GALAXY RESOURCES ORD NEW (GALXF) CEO Anthony Tse on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anthony Tse

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join the call. With me on the call today, I have Alan Rule, from Financial; and Brian Talbot, from Operations. Without any further ado, let me hand over to Alan who will be taking us through the presentation for this morning. Thank you, Alan.

Alan Rule

Good morning, everyone. Starting with Mt Cattlin operations. For the quarter, there was production of 33,780 tons of spodumene concentrate. It was higher than Q3, but lower than expectations for three key reasons. Firstly, lower-ore grade mined and processed, reduced recovery, and lower plant utilization. To expand on that a little bit more, the low-ore grade mined and processed came about because the majority of all process during the quarter came from the lower grade two Southwest pitch, whilst mining commenced east of Floater Road. We had very low volume of oil from east of Floater Road processed.

The reduced recovery came from continued processing of the lower quality ore originated from two Southwest that contained lower spodumene content and lower levels of spodumene liberation through the plant. And there was an increased proportion of funds within the feed product whilst the yield optimization upgrades were being completed. These upgrades will facilitate more comprehensive treatment of this plant’s ore.

The low plant utilization came from tie-in shutdowns and commissioning’s associated with Yield Optimisation Project. As we indicated previously, the ore currently being mined from east of Floater Road will be higher grade and fresh that will result in improvement in plant recoveries. Ore treated from Q1 onwards will largely originate from this region east of Floater Road.

From a grade perspective, it’s anticipated that the mined and processed grade for FY 2019 will refer to be in-line with the reserve grade. Construction of the Yield Optimisation Project was completed during the quarter and commissioning was approximately 85% complete by the end of the quarter. We have now reached the stage of almost a 100% commissioning Parkway through January.

Improvements in recoveries and production rates will therefore be realized from Q1 2019. The lower average cash margin of $288 per ton was primarily due to high units of production costs arising from lower production volumes in the September and December quarters. It’s worth noting that the cost of production for the December quarter was in-line with Q3, but the cash margin in Q3 had the benefit of the lower cost of production in Q2, i.e. the June quarter that flowed through into the sales in Q3.

Therefore, the higher cash margin in Q3 occurred when compared with the cash margin achieved in Q4 because of the high unit cost of production that flowed through from the September quarter. Galaxy expects the unit cost of production to reduce in 2019 because of the increased production levels. We are targeting total production volumes in the range of 40,000 to 45,000 tons for Q1 and between 180,000 and 210,000 for the full calendar year.

All shipments to customers were completed at grade levels and specs well within contract requirements and at contract prices. Reduced margin in lithium chemical sales have resulted in a flowback reduction in the contracted process spodumene for the first half of 2019. While contract prices are notably weaker than 2018, they have not reduced by the same percentage magnitude as a fall in Chinese lithium carbonate process in 2018.

Further as a result of cross volatility, Galaxy is adaptive of its processing strategy for 2019 and has negotiated the price reset during the course of 2019 rather than a 12-month fixed price. In early December, Galaxy released an exploration update that advised that exploration drilling delineated a second previously unidentified load between beneath the known spodumene bearing load immediately to the north of two Southwest. This was not included in the previous resource model.

You will have noted that yesterday we released an updated resource in reserve statement for Mt Cattlin with the following highlights; a 40% increase in proven and probable reserves to 10 million tons at [1.5% - 15%] lithium, 42% increase in Measured Indicated and Inferred resources. A 16% increase in total Measured and Indicated results to 12.1 million tons at a grade of 1.27. An overall of 53% increase in contained lithium metal tons.

Moving on to Sal de Vida. Dealing with the POSCO transaction first. As you all know, we entered into a binding agreement in the September quarter to sell tenements in the Northern area for a cash consideration of 280 million. In early October, 257 was transferred into an escrow account at HSBC. In late November, Galaxy executed the final tenement transfer deeds with POSCO.

Registration of the Catamarca tenements with the Catamarca Mining Court was completed on 28 December. The Salta tenement transfer registration process commenced with all of the relevant documents launched with the Mining Court for registration purposes in early December. The Salta Mining Court is closed for all of January and hence February is earliest that the registration of these tenement transfers be completed.

We view this process as purely administrative and therefore we do not consider it to be any risk to receiving the funds. In fact, the level of work and activity being carried up by POSCO at the moment supports that. Looking at the strategic partnership, as you are aware, throughout the second half of 2018, we undertook a comprehensive evaluation of strategic options in relation to Sal de Vida to maximize project value. We have received several offers from potential strategic partners that are currently being evaluated.

