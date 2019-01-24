Signs Of Improved Momentum At Fifth Third Are Welcome
About: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Fifth Third had a good, clean, fourth quarter, with very welcome evidence of improved momentum in commercial lending, though the deposit funding situation is less impressive.
Fifth Third's plans to expand its middle-market lending presence in California, Denver, and Texas make sense, but largely reflect what almost everybody else seems to be doing.
Fifth Third shares look undervalued below the low-to-mid $30s, and management is already moving to prepare the bank for the next phase of the cycle.
Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (FITB) has never really been my favorite regional bank. With a performance that matches the trailing 12-month performance for the regional indices, beats slightly on a two-year comp and trails