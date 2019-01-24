XHB Vs. ITB: The Homebuilder ETF Open House

Focused and levered to the highly-cyclical residential construction sector, these ETFs represent a relatively small slice of the US housing industry and are generally not for the faint of heart.

While these two ETFs are driven by similar economic factors and are essentially “substitutes” over a longer time horizon, the portfolio composition of these ETFs is quite different.

Homebuilders are the next stop on our “house tour” of real estate ETFs. XHB and ITB are two options for investors seeking focused exposure to the US residential construction sector.

Real Estate ETF Spotlight

Real Estate ETFs are an excellent option for investors seeking low-cost, liquid, and diversified exposure to real estate. Unlike investment alternatives like direct real estate investments that require a substantial upfront investment, or real estate crowdfunding platforms that are effectively "black boxes" of illiquid and high-fee portfolios, real estate ETFs offer investors relatively easy and diversified access to the real estate asset class.

With nearly 50 ETFs to choose from, there's something for nearly every investor. Not all real estate ETFs are created equal, however, and like any real estate investment, investors should take a "house tour" before they purchase. In our ETF Spotlight series, we take a look under the hood of some of the most popular real estate ETFs and highlight the strengths and idiosyncrasies of these funds.

XHB and ITB: A House Tour of the Homebuilder ETFs

Homebuilders are the next stop on our "house tour" of real estate ETFs, having discussed the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ) last week. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) are two primary options for investors seeking focused exposure to the US residential construction sector.

Having both launched at the most inopportune time - the very peak of the "housing bubble" in early 2006 - both funds remain below their launch-date values, but have delivered relatively solid performance since the beginning of the housing recovery around 2010. While these two ETFs are driven by similar economic factors and are essentially "substitutes" over a longer time horizon, the portfolio composition of these ETFs is quite different, as illustrated in our ETF Spotlight below.

XHB tracks the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index, an equal-weighted index that offers relatively more diversified exposure to the broader residential construction industry including homebuilding suppliers and materials producers. ITB, meanwhile, tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index, a market-cap weighted index that offers investors more pure-play exposure to homebuilders. Both ETFs also offer modest exposure to the home improvement sector as well, sharing similar allocation to companies such as Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW).

Focused and levered to the highly-cyclical residential construction sector, these ETFs represent a relatively small slice of the US housing industry and are generally not for the faint of heart, exhibiting very high levels of volatility. That said, investors generally view both XHB and ITB as an efficient way to gain exposure to this particular sub-sector of the US housing markets. We estimate that annual spending on home building and construction accounts for around 30% of total spending on housing and housing-related services at roughly $1.1 trillion in 2017.

Despite having a larger number of total holdings, ITB is quite a bit more concentrated than XHB, a function of its market-cap weighting system. High levels of concentration are a potential weakness of market-cap weighted ETFs, particularly at the sector-level where several large companies can dominate the index. The top five largest holdings account for a whopping 48% of the total portfolio of ITB, exposing investors to higher-levels of idiosyncratic risk than may be expected in a typical ETF. By comparison, the equally-weighted XHB has more balance across holdings, but with only 35 names, the ETF is still quite concentrated relative to other broader market ETFs. With nearly 50% or more of a portfolio's holdings in just 10 names, critics may question whether the diversification benefits of the ETF structure are being fully utilized.

Looking at the top 10 holdings of each ETF, we view the level of concentration through a different lens. Illustrating the more focused exposure to actual homebuilders, ITB holds six homebuilders in its top 10 while XHB holds four. For equal-weighted indexes in particular, however, we note that there are limitation of using the top 10 holdings as an indication of sector distribution, as small changes in performance will result in many different possible combinations of holdings listed. Regardless, it nevertheless reinforces the point that XHB should be viewed as a relatively more diverse play on home construction while ITB offers more pure-play exposure to the largest homebuilders themselves.

Outside of a handful of large-cap names, the homebuilding and construction industry at the national-level is commanded primarily by mid-size and smaller companies. These ETFs are both primarily mid-cap focused funds and share a similar distribution of individual component market capitalizations. ITB does, however, allocate a higher total-weighting towards micro-cap stocks under the $500m threshold that may be more thinly-traded and potentially more volatile such as homebuilders Hovnanian (HOV), William Lyon Homes (WLH), and Beazer Homes (BZH).

Historical Performance

As discussed above, these ETFs had the misfortune of launching at precisely the wrong time in early 2006 at the literal peak of the housing construction "bubble" that preceded the financial crisis. From its peak in 2006 to its bottom in 2009, the ITB plunged a jaw-dropping 87% while XHB dipped a similarly painful 75%. While both ETFs remain underwater relative to their launch-date values, these ETFs have performed relatively well since the housing recovery began around 2010. Despite dipping more than 25% last year amid signs of a slowdown in the residential construction markets, over the last 10 years, these ETFs have returned an average of roughly 12%, just shy of the 13% average return on the S&P 500.

