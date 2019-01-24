Activision Blizzard: Video Games Are A Cash Cow

High quality media content makes for a great long-term investment. Movies, television shows, music - popular content can generate income streams for its owner for many years. That is why companies such as Netflix (NFLX), AT&T (T), and Disney (DIS) invest so heavily to buy/create content. Within the past decade, advances in technology and connectivity have given rise to a new form of media content in the form of video games.

Video games have been around for more than two decades, but it has only been recently that a combination of online gameplay, streaming, competitive gaming, and online-based micro-transactions have all made gaming extremely lucrative. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) owns some of the top game franchises on the market. In Activision Blizzard's case, the gaming model has proven extremely lucrative. The company generates strong cash flow streams, and is poised to evolve into a strong dividend growth stock that will shower investors with cash for years to come.

Activision Blizzard creates and distributes entertainment content in the form of video and mobile games. Activision Blizzard as it is currently known is the result of a merger between Activision and Vivendi Games in 2008. Some of the company's most popular franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush Saga. The company generates revenue through selling of game titles, advertising revenues, and in-game micro-transactions. The company generates more than $7 billion in annual revenues.

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

As a company that relies on "blockbuster" releases, a number of events contribute to the revenue and earnings curve over the past 10 years. Activision Blizzard has not only seen business fluctuate with certain titles being released on any given year, but the company has made some really sizable acquisitions such as its deal to buy King Digital for $5.9 billion in 2016. Revenues have almost doubled over the past decade, while EBITDA has increased more than 4.5X over the same time frame. Current EBITDA over the past 12 months is $2.46 billion.

As we mentioned in the title, video games have become a cash cow that investors should pay attention to. To illustrate this, we look at Activision Blizzard's operating margins and conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Margins have fluctuated some, but have remained above 20% for most of the decade. What is really impressive is the conversion rate. We typically look for a rate of 10%, meaning that a company converts $0.10 of every revenue dollar into free cash flow. Activision Blizzard converts at a rate almost 3X that at 29.33%. With such strong cash flow streams, the company is able to invest in growth, buy back stock, or grow a dividend without having to lean on borrowing.

Source: YCharts

To get a gauge on the quality of the business, we look at the company's cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). This measures how effective management is at deploying the company's resources on a cash basis. It's also a general indicator of the strength of a company's competitive "moat." We generally look for a CROCI percentage in the low teens or higher. The current rate of 12.65% is solid, and we also see an uptrend over the past 10 years. Activision Blizzard has made some acquisitions over that time frame, so a higher CROCI over time indicates that these deals added value to the business - a positive sign for management.

Source: YCharts

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. When a company takes on too much debt, a number of issues can arise. The company can see a cash squeeze because a large portion of its operating cash flow goes towards interest payments. Additionally, a company with a large debt load is vulnerable to rising interest rates. How much is too much debt? We generally look for a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 2.5X.

Source: YCharts

In Activision Blizzard's case, the balance sheet is in strong shape. The debt to EBITDA ratio is only 1.64X, and the company's cash balance of $3.3 billion exceeds the total debt load of $2.67 billion.

Dividend Outlook

Activision Blizzard is relatively new to the dividend growth scene. It has only raised its dividend for the past nine years. Unlike most companies that pay quarterly, this dividend is paid out as one annual payment. The dividend is currently $0.32 per share. The current yield is only 0.72%, so Activision Blizzard will not appeal to income-oriented investors.

Source: YCharts

If investors can take a long-term approach to Activision Blizzard, there is a lot of long-term upside within the dividend. The dividend makes up for a lack of yield with a surplus of growth. The dividend has grown at a healthy CAGR of 10.8% over the past 10 years, yet only consumes a small fraction of cash flows. The payout ratio is just 14.53%. Considering the company is debt-free on a net basis and the strong cash streams produced by the business, the dividend is poised to grow immensely in the years ahead.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

Activision Blizzard has developed a nice cycle of generating strong cash flows off of established brands, and using the proceeds to fund future developments. A new Call of Duty comes out almost every year, and the most current edition "Black Ops 4" is pacing ahead of "Black Ops 3" in units sold, and player activity. Black Ops 3 was the highest grossing iteration of Call of Duty to date. World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth saw similar success, setting a launch record for units sold.

Source: Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Management has also proven capable of forward-thinking, by making moves over the years that are continuing to drive growth. Activision Blizzard was questioned for paying $5.9 billion for King Digital in 2016, but the move looks good in hindsight. Fast forward to 2018, and mobile gaming is the fastest growing gaming venue - by far.

Source: Newzoo

What Activision Blizzard got with King Digital was an established powerhouse of brands led by the Candy Crush franchise, which continues to show strength. Candy Crush Saga remains the highest grossing title in the US among iPhone and Android users.

Source: Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Another fast-growing niche within gaming that Activision Blizzard has invested in, is competitive gaming (also called E-Sports). The company created a formal e-sports division in late 2015, and further committed by buying Major League Gaming for $46 million in early 2016. E-sports are another rampantly growing niche in the gaming industry. Revenues for the sport as an industry are projected to cross $1.6 billion by 2021.

Source: World Economic Forum

While there is immense growth potential in the years ahead, there is still risk involved in Activision Blizzard. With such a fast-moving industry, continual innovation is key to staying relevant. With so much money pouring into these industries, the field will become increasingly competitive. It will be up to Activision Blizzard to maintain its edge with already established brands, as well as creating new blockbusters moving forward. Popular competitors have already emerged to challenge for industry market share such as Fortnite.

Valuation

Source: YCharts

At just over $46 per share, Activision Blizzard is currently trading towards the low end of its 52-week range. The stock has been hit with a couple of downward catalysts such as a disappointing Q3, the loss of its CFO, and the company's divorce with Bungie that resulted in the loss of the Destiny franchise. The stock is down more than 35% over the past year. Analysts are projecting Activision Blizzard to earn approximately $2.60 per share for the full fiscal year. This places the stock at 17.69X earnings. This is a steep discount (38%) to the stock's 10-year median earnings multiple.

The stock's cash flow yield is also offering just over 5%, its highest yield since early 2017. Although the cash flow yield has been much higher at different times over the past decade.

Source: YCharts

Despite this, we find the large discrepancy between the current P/E ratio and historical median difficult to ignore. With a lot of bad news hitting the stock over the past three months, the current stock appears more oversold on news than fundamentally weak.

Wrapping Up

Activision Blizzard is a shining example of what gaming can mean to forward-looking investors. The company generates great margins, cash flow streams, and remains armed with a formidable balance sheet. Perhaps most importantly of all, management has demonstrated an ability to make forward-thinking moves that add value to the company.

While Activision Blizzard is recommended for a closer look, investors should keep in mind that the business itself will be somewhat cyclical based on the content pipeline. The potential ups and downs make the stock an appealing long-term investment rather than a trade. As long as Activision Blizzard continues to innovate, we like the long-term total return potential present.

