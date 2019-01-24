Long Ideas | Services 

Elliott Or Not, eBay Is Cheap

About: eBay Inc. (EBAY)
by: Detroit Bear
Detroit Bear
Summary

Activist investor Elliott Management caused eBay share price to pop as it began to publicly engage the company.

Regardless of whether or not management listens to Elliot, eBay stock is inexpensive.

There's a revenue and earnings inflection point around the corner, driven by Payments and Advertising.

Management is aggressively buying back the company's cheap stock.

Shares are worth $45-50.

Shares of eBay (EBAY) spiked on news that activist hedge fund Elliott Management took a 4% stake in the company and is actively pushing for multiple changes at the firm in including spinoffs,