Galaxy will only proceed with a strategic partner if the final terms properly recognized the fundamental value of Sal de Vida and the partner can add additional value for the project such as technical operational project execution or financial. In looking at the project, WorleyParsons will be engaged as Project Management Consultant via contract covering early works that will be entered into very shortly. The resource extension drilling campaign advanced through Q4 and will continue into the first quarter of 2019, two wells number 25 and 26 achieved depths of 311 and 183 meters respectively.

As part of the company’s continuous product validation of process optimization, the project team is currently undertaking two concurrent test work programs. Firstly, to prove up and fine tune each unit process in the existing process flowsheet, one including the solar evaporation ponds to produce a battery-grade lithium carbonate. And in late 2018, a strategic decision was made to further assess alternative processing technologies through a parallel test

program utilizing several non-conventional technologies that are in commercial use, albeit in non-lithium industries. A detailed Geotech survey was well advanced in [2014] and further value engineering analysis will be undertaken in 2019.

Looking at James Bay, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment was completed and submitted to various Canadian authorities for evaluation. Engagement with the Cree nation continued with discussions regarding finalizing the Pre-Development Agreement, Pre-Work engineering by Hydro-Quebec to supply power continued. The Phase 2 test program for the James Bay upstream operation is about 50% complete. And a comprehensive and competitive bid process to select the engineering firms and specialized consultants to undertake the combined upstream and downstream feasibility study into the project design was completed. Contract award will be completed in January with work planned to commence very shortly.

In the Corporate sense, from a cash flow point of view it’s worth noting the following key cash outflows during the quarter. Firstly, in relation to the POSCO transaction, approximately US$9 million was spent on withholding tax in Argentina. This was a requirement of the tax laws in Argentina and effectively it is a down payment on the tax liability that we will have to pay.

We also incurred approximately 2 million in transaction costs relating to fees in country. In addition, approximately 10 million was spent on CapEx on the yield optimization project of Mt Cattlin during the quarter. So, combined it is about $21 million of almost once off costs incurred during the quarter that have impacted our cash position. Having said that, the balance sheet is in a very strong position closing cash and liquid assets of 41.1 million, no debt, and the POSCO sale proceeds receivable of 257 million in escrow, plus the deferred settlement amount of 15 million, which should all be received shortly.

Anthony, I’d like to hand back to you.

Anthony Tse

Thank you, Alan. Operator, I think, we can now open up the line to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first today question is from Nick Herbert from Crédit Suisse. Please ask your question Nick.

Nick Herbert

Hi, good morning guys. And a couple of questions from me please. And first one, just that permit approvals for the process expansion 2 million tons per annum, could you just scope out please, what works are required there and CapEx and some estimated timing around brining that in place?

Anthony Tse

Brian?

Brian Talbot

Sorry, yes, in terms of that it’s really part of the optimization of the yield optimization. So, the capital has been fully expanded. The previous license condition had us capped at 1.8 million tons and we have an opportunity through some optimization work and some tuning of the yield optimization and how it integrates into the existing operation to increase the capacity to upwards of 1.8 million and so increasing the license to 2 million tons was prudent and allows us to explore that opportunity during the course of the year. The budget however for the year is still based upon 1.8 million.

Nick Herbert

Okay, so then modelling wise, you might be able to expect potentially 2 million from the following year or perhaps even the current year?

Brian Talbot

And obviously we are exploring these opportunities in the course of the year and as with all mining projects we are optimistic that we will achieve a portion of that during the second of this year, but from a planning point view we planned on the 1.8 million tons going forward.

Nick Herbert

Okay, great, thank you. And just on Sal de Vida, what’s the expected revise timing around getting to a decision point given that you’ve now got those bids in and I guess extension of that, what happens in the event that you deem those bids unacceptable and are you confident that you could actually develop the projects without a strategic partner on board?

Anthony Tse

Okay. So, in terms of the process Nick, obviously one of the key criteria apart from kind of the transaction structure and valuation and everything else, in terms of the level of due diligence, one of the major milestones that many of the investors would like to at least see complete is actually the full and final settlement of the POSCO transaction, and as Alan kind of referred to earlier, we’ve actually already completed the registrations in Catamarca and I was actually in Argentina in the first kind of week or so of this year just following up on the Salta registrations that we need to complete, and those registrations of documentation is actually in good order, but the Argentine kind of departments in Salta as the mining core specifically is actually on break until the first of February.

