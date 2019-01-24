Williams Companies Targets Sustainability

Since officially consolidating its midstream family into one publicly traded entity as of August 2018, Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has become a far better and more effectively run commercial enterprise. For starters, management is now keenly aware the market is looking for fiscal sustainability, which means covering growth-related capital expenditures with internally generated cash flow while still making good on large promised payouts to investors. Williams Companies expects to materially reduce its negative free cash flow generation by the end of 2019. This speaks very well for its ability to maintain and grow its 5.3% yield as of this writing, which is a key reason why most investors own Williams Companies. Let's dig in.

Financial outlook

Williams Companies expected to generate $2.75 billion in distributable cash flow last year at the midpoint of guidance, a non-GAAP measure used to ascertain how much cash flow can be paid out to investors after taking maintenance capital expenditures into account. Note that DCF does not equate to free cash flow in any way, shape, or form as DCF doesn't take growth-related capital expenditures into account.

The theory is DCF is the best gauge for a midstream firm's cash flow generation assuming all expansionary activities were to come to an abrupt halt and only maintenance capex was covered. However, as long as America's energy sector (specifically natural gas as it relates to Williams Companies) remains in growth mode, that growth capex needs to be taken into account. Cash flow outspends don't fix themselves, debt and/or equity issuances are required to plug the gap if there isn't enough cash on hand to do so.

Williams doesn't want to issue out any more equity and wants to improve its leverage ratios, which is why the firm's growth capex budget is falling from $3.9 billion in 2018 to $2.6 billion in 2019. The expected dividend increase this year will lead to Williams' quarterly dividend draining more cash in 2019 than in 2018, which will be compensated for via cash flow growth and capex budget cuts. The goal is to grow Williams' dividend by 10-15% per year with annual increases coming into force at the beginning of each new year. This has been the case since Williams' massive dividend cut in 2016 and management has continued to follow through with the firm's turnaround strategy since then.

Management expected adjusted EBITDA and net income generation to come in at $4.55 billion and $1.075 billion, respectively, in 2018 at the midpoint of guidance. On the adjusted EBITDA side of things, Williams has so far lived up to its expectations during the first three quarters of 2018. Using simple extrapolation, Williams is on track to generate close to $4.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA for 2018 based on its past performance.

On the net income side of things, note that Williams posted $416 million during the first nine months of 2018, which rises to $545 million on an adjusted basis. That isn't a trajectory that would indicate the firm was on track to post over $1 billion in net income last year, until you consider the positive impact of the Four Corners sale which closed in October 2018. Williams is likely to record a nice gain on divestment during Q4 2018. Also, it is important to note that it is likely utilization rates spike across Williams' natural gas-oriented asset base every winter as rising domestic demand for heating is matched by rising domestic gas supplies.

Going forward, Williams expects to generate $1.2 billion in net income, $5 billion in adjusted net EBITDA, and $3.1 billion in DCF this year. That is equal to 12%, 10%, and 13% annual growth, respectively, highlighting the powerful impact its growth budget is having on its financial trajectory. Turning new cash flow generating assets online is a straightforward task for most in the oil & gas midstream world, particularly those that have decades of expertise doing so. The company's growth is expected to carry on into the early-to-mid 2020s as Williams continues capitalizing on rising US production, demand, and export capacity for natural gas.

Fiscal sustainability

This combination of growth and fiscal discipline is expected to reduce Williams' cash flow outspend (defined in this case as DCF < dividends + growth capex) from just over $2.8 billion in 2018 to a little under $1.4 billion in 2019 at the midpoint of management's expectations. It is important to keep in mind that depending on how effectively Williams is at completing its growth program, due to the timing of new cash flow generating assets coming online, operational execution will have a major impact on its DCF generation. Another key consideration is whether or not management targets growth-related capital expenditures to come in at the bottom end of guidance or the top, as a roaring macro story can make it easy to push outspends to the upper limit.

Below is a look at how this is expected to play out. Disregard the divestment proceeds when it comes to evaluating Williams' cash flow position as asset sales are one-time sources of cash in the form of frontloaded cash flow generation from productive assets. True, Williams did make the right call by divesting its Four Corners position due to that operation's exposure to changes in various market prices for energy resources, but that enhances its investment thesis by reducing business risk, not by growing its cash flow generation.

Source: Williams Companies

At the end of 2018, Williams Companies is targeting a total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.0x, which is at the high end for midstream firms. Ideally, Williams targets a leverage ratio of 4.5x or even lower. Management expects to end 2019 with a leverage ratio below 4.75x as adjusted EBITDA growth is offset by the negative effects of its outspend (debt accumulation).

The goal is to bring that ratio down to 4.2x over the long haul, but Williams would be wise to get its house in order sooner rather than later. Having a better leverage ratio makes it easier to manage its current interest expenses (credit rating upgrades, more favorable revolving credit agreements, lower future interest rates depending on market conditions) which further advances its goal of fiscal sustainability. At the end of Q3 2018, Williams had $21.4 billion in total debt outstanding.

Final thoughts

Williams Companies is following through with its promise to reward investors by pursuing sustainable dividend increases and reasonable growth trajectories. That will help ensure its 5.3% yield never needs to get cut again and makes room for future payout increases. Management needs to stick with the plan and may be considering additional reductions in the firm's growth capex next year, which when combined with cash flow growth will continue to move the company in the right direction. To read more about Williams Companies check out how it is capitalizing on rising American LNG exports by clicking this link here. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.