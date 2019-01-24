OPEC's Iranian Mulligan: Tightening Balances Back To May

Asking oil bulls to remain patient today after a whipsaw 2018 is a tall task, but could prove fruitful. We recently published our quarterly letter here, and it lays out our thoughts for 2019. Our thesis for 2019 is that the oil selloff in the last quarter will lay the foundations for a bullish 2019, and if the global economy continues to grow, even at a tepid pace, oil inventories will begin to draw as global producers of all types pull back. We're beginning to see that now.

For today, let's take a look at OPEC. After oversupplying the market in anticipation of Iranian sanctions, the cartel flooded global inventories in June and October, more than fully offsetting the decline of Iranian exports as the impending sanctions began to bite. Now that the Trump administration waivers were granted, OPEC has already begun pulling back on exports even before the January 1 enactment of its recent OPEC+ production cuts. We've been wondering by how much, and updating our charts for January, we can see it's been fairly significant.

Measured against May 2018, OPEC has effectively reduced total exports back to May levels (i.e., before Iranian sanctions were announced).

This effectively means that the full weight of Iranian sanctions are being felt today. Hence the dotted "net difference" line is now close to zero. In fact, it's slightly negative (by 75K bpd) now because Libyan instability has shut-in a further 300K bpd of oil per day, further impacting overall exports. Said another way OPEC is no longer making up the difference for Iranian export declines, and hence global supplies should remain tight despite going into the teeth of global refinery season. If this continues past Q1 and into Q2 (which we expect), then we should begin to see inventory draws accelerate as refiners come back online.

Most of the crude arriving in OECD ports today are the byproduct of higher exports in December, but in another month, the low January level of exports will also show up. We're already seeing the physical market react as refiners are already bidding-up the March/April barrels. Now if you're wondering about production, production data lags a bit, but it's showing a similar trend, and we'd anticipate January 2019 (when the OPEC+ production cut agreement takes effect) to also reflect the continuing trend we're currently seeing in December.

For now, it's easier to rebalance the market by immediately reducing exports (as opposed to shut-in wells and then slow exports), and as reduced supplies ripple through the market, oil prices should begin inching upwards. Lastly, where are all these barrels not headed? You guessed it. The US...

Given that most of this hits around the time Saudi Arabia begins to tap the debt markets (sometime in Q2) is no surprise to us. In the end, the financial markets wanted lower oil prices? You've got it. Now expect the consequences.

