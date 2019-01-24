Earnings Analysis | Financial

SunTrust Offering A Strong Story Going Into 2019

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary

SunTrust did pretty well in the fourth quarter, beating earnings expectations by a healthy amount, doing a good of job of growing loans, and doing very well with expenses.

The company looks well-placed for at least the next year, and its mobile banking initiatives are showing real traction, but liquidity could be a headwind for loan growth.

SunTrust shares look about 10-20% undervalued; not bad for a high-quality bank, but there are potentially bigger bargains out there.

Both SunTrust (STI) and BB&T Corp. (BBT) seem to have a lot working for them going into 2019, including improving cost leverage from digital investments, stronger-than-average loan growth in relatively attractive