Again, these ETFs are not for the faint of heart. A function of their focused portfolio and exposure to the highly-cyclical home construction sector, both ETFs have a high beta around 1.3 relative to the S&P 500 (SPY). Despite the different portfolio compositions and potentially distinct performance over a given one- to two-year period, these two ETFs have historically been essentially "substitutes" over a longer time horizon. Since 2008, the correlation between the XHB and ITB is a high 0.95, illustrating that fact that the same economic and business factors drive the majority of the performance of the varying holdings.

Factors Driving Outlook

In our quarterly report on the Homebuilding sector, we discuss the specific factors driving the performance of the sector on a monthly and quarterly basis and recap the most recent earnings results. In this ETF House Tour report, we will focus on the broader longer-term trends that are likely to impact the sector over the next 5 to 10 years. As we continue to discuss in our quarterly sector reports and weekly economic reports, by nearly every metric, single-family housing markets remain significantly undersupplied. The United States has been under-building homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified since the housing bubble burst in 2008. Adjusting for population growth, the US is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average.

While the underlying causes for the underbuilding are numerous and outside the scope of this analysis, the mounting housing shortage is amplified by a large demographic wave of young millennials hitting the housing market. As we discussed in our analysis on REZ, rental REITs have been among the direct beneficiaries of this undersupply, but homebuilders are generally believed to be longer-term beneficiaries as the rate of new home construction gradually returns to its long-run historical average. It's reasonable to assume that, absent a significant pullback in housing demand, the supply/demand imbalance would have to be met by an increase in supply growth, particularly from the relatively dormant single-family sector.

We continue to note a significant bifurcation between the larger and smaller homebuilders. Even within our homebuilding index, which only includes the largest 10 builders in the country out of a pool of more than 20,000 total single-family builders, the critical importance of scale becomes clear through the wide gap in operating margins, which declines linearly with size. It's reasonable to assume, given the linear trend in the data, that small private builders are having a very difficult time breaking-even given these tough economics.

As a result, an increasing share of starts has accrued to the larger publicly-traded homebuilders since the beginning of the post-recession single-family construction recovery. Access to capital markets (or lack thereof) was the primary reason that the larger builders were able to survive during the housing collapse and thrive in the aftermath while smaller builders went bust. A decade after peaking in 2007, there are now more than 50% fewer single-family homebuilders.

The homebuilders themselves are not the only companies that are affected by these secular trends. Building materials suppliers and home improvement retailers are generally believed to be riding a similar secular wave resulting from the lingering effects of the housing crisis. A result of the underbuilding of new single-family homes, the average age of US owner occupied homes topped 40 years old in 2018, the oldest since the building boom of the 1960s.

It wasn't just new home construction that slowed to a near-halt in the immediate post-recession period. By most metrics, existing homeowners significantly underinvested in their homes in the half-decade following the crisis. Exhibited by the NAHB Remodeling Index, there were massive declines in major remodeling activity and there were massive declines in major remodeling activity from 2006 through 2013. Trillions of dollars worth of home improvement spending is believed to have been deferred during this time, demand that has been gradually unleashed over the succeeding five years, perhaps best exhibited by the stellar run of >5% annual same-store sales growth from Home Depot since 2012.

Between the two ETFs, by virtue of their higher weighing towards the building materials and suppliers, XHB may be in a better position to capture this remodeling and repair activity compared to ITB which is generally more levered to new home building activity. With either option, it's likely safe to assume that over the long run, the same economic factors that drive R&R spending are likely to drive new home construction, repeating the correlation trends exhibited by the two ETFs over the past 13 years. That said, over a shorter time horizon, the different composition of the two ETFs do allow investors to express a more specific play on either existing or new home construction activity, an interesting feature of these ETFs.

Bottom Line: A House Tour of the Homebuilder ETFs

Homebuilders were the next stop on our "house tour" of real estate ETFs following our discussion of the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF last week. XHB and ITB are two options for investors seeking focused exposure to the US residential construction sector. While these two ETFs are driven by similar economic factors and are essentially "substitutes" over a longer time horizon, the portfolio composition of these ETFs is quite different.

ITB offers investors more pure-play exposure to homebuilders while XHB offers relatively more diversified exposure to the broader residential construction industry including homebuilding suppliers and materials producers. By most metrics, housing markets remain significantly undersupplied after a dearth of new construction over the last 30 years. Operationally-efficient builders have grown significant market share since the recession. Focused and levered to the highly-cyclical residential construction sector, these ETFs represent a relatively small slice of the US housing industry and are generally not for the faint of heart.

Disclaimer: All of our published commentary is for informational purposes only, always provided free of charge. Commentary is purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. An investor cannot invest directly in an index and index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses or taxes. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. The information presented does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Please consult with your investment, tax or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. For complete disclosure, view our profile via the link above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XHB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.