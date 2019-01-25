Healing The World One Biotech Investment At A Time With Jerome Verony (Podcast)

What follows is a wide-ranging conversation about the biotech space that ends with some of Jerome's current top ideas.

Most investors in the space either understand the science side of the biotech space or the investing side of it but not both.

by Jonathan Liss

Coming from a family of medical doctors, I am no stranger to sometimes pedantic conversations about the potential efficacy of a particular drug or therapeutic treatment. Not particularly adept as an investor, my father never seriously entertained the idea of using any of the scientific knowledge he may have possessed to gain an edge in markets; the way markets behaved may as well have been Greek to him.

Most of Seeking Alpha's readers fall into the opposite end of the spectrum. The ability to sort and filter through abstruse concepts in organic chemistry and bio-pharmacology is not a skill set they generally possess. But lock them in a room with a mountain of financial statements, filings, and earnings call transcripts and they can reach a solid conclusion of whether a stock is reasonably valued at its current price.

Enter Jerome Verony and his Second-Level Investing Marketplace service. Jerome views his service as a place where he and his community of fellow biotech investors can pool their knowledge - both scientific and investing - and gain a true edge over even professionals in the biotech space. Says Jerome, "The nice thing when you come together as investors is you can share resources... we have a great group of investors each of which brings something different and important to the conversation."

Jerome's diverse background makes him uniquely qualified to lead this community. He's a former diplomat and entrepreneur who has started several of his own companies. He is also a former Project Manager at UN Principles for Responsible Investment. He is an alumnus of the prestigious SciencesPo Paris. For the last eight-plus years, he has spent much of his time researching and investing in the biotech space.

Jerome's passion for the biotech space - and the potential to improve patients' lives in meaningful and exciting ways - was on display throughout our conversation, adding a human angle to what often feels like a set of cold financial calculations. Have a listen to the full conversation by clicking play above.

Topics covered:

3:05 - Jerome explains his initiation into the biotech and life sciences investing space and what his broad approach to investing in the space is.

5:25 - Being a good biotech investor requires a mastery of both the hard sciences and economics/finance.

6:15 - The biotech research process broken down.

12:00 - Jerome discusses his biggest failure (AKAO) and success (ACAD) as a biotech investor.

16:00 - The "time-frame" issue - making a quick 10% vs. investing in early-stage biotech plays for the long-run.

18:05 - What percent of a portfolio should be in biotech.

20:45 - Jerome's favorite "blue chip' stock in the biopharma space: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

30:30 - The cyclicality of the biotech space and relationship to the overall macro environment.

36:00 - Neuro-steroids: The case for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) over Sage Therapeutics (SAGE).

42:50 - The next frontier: Neuro-degenerative diseases - The case for Denali Therapeutics (DNLI).

55:30 - Final words on investing in the biotech and pharma space - the big picture.

