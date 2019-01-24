'Buy' For Sirius XM Implies 'Strong Buy' For Liberty Sirius XM

Liberty Sirius XM fulfills all the necessary conditions a tracking stock has to meet before one would consider buying it.

Liberty Media Corp. (LMCB) is one of the crown jewels of John Malone.

In 2016, Liberty Media Corp. created three tracking stocks:

Liberty Sirius XM (LSXMA), which owns about 72% of Sirius XM (SIRI), Liberty Formula One (FWONK) and Liberty Atlanta Braves (BATRA).

Liberty Media Corp. (and its tracking shares) is situated on the left hand side of the overview. Today, we focus on the Sirius XM tracking stock Liberty Sirius XM.

Sirius XM tracking stock(s)

The Sirius XM tracking stock comes in three classes. Series A, B and C.

Exhibit 1: Sirius XM tracking stocks

For the curious, the Series C ticker ends in a K because in the language of Nasdaq's fifth-letter identifiers, K means nonvoting.

Sirius XM

July marked the 10-year anniversary of the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, which brought together 18.5 million subscribers and $2.4 billion in yearly revenue, and helped turn steep losses into a trickle of free cash flow.

Today, Sirius XM Holdings boasts 34 million digital satellite subscribers and will bring in an estimated $6.1 billion in revenue this year and generate $1.6 billion in free cash. It continues to grow thanks to a healthy pace of new-vehicle sales, and incremental margins on new subscriptions are high.

Sirius XM primarily makes most of its money from subscribers. Meanwhile, online and terrestrial radio relies on advertising as its main sources of income. Unfortunately, advertising tends to be cyclical and can jeopardize the entire traditional radio business model if an economic downturn is severe enough. Digital satellite subscribers, on the other hand, are far less likely to cancel their service during economic hardships, making Sirius XM's revenue stream far more predictable and recession proof.

The company also enjoys relatively fixed costs on its satellites. Regardless of how many new subscribers the company adds, its transmission and equipment fees tend to be about the same. That's a recipe for steadily higher margins as the company's subscriber base expands.

Further, the Pandora (P) acquisition provides a significant growth opportunity for the company. Notably, Pandora has a huge user base of 71.4 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Further, Sirius XM also provided initial 2019 guidance. The company expects to add almost 1 million self-pay net subscribers. Total revenues are anticipated to be approximately $6.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA to be roughly $2.3 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be around $1.6 billion.

This guidance doesn't include the Pandora acquisition that is expected to conclude in the first quarter. The company is set to release the fourth quarter and 2018 results on January 30th.

Sirius XM is a quality company that generated a lot of shareholder value the past decades. It is one of the few quoted companies that had a positive stock return in each of the past 10 years!

When to buy a tracking stock?

We have to tick a few boxes before investing in a tracking stock. Investors in VMware (NYSE:VMW) tracking stock DVMT will acknowledge that there are certain risks related to tracking stocks. One of the most important ones is the reliability of the issuer, who should view tracking stock shareholders as business partners.

Secondly, the tracked stock should on itself be an interesting investment. We already know Sirius XM is a great company, further on we will elaborate if it is, yes or no, an interesting investment.

The third conditio sine qua non for buying a tracking stock concerns the discount. Tracking stocks usually trade at a discount, and this discount has to be large relative to history before we even consider buying a tracking stock.

Besides those three conditions, we consider it a nice to have if there are certain catalysts that would reduce the discount or make the price of the tracked stock appreciate.

Will Liberty Sirius XM tick all the boxes?

Malone vs. Dell

Andrew Barry wrote it very astutely in Barron's:

"The very rich may be different from you and me, but that doesn't mean they can't be on the side of their fellow investors. Billionaires like John Malone and Warren Buffett have long viewed their shareholders as business partners. That's not the case with Michael Dell."

Malone is known for complex financial engineering and a passionate dislike of taxes, but he has a Buffett-like talent for identifying good managers and for patience. "Malone has long been focused on economic return," says Vijay Jayant, an analyst with Evercore ISI. "He's not an empire builder for the sake of owning assets. His strategy has worked out well for the people sitting on the same side of the table as him-the shareholders in his companies."

So it's fair to say that Liberty Media is a reliable tracking stock issuer. Warren Buffett agrees and is a believer in Malone, holding about $2 billion of Liberty Sirius XM and $700 million of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Sirius XM valuation

Sirius XM currently trades at a P/E of 18.4, an EV/EBITDA of 13 and 4.5 times sales. We can compare this with e.g. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) that trades at 4.1 times sales. But Spotify is reporting significant losses as it builds market share, while Sirius XM is very profitable and generating lots of free cash flow…

We calculate a DCF-based fair value of $7.10 for Sirius XM. This implies a P/Sales of 5.5, a P/E of 22.7and an EV/EBITDA of 15.6.

So, also the second box is ticked: the tracked stock is on itself an interesting investment.

Discount history

Tracking stocks usually trade at a discount and this discount has to be large relative to history before we even consider buying a tracking stock. Today this is certainly the case for Liberty Sirius XM. At the start in 2016, the tracking stock traded with a discount between 10% and 20%.

Since then the discount spiked twice higher. The first time was in the beginning of 2018 when it became clear that Michael Dell wasn't considering the shareholders of his tracking stock as business partners. This had a negative impact on other tracking stocks, like Liberty Sirius XM. This led to the so-called Dell discount. But given the fact that Malone is a reliable business man, there is no need for this discount, and we expect this part of the discount to vanish.

The second jump was caused by the Pandora take-over. The deal muddies what had been a simple Sirius story involving strong cash flow and heavy stock buybacks. The past years Liberty Sirius XM became a bigger and bigger shareholder in Sirius XM. This led many to believe that at one point in time Liberty Sirius XM would merge with Sirius XM. The Pandora takeover is paid in shares and as a consequence the ownership of Liberty drops from 72% to 67%. The Pandora deal will probably delay any combination of Liberty Sirius XM and Sirius XM.

Exhibit 2: Sirius XM tracking stock discount

Currently, the discount is around 35% which is far above the historical average. So also this condition is ok.

Let's finish the discount-story with Liberty Media Corp. CEO Gregory Maffei's crystal clear opinion: "The discount is nutty and one way or another, the discount will go away."

Catalysts

Can we spot certain catalysts that would reduce the discount or make the price of the tracked stock appreciate?

The first possible catalyst is the closing of Pandora-deal. This should remove some uncertainty. The shareholder vote will take place on January 29th.

Another catalyst that could lower the discount is an increased buyback activity by Sirius XM of its own shares. The Pandora deal is paid in stock which leaves free cash available for buybacks. Liberty Sirius XM could also take advantage of the huge discount to buy additional Sirius XM shares. This could in the long run lead to a merger between Liberty Sirius XM and Sirius XM.

A last (and more speculative) catalyst could be a sale of Sirius XM to e.g. Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Look-through valuation

If we take the current discount into account, you buy, through Liberty Sirius XM, Sirius XM at an interesting valuation:

A P/E of 12,

a P/Sales of 2.9, and

an EV/EBITDA of 9!

Very cheap indeed for such a quality stock!

Conclusion

Sirius XM is top quality name: recession proof, high and rising margins, strong growth and on top of that it is undervalued!

You can buy it now at an historical high discount through tracking stock Liberty Sirius XM.

John Tinker, an analyst at Gabelli, sees a clear motivation for Malone to address the discount on Liberty Sirius XM: "It's his largest personal position."

We can only repeat: a BUY for Sirius XM implies a STRONG BUY for Liberty Sirius XM.

