Exela: A Massively Mispriced Company

TAM is growing and Exela is positioned to grow along with it.

Looking at the price and multiples Exela (XELA) is currently trading at, you could be forgiven if you thought Exela had some severe headwinds ahead. 2x Adjusted EBITDA, 0.3x revenues, 6x recurring cash flow net of interest - all extremely low multiples.

However, you would be wrong. In fact, Exela is growing both revenues and recurring cash flow, and management, which has 90% visibility into revenues, is optimistic about future revenue growth.

We believe Exela's economic strength is misunderstood by Wall Street and could triple in the next few years as investors begin to understand its fundamental strength.

What is Exela?

Exela is a global BPO, or business process outsourcing company. Customers, or other businesses, contract out their operations to Exela in return for a recurring payment.

Exela provides value to its customers by allowing them to conduct operations more efficiently and with lower costs. This represents an attractive value proposition for many businesses.

Exela was formed in a merger of Novitech and SourceHOV last year. These 2 companies operated in different areas of BPO and their merger created a BPO giant with operations globally and over 22000 employees.

Being a market leader in a giant industry

The BPO industry is made up of many segments. There are many different independent estimates of the size of the market, so to be most accurate, we will use Exela's estimates, which were sourced from Nomura and Gartner.

For comparison purposes, Statista has estimated the current BPO industry to be 88.9 bil, growing to 262.2 bil by 2022.

As shown, Exela estimates its TAM to be around 161 bil, growing to 207 bil by 2022. Exela currently has only 1.6 bil in annual revenues, with most of it made in the US, so there is significant opportunity to take share, especially in the global market. In the US though, Exela seems to be a market leader, boasting an impressive client portfolio:

We serve over 3,500 customers across a variety of industries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. We believe our customers are among the leading players in their respective industries, and many of them are recurring customers that have maintained long-term relationships with us and our predecessor companies.

As you can tell, this industry is certainly not in secular decline, but instead is expected to grow steadily in the years ahead.

A cash cow

Usually, investors distrust non-GAAP numbers, but in this case, we believe non-GAAP numbers better represent Exela's results due to a slate of messy adjustments and excessive depreciation and amortization costs.

GAAP accounting obscures Exela's true results by including many one-time costs into SG&A, like - restructuring costs, transaction costs, etc. This leads to SGA to be significantly overstated. Also, as a result of the significant goodwill and intangibles on the balance sheet, Exela incurs significant D & A costs, over $100 mil annually, despite spending only around $40-50 mil in capex last year. I believe that Exela only needs to spend this amount to maintain the pace of current revenue growth, therefore the D&A costs are excessive.

The main metric we use to measure recurring cash generated available to shareholders is Adjusted EBITDA - Interest Expense - Capex. We believe this paints an accurate picture of cash flow as it ignores the massive one-time charges that Exela has been receiving as a result of the massive merger that formed Exela. It also excludes the wild fluctuations in Exela's taxes, which are not part of normal business operations, and the massive depreciation and amortization expenses that Exela has had to expense. Capex and interest expense are included as they are very real recurring cash outflows. We will use RCFI (Recurring cash flow after interest) to describe this metric. We believe this metric is equivalent to FCF in most companies. RCFI, like FCF, is basically cash that management can use for anything.

Exela defines EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as this:

We define EBITDA as net income, plus taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus optimization and restructuring charges, including severance and retention expenses; transaction and integration costs; other non-cash charges, including non-cash compensation, gain or loss from sale or disposal of assets, and impairment charges; and management fees and expenses. - Source: 2017 10K

According to my calculations, Exela generated $50mil of RCFI in 2017. In 2018, they have already exceeded that and have generated over $71 mil in cash in the 1st 3 quarters, or 94 mil annualized. This is mainly due to growth in adjusted EBITDA and declines in capex which management attributes to investments in historical periods that do not need to be repeated.

Source: Q3 2018 10-Q

Note that metrics in 2017 are inaccurate as they do not include Novitech, which was only acquired in the 1st half of 2017. If included, Exela would've generated about 50 mil in 2017. Below is a more accurate representation of combined company results for FY 2017.

Source: Numbers taken from Exela's Q1 supplementary disclosure, image by WY capital

RCFI is likely to be higher in the future as Exela plans to realize significant cost synergies in IT, operations, facilities, and corporate resulting from the business combination of Novitech and SourceHOV. These synergies are expected to be realized over the next 2 years.

Source: 2017 10-K

Exela is targeting 88 mil in total synergies, of which 40-45 mil is expected to be realized this year and the remainder to be realized in the future.

So I mean I think on our investor fact sheet, we have a total of about $80 million – $88 million, $87.8 million, of which the $40 million to $45 million we’re seeing in our guidance to come through this year and the remainder beyond. - Q3 conference call

We believe that these synergies will be realised in the medium term, which should help to improve Exela's RCFI significantly. Either way, nearly 100 mil in annualized RCFI is more than enough to validate the bull case.

The debt - Why it's not a problem

For some reason, Investors are scared of the 1.3 bil of long-term debt on Exela's balance sheet. However, in this section, we will show why the long-term debt is not a major risk.

Exela owes 2 categories of debt, $1