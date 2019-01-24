Weekly Edge: U.S. Households Signal Worries About The Economy

U.S. News reported that Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin sees growth continuing for the U.S. economy in 2019, but at a slower pace than in 2018.

U.S. households feel significantly less confident about the economy now than they did both this time last year and last month.

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Poppe

While many metrics that portray the state of the economy are seemingly healthy, U.S. households feel significantly less confident about the economy now than they did both this time last year and last month. The preliminary January 2019 reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is at 90.7 for the month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had been predicting the index to be at 96.4. It was at 98.3 in December 2018 and 95.7 in January 2018. A final reading of 90.7 would be the lowest level for the index since October 2016.

Consumers may be more concerned than economists believed for a multitude of reasons. Trade disputes, the partial federal government shutdown, slowing global growth, and market volatility in the second half of 2018 could all be causing consumers to feel unsure of how the economy may behave in the near term, leading to them possibly spending less and saving more.

At the same time, The Wall Street Journal reports that industrial production rose 4% from the previous year in December, initial jobless claims were at a seasonally adjusted 213,000 for the week ending January 12 (near a 49-year low), and wages rose 3.2% in 2018 - the largest yearly increase of the current business cycle. Trading Economics reports that the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in December 2018, up from 3.7% the month before when it was at a 49-year low.

U.S. News reported that Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin sees growth continuing for the U.S. economy in 2019, but at a slower pace than in 2018. With the economy seemingly doing well in multiple respects, it is slightly puzzling that consumer sentiment dropped by as much as it did this month. Analysts, according to the Journal, expect consumer sentiment to rebound when the government shutdown ends, but by how much is unclear.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from -27.18 to 14.09, moving into positive territory for the first time in several weeks. Each of the 11 sectors increased in momentum this week, and only two sectors remain negative. Consumer Staples jumped 27 points to -21, while Utilities rose by 17 points to -28. Financials, following a strong week for earnings reports, is now the top sector, followed by Consumer Discretionary.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from -24.67 to 17.33, an increase of 42 points. High Beta remains in the top spot as extra sensitivity to market prices is rewarded in positive momentum markets. Following High Beta is Growth, which overtook Sustainability this week to claim the number two spot. The lagging factors are now Low Volatility and Yield, with momentum scores of 2 and -10, respectively.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score jumped the most it has in months, from -6.64 to 28.18, signaling renewed positive momentum around the world. The United States is no longer the bottom region. It has jumped to the middle of the pack due to a strong January in domestic equity markets. Latin America remains the top region, followed by the Pacific ex-Japan.

