Summary

Accuray's financial performance was basically as expected (apart from weaker gross margins), but the orders were a very nice positive surprise, particularly the rebound in CyberKnife.

The company's ongoing system enhancement efforts may finally be driving improved adoption for CyberKnife and Radixact, but it's still too soon to tell.

Orders from China are encouraging, and management appears very close to a joint venture deal that could help unlock a significant market opportunity in that country.

The arrow is pointing up for Accuray, but I believe a fair value range of $5.50-6.50 is still reasonable until management shows these signs of progress are actual sustainable progress.