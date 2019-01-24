Finning: Not Concerned, But Not Excited Either

Summary

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, selling, renting and providing parts and service for equipment and engines.

The company operates a large network of product support services across British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and a portion of Nunavut.

It is one of the best dividend-growth stocks in the market today, having raised its dividend for the 17th consecutive year in 2018. This Dividend Aristocrat has grown its dividends at 6% CAGR over the last five years.