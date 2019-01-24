Variable Withdrawal Portfolios DGI10 And TR7 Continue To Outpace The 4% Rule

Year three of this venture was a bit of a challenge for the markets, but the income of both portfolios was set in January of 2018. How this was determined was described in my article from February of 2018.

My wish is to point out that both approaches, income and total return, can work when combined with a structured variable withdrawal program.

Background

In a previous article, which you can find here, I laid out the starting positions of my two portfolios. One is a dividend income portfolio I call the DGI10 (10 dividend stocks) and the other is a total return portfolio which I call the TR7 (7 ETF’s where shares are sold to fund the income). Both of these started at the end of 2015 with about $100,000 each. The income drawn from both will be based on the IRS Required Minimum Distribution table III, from IRS publication 590b, appendix B, starting at age 73 in the table.

This approach has the potential to provide more retirement income from the fact that the income drawn each year is based on the portfolio’s last year ending value divided by the current year IRS table distribution factor. Its purpose is also to slowly draw more and more from your IRA each year as you get older so as to maximize your spendable income and keep up with inflation.

An added bonus of this method is after years where your account totals were down such as in 2018, next year's withdrawals will be trimmed based on the RMD formula. Some other background information can be found here that relates why these methods might be useful to you and how taxes may affect you during this journey.

So far, in the first three years, I have sold three stocks, the first being HCP Inc. (HCP) which allowed me to avoid a big sell-off in the stock and use those proceeds to buy Select Income REIT (SIR). You can read about that in this previous article. This transaction netted a positive cash balance which when added to other excess cash in this account left me over $1000 of excess cash which I deployed to purchase more shares of Southern Company (SO) and Weyerhaeuser (WY), which I explained in this comment. The second sale was in January of 2018 when I traded my Ventas Inc. (VTR) for W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC). Later in September, after SIR announced an upcoming merger with GOV, I traded my SIR for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ).

2018 - Recap – DGI10

Below is a table showing where these investments have gone after 36 months.

What can be seen from the above table is an initial starting dividend run rate at the end of 2017 of $4801, which improved by the end of 2018 to $5276 for an increase of 10%. It should also be noted that 9 of the 10 positions did increase their dividends. Only SIR did not have a dividend increase but it was replaced with NRZ which did improve my income by $76 per year. I am looking forward to more dividend increases this year, but whatever happens excepting maybe the apocalypse, the income I will receive is locked-in, based on the RMD table for a 76-year-old.

As many may know who follow me, I have a number of years to go to age 76, but that is what makes this method adaptable to anyone, as long as you take whatever minimum distributions are required from the sum total of your necessary tax-deferred accounts. It could in fact even be used on a taxable account or Roth account to manage the cash flow in an efficient manner.

2018 - Recap – TR7

Below is a table showing where these investments have gone after 36 months.

2018 was a tough year for both portfolios. As can be seen from the above tables, the DGI10 portfolio balance declined 17.8% and the TR7 declined by 10.9%.

Tracking The Total Results

To make it easier to follow along on a year-by-year basis here are the combined results of these two portfolios.

I have added a new column to table 4 above which shows what would have been your income totals had you decided to use the 4% rule [explained here]. In simple terms, the 4% rule starts in year 1 by withdrawing 4% of the previous year’s balance and from then on increases the withdraw amount by the consumer price index. In my example above, I use the more common CPI-U data obtained from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One obvious conclusion from the above is that both the DGI10 and the TR7 have provided me with more spendable income over using just the 4% rule. In fact, over the 3 years, the DGI10 provided an extra $944, while the TR7 provided an extra $2,669 for a total extra income of $3613 from the combination. This $3613 extra income is 9.9% of the total income received. It will be interesting to keep an eye on this in the future.

The Year Going Forward

Currently, none of my stocks are in violation of the sell triggers I set at the beginning of this journey, which can be reviewed here. One of these triggers looks for stocks underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 10% for both the 3 year and 5-year time frames. Weyerhaeuser is close to this trigger so I will need to keep it on the watch list.

So far in 2019, the DGI10 has had 4 of the 10 positions increase their dividend.

Summary

Unlike some income portfolios which rely totally on the corporate board actions of companies to continue their dividends, these two RMD rule-based portfolios have their income defined for the full year from the previous year-end totals and that will not change during the year. For these portfolios, the total income I will receive in 2019 is $4,137.32 for the DGI10, plus $4,996.77 for the TR7, which will be $9,134.09 or $2283.52 withdrawn per quarter. This is down about 11% year over year, but still up almost 13% from the start in 2016.

Conclusion

What this journey offers is a real-life comparison of a concentrated dividend growth portfolio earning greater than 4% income to an ETF portfolio with a similar value slant to it. As time goes forward, my hope is that you can compare and contrast these two portfolios and take away what is appropriate for your own situation.

Once again as I pointed out in the article, I certainly would not want to imply that someone who wants to do DGI for retirement do it with 10 stocks invested in 100% of their retirement savings. As I have mentioned many times, I have one bucket or account that produces consistent checks to pay the bills that don’t get paid from other sources, such as pensions or pension-like sources. A second bucket sits in a different account accumulating value with reinvested dividends from mutual funds, ETFs, and a few stocks.

This study is only as good as the data presented from the sources mentioned in the article, my own calculations, and my ability to apply them. While I have checked results multiple times, I make no further claims and apologize to all if I have mis-represented any of the facts or made any calculation errors.

You also must realize that past performance is no guarantee of the future, and in that regard, all the information presented here is past performance up to this point. The information provided here is for educational purposes only. It is not intended to replace your own due diligence or professional financial advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D MO NRZ O OHI PM SO WFC WPC WY IEI TLT VBR VIOO VNQ VOO VTV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.