

To give you an idea of what kind of valuation boost investors can reasonably expect from Altria I turn to my favorite valuation method for blue-chip dividend stocks, dividend yield theory or DYT. Since 1966 asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been exclusively been using DYT to recommend blue-chips (based on meeting four of six quality/fundamental criteria) to investors. The results have been spectacular, with decades of market-beating total returns and 10% less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT simply compares a stock's yield to its historical yield, because, as with most valuation metrics, yields tend to be mean reverting. Or to put another way, as long as the thesis doesn't break, the yield will return to a relatively stable level that approximates fair value.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 13-Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 7.1% 4.0% 5.0% 4% to 5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory)

Altria's yield is currently well above its 5-year average yield and 13-year median yield. Which one you use as your fair value estimate depends on how conservative you want to be, given the company's heightened risk profile.

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 30% to 44% 42% to 78% 3.6% to 5.9% 16.7% to 22.0%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, management guidance, Fast Graphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

But no matter which historical figure you use, Altria is trading at a steep discount right now, indicating shares could soar as much as 42% to 78% just for the company to return to fair value. My return model (which I use to buy companies for DVDGP) assumes that a company will return to fair value within 10 years.

For Altria that equates to shares outgrowing cash flow and dividends by 3.6% to 5.9% over that time. Add that valuation boost to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (which has proven relatively effective since 1956 and which Brookfield Asset Management has used for decades) and you get my valuation-adjusted total return estimate of 7.1% yield + 6% to 9% long-term cash flow/dividend growth + 3.6% to 5.9% valuation boost (return to fair value over 10 years).

Even with conservative growth assumptions below management guidance, Altria is likely to deliver rock start like returns, all while paying you a mouth-watering, safe and steadily growing dividend (backed by recession resistant cash flow).

One final valuation method I consider is Morningstar's three-stage, discounted cash flow or DCF model. Morningstar is famous for its conservative, long-term and 100% fundamentals driven valuation estimates.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential $62 27% 38% 3.3% 16.4%

(Source: Morningstar)

Note Morningstar does NOT believe management will deliver its 7% to 9% adjusted EPS growth but closer to 6%, explaining why this conservative valuation estimate shows Altria less undervalued than DYT. But even with Morningstar downgrading MO over the Juul acquisition, it still believes the company to be severely undervalued (5-star rating). In fact, Morningstar thinks that MO is a strong buy (5-star) at $49.6 or less and today the stock is at $45.

The point is that even with all the risks it is facing, Altria is a quality blue-chip that's extremely underpriced right now. That makes it a "very strong buy" for anyone comfortable owning a tobacco company and all the risks that come along with that.

Bottom Line: Altria Has Proven The Bears Wrong For Decades And Probably Will Again

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Altria's highly overvalued investments in Juul or Cronos don't partially justify the share price getting whacked. After all, that much extra debt unquestionably reduces the safety of the all-important dividend, which is the only reason for owning this company.

That being said, Altria has not been a sensational investment over the decades because of a lack of headwinds and existential risks, but despite them. The company's corporate culture has proven to be adaptable enough to continue steadily growing cash flow and dividends over time, and so during periods of peak pessimism investors have been richly rewarded for having faith in Altria. Could this time be different? Sure, the bankruptcy of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and the floundering of GE (GE) shows that even once mighty blue-chips can always fail and the wheels can fall off even a venerable dividend aristocrat (GE used to be one until 2009).

But while the risk profile for Altria is now arguably the highest it has ever been, I don't consider the thesis broken, and thus consider Altria a "Very Strong Buy" for anyone comfortable with owning a tobacco company. While not all people want to (understandably so), for deep value high-yield investors today is the best time in a decade to add Altria to your diversified dividend growth portfolio. That's because I believe that Altria should be able to generate at least 6% to 8% long-term dividend growth that should translate into total returns of 15+% in the coming five to 10-years.

Just make sure you size your position appropriately for the current risk profile. DVDGP has bought Altria three times now, but it represents just 2.3% of the portfolio, and I don't plan on taking that above 5%, for risk management purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.