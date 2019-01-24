Brexit, Again, And The Markets

The lower end is associated with the belief that a "hard" Brexit will be achieved while higher end is associated with extending the current cutoff date or having second referendum.

Great uncertainty hangs over the value of the pound as analysts believe that the pound could trade between $1.20 and $1.50 over the next 12 months.

The value of the British pound jumped up over $1.30 on Wednesday, as traders believed that there was a higher probability that the British Parliament would delay Brexit.

Obviously, the subject of Brexit is an emotional one. You only have to look at the comments on my recent post on the subject to see how important emotion is surrounding the issue.

Let’s step back a minute and review what has been happening to the value of the British pound through the recent debates and votes.

We read in the Wall Street Journal that “The British pound has become more appealing to some investors as they bet that the probability of extending the Brexit negotiating period, or a second referendum on the UK’s divorce from the European Union, is becoming more likely.”

“Some are also betting on a lower chance of a hard Brexit, in which the UK leaves the EU without an agreement in place, hurting the pound.”

Eva Szalay also writes in the Financial Times “Sterling has hit its highest level since November, pushing above $1.30 against the dollar, as the opposition Labor party signaled it could support legislation to delay Britain’s departure from the EU beyond the scheduled date of March 29.“

“The pound jumped by nearly 0.6 per cent on Wednesday to $1.3034.”

Earlier this week, Ms. Szalay had written, “Everyone agrees that the pound is cheap. Based on economic fundamentals and interest rates, the UK currency should be about $1.50 against the dollar….”

“There is also a consensus view among banks that sterling will climb by the end of the year.”

“So,” Ms. Szalay asks, “why is no one buying?”

The answer Ms. Szalay provides: ”To paraphrase a much-used saying: It’s the uncertainty, stupid.”

The Wall Street Journal also brings up this point as it quotes Ugo Lancioni, head of currency business at Neuberger Berman, “All this debate jeans that uncertainty remains high and at the same time the economy isn’t benefiting from all this uncertainty.”

“Nomura, the Japanese bank, puts its guess for the pound’s exchange rate against the dollar at $1.59 by the fourth quarter, while UBS recently revised its projections higher for sterling to $1.40 in 12 months.”

"And yet the pound is stuck stubbornly in the middle of the range it has maintained against the dollar for two years, while it has barely moved against the euro since September 2017.”

A no-deal Brexit might bring about a $1.20 pound.

The markets seemingly are hoping for a closer UK tie with the EU. The further one moves from this, the weaker the pound appears to move.

The Financial Times has a bold editorial today with the headline “If Parliament Cannot Resolve Brexit, A New Referendum Is Needed.”

Leaving aside the mention of a new referendum in the headline, let me just say that this editorial presents a picture of the whole “Brexit affair” very similar to the one I painted in my recent post.

The whole Brexit experience has been nothing but a tragic political blunder, begun by then Prime Minister David Cameron. He wanted a confidence builder. Vote “remain” and he, Mr. Cameron, would carry on.

And, Mr. Cameron was very certain that the confidence vote would go in his favor and it would strengthen his hand in the EU.

It didn’t.

What became obvious after the vote came is was that those in favor of “leaving” had only vague ideas of what they actually wanted to achieve when they “left” the European Union.

Theresa May, who became prime minister following Mr. Cameron, had been a “remainer,” but to become the leader of the Conservative’s became a “leaver.”

Sylvie Kauffmann, editorial director of Le Monde, has written a vivid description of “Watching Brexit Fall Apart,” in the New York Times. What followed the referendum made no one in a leadership role in the UK look good, especially Ms. May.

Since the original vote was just a confidence vote supposed to strengthen Mr. Cameron’s position, no real thought was given to what a “leaving” might be composed of.

And, that is where we are today. The word used to describe this position?

Uncertainty.

And, when we listen to the markets and market participants we hear this fact borne out.

The pound rises in value when a closer relationship with the European Union seems to be more likely and the pound declines in value as a harder-Brexit seems to be more probable.

The range in value that analysts are talking about is quite large. Just quoted above the range the dollar price of a pound runs from $1.20 to $1.50. That’s a pretty big spread, indicating that this is not an inconsequential decision.

So where are we right now?

The market vote seems to be clear that the harder the Brexit is, the worse it will be for the British economy and the British pound. The greater the chance that the government either extends Article 50 or votes for a second referendum, the stronger the British pound will become.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.