And so, from what we understand there is a little bit of backlog in terms of applications actually need to be processed in Salta and we’re working with the authorities to see what we can do to actually get that expedited. But as I Alan mentioned, there is $257 million sitting in the balance sheet and that is obviously an integral part of the evaluation as those investors consider the transaction. Secondly, I think we’re confident that we have among the group of people who've submitted proposals as well as potentially the ones who are yet to submit and obviously just working through kind of their due diligence as well. It’s obviously taking a little bit longer than expected, but I think irrespective, I think we also have today as Alan mentioned before, a balance sheet, which is actually in a much, much stronger position than the company has even been.

I remember when we first started this current management team, first look over the management of the company, we had probably close to $250 million of net debt and today we’re net cash, plus we have no debt on the balance sheet. So, I think given that a substantial portion of the capital required for Sal de Vida has actually been covered by the POSCO funds in the unlikely events that we’re not satisfied and obviously we’re still kind of, I don’t think we are definitely by any means kind of there yet. We obviously have the optionality to consider kind of other forms of financing, but at the moment we’re still working on kind of continuing those discussions with the counterparties.

Nick Herbert

Okay, thank you. And then finally just on the contract process and just trying to get a bit more of this year if we could place and on what that looks like I guess for the next six months and you comment that process is notably weaker than last year. I’m just wondering, what can we take from that? Does that imply a sort of 7 in front of it for the pricing or possibly a 6?

Brian Talbot

Well, I mean, we haven’t completed all of our contracting yet, I mean we’ve completed part of it or obviously kind of our early shipments and now other customers we’re just working through over the course of this period before Chinese New Year. In the same vein that what we did last year, ultimately yourselves and others will be able to see kind of our pricing and our results, but we probably won’t be announcing kind of pricing specifically.

Other than that, I can actually guide towards the fact that if you actually look at in terms of the see-through carbonate price in China, in comparison year-on-year, I think you are seeing a change from circa RMB150,000 kind of to about RMB80,000 today. And so, you’ve seen up to probably approximately 40 something, close to 50% kind of change on a year-on-year basis. What Alan was referring to earlier in terms of kind of the guidance on pricing is that obviously there will be an impact on the see-through price as spodumene, but it would not be to that level be any portion of that change on a year-on-year basis from the Chemical front.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Thanks guys. That’s it from me.

Brian Talbot

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question Rahul.

Rahul Anand

Hi, Anthony and team, good morning and thanks for the opportunity. Just a couple from me, just following on from Nick’s question on pricing, can I confirm, is it a six-monthly pricing refresh number one and number two is there a specific benchmark that you could potentially point to that we should be looking at for ideas or understanding of the pricing? That’s the first question. And the second one is in your budgeting for the 200,000 tons of production, roughly how is your recovery profile looking like? I’m just looking for any help in terms of how I should be thinking about the yield optimization plant sort of commissioning and ramping up and how the recoveries profile might look next year? Thanks.

Anthony Tse

Okay, Rahul. I will take the first one and then hand over to my colleagues for the second one. In incentive pricing, yes, we are most likely going to be looking at the mid-year kind of reset in terms of kind of the review on pricing because we believe that that’s something that’s probably going to be a little bit more appropriate to structure given the type of volatility that we’ve seen in the chemical’s products, which obviously we have a cross reference to.

Secondly, on the chemical pricing kind of see-through or methodology, historically we’ve not actually linked directly on a contracting basis to actually any pricing, whether it is China spot input, a mix thereof or any price reporting agency. That is something that we will be looking into during the course of this year and as you know there is probably no one single source of pricing, which is actually growing going to be perfect. So, what we are deliberating and considering is whether or not we will actually start to create our own internal metrics in terms of how we should actually be cross-referencing pricing, and therefore applying it to our contracts going forward. And so that’s on the pricing question, and I’ll hand over to Alan or the others.

Rahul Anand

Okay.

Alan Rule

Rahul, in relation to the recovery, we expect to see steady improvement over the first six months as the operators on [Sal] get used to the Yield Optimisation image to that of being put in place. So, we expect the second half of the year to be running at pretty steady state recovery, but the first half will show very steady improvement as we get through the upgrade on training.

Rahul Anand

Got you. And does that sort of point to the end of the second half sort of gets closer to that 72.5, 75% level or?

Alan Rule

Yes. We expect around 70% in the second half.

Rahul Anand

Got you. Okay. Too easy. Thank you for that.

Operator

The next question is from Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Please ask your question.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Good morning guys. I've got quite a few questions, but I might just stick to two or three and perhaps we can take the rest offline. Firstly, I just want to try to get a bit better understanding around the cash margins that you reported. I know you don't necessarily report direct cash cost or pricing received for the period, but are you able to see whether that margin contraction quarter-on-quarter was more a topline or was it a lower pricing received in the period or was it really due to a significant increase in cash costs?

Anthony Tse

It was all cost related Reg.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Thank you for that. Secondly on the capital for the Yield Optimisation Project, that key component was US$10 million that was spent in the December quarter and can you then confirm how much was actually spent in the September quarter on the CapEx, I'm just wondering if the end or the total capital spent on that project exceeded your original budgets of plans?

Anthony Tse

Yes. 10 million was for the December quarter. I don't have the September number with me so, I’ll come back to you separately outside this call on that. And there was – the total eventual cost was slightly higher than our original expectations.

Reg Spencer

Okay, thank you. Last one is just on Sal de Vida, I’m just going to follow-up on Nick’s question just want to, I guess get a better feel for how we should think about the development timeline or an expected FID data on Sal de Vida IDE. I know the situation [indiscernible] fluid, given that you are still in the midst of discussions and you are still evaluating proposals, but if we had to look at this from a modelling perspective this slight delay on when and an FID was originally meant to be merged, we are thinking about a six-month delay to the first production 12-month, anything along those lines?

Anthony Tse

Yes, Reg. I think in terms of our original timeline, obviously we were kind of aiming for the first half of this year. I think we’re still kind of inclined to kind of think that we can achieve the necessary steps that kind of get us into a similar place within this calendar year. Couple of things I want to point out, firstly is, notwithstanding the fact that obviously the strategic process has taken up a little bit more time than expected. We are actually very much kind of committed and have a high-level conviction to actually develop the project.

I mean, we’ve recently made an announcement to actually bring on board a very senior and seasoned project director, a gentleman called Mike Nelson. And he himself, at the moment, has already kind of stationed himself in country. He's actually going to be spending most of his time there. We're very much ramping up our operations there as well as the organization structure. We've recently signed up a new, quite large office space, about 600 square meters in Catamarca City. And so, apart from the strategic process we are very much looking to ramp up activity. We’ve obviously kind of completed a fair portion of the earth work] for the test ponds and everything else.

So, very much still trying to undertake the operational initiatives that we had originally planned. And in terms of the other point that I would like to make is what Alan was referring to earlier in terms of through some of those discussions that we’ve had with our potential partners. Obviously, there was a level of interest to actually evaluate to what extent we can actually potentially seek out more efficiencies, both financially and operationally on the process and so that’s why we’re now also spending a bit more time looking at potentially adding some of the more unconventional kind of stages and processing steps into our overall flowsheet. That obviously will be a good use of time from the team during this period when we’re obviously still looking to close a strategic process.

Coming back to the overall timeline, I think, we had originally budgeted something, which was along the lines of about three years and that three years plus if you, as you would appreciate every single prime project takes a fair amount of time to actually ramp up, normally kind of two years to three years to get into steady state. That is a 5, 6-year process and even over a 5-year process you think about it in months. That’s actually 60 months. So, if we actually end up taking an extra 6-months to kind of – finding the right partner. But also, not only the right partner, but the structure as well for the transaction.

I mean, we firmly believe that Sal de Vida is very much a world-class asset. It is one of the best undeveloped assets in the world within the lithium space. And we really do want to get it right both from the partnership, the structure, as well as the process. And so, we think that this world-class asset is going to be kind of our flagship going forward, and so that’s why in whole scheme of things if we end up taking an extra 3 to 6 months or whatever, especially get that recipe right in terms of the partnership and the development plan for the project going forward. I think that’s kind of where we want to be.

Reg Spencer

Okay, thank you. It sounds like there is still quite a few moving parts to that, Anthony. So, yes, we look forward to further updates. Look, I’ve got a few other questions, I don’t mind taking those off line. Thank you.

Anthony Tse

No problem.

Operator

Our next question is from Warren Edney from Baillieu. Please ask your question, Warren.

Warren Edney

Thanks. I have just got two. In terms of the grade this year, going to reserve grade is, I'm assuming is that the new reserve grade that you just announced?

Anthony Tse

Yes.

Warren Edney

Okay, thank you. And sorry to harp on about Sal de Vida, but [indiscernible] to improve the efficiency of the process, that’s not going to be three-month task that’s going to be a 6 to 12-month task before you can potentially highlight the potential benefits of these new technologies. So, is there any other major stumbling block then because it seems like most of the people who would have been bidding would know that POSCO's going to settle, but going down trying to find new technology rate seems like another fork in the road. Can you comment about that?

Brian Talbot

Yes, Warren couple of things. We’ve actually started work probably since late Q3 early Q4 on kind of looking at some of those ultimate processes. And as kind of Alan mentioned before, it’s not going to be kind of from a complete blank sheet of paper. Some of these processing steps have actually been applied in other flowsheets before. Not entirely kind of absent within the lithium space. There has been some application of those processing steps within the lithium industry. And so, I think we're partway down there. Obviously, we do need to complete the validation work on that.

In terms of the POSCO transaction and the sentiment from strategic investors. I mean, I think you would appreciate that currently given in this kind of market, getting whether a project had $250 million close completed and settled or whether it doesn't is, I wouldn't say it’s a stumbling block, but it is a key milestone that investors would actually want to see completed. And we’ve actually been obviously kind of – we're happy that happy that Catamarca has settled, but obviously Salta has taken actually quite a lot longer than we had previously anticipated. But if you actually look at the capital funding objective that we were looking at with the strategic process, we’ve always been looking at having the strategic partner come in and cover the balance of the capital requirements for the project.

And obviously from their perspective they share that particular objective, it’s also important for them to actually see, yes. Knowing or having confidence in the POSCO transaction in the settlement versus seeing the settlement is always going to be at least from the investor side kind of two different states of mind and I think based on our conversations with them they kind of obviously would really kind of want to see that side of it as well.

Warren Edney

Okay.

Operator

And our next question is from Glyn Lawcock from UBS. Please ask your question, Glyn.

Glyn Lawcock

Good morning. Look, I just wanted to go back and just explore a bit more. Firstly, the guidance for next year. I might miss something at the start of the call, but in fact three months ago you talked about grade being 1.15% in the first half. On the call, you talked about 1.8 million tons is a throughput. Just wondering what’s changed. What are the – what sort of makes up that 180 to 210 I guess the lower-than-expected guidance for everyone? If you are going to get the 70% plus by the end in the second half as well on recoveries?

Alan Rule

Glyn, it’s a conservative view on how the recoveries are going to ramp up for the full-year.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. So, you're still looking at 1.15 grade for the first half as for guidance three months ago?

Alan Rule

Yes.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. And then just, Alan while you’ve got the mike, I'm still trying to wrap my head around the margin compression. I mean, you said it was all cost related. You had pricing locked up for the year, if you assume pricing was locked up above 900, the sort of the margin implies costs above 500 a ton sort of quarter, am I missing something and then how should I think about …?

Alan Rule

That’s correct. Because we had reduced production in September and December quarters, so as I was trying to explain, we had a pretty good June quarter, production was good, cash costs are really good. September quarter we had lower production so our unit costs were higher, but we had inventory at the end of June, which flowed through into the September quarter, which resulted in a greater margin in September quarter. We had September December quarters with much higher production costs and so they flowed through into the margin in the December quarter.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. So, if you didn’t look at 2019, can you give us any sense of where cost should shake out now?

Alan Rule

So, we expect the higher costs in the December quarter to flow through in the first month of the March quarter, but then we expect our unit costs as a result of increased production to flow through to somewhere between 350 and 400 in the first half.

Glyn Lawcock

In the first half. And then if you get up to 220 sort of run rate plus, which I think is where you should be and sort of 1.8 million tons in reserve grade and say 70 plus recovery, does that then put us somewhere more in the low-300's?

Alan Rule

Somewhere around 325 to 350, yes.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. Wonderful. Thanks so much for the clarification.

Operator

The next question is from Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Please ask your question Reg.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Just a very quick follow-up question for me Anthony on the earlier one around potential new processes being assessed for Sal de Vida. Given your deepening relationship with POSCO next door and they are obviously well-known to having developed their own proprietary brand extraction technology, can one speculate that this is something that you guys are potentially working on together?

Anthony Tse

Reg, I've never prevented you from speculating all that you want. But we obviously have a good dialogue with POSCO outside of the fact that we just acted as a buyer and a seller in the most recent transaction. We continue to have a number of discussions with them on kind of the operational synergies, including kind of, they wanted to see if we can have some operational synergies in the water, in the cans, obviously with – from their perspective, as Alan pointed out earlier, they’re actually very keen to get going. And so obviously a delay in the settlement on the completion of the Salta registration and also hold them up as well, because they want to be kind of doing their field work, doing their studies and submitting their own environmental kind of applications as well. So, we’re very much kind of in dialogue with them both at the corporate level, as well as at the operational level, but always allow analyst the freedom of speculation Reg.

Reg Spencer

Alright. Thank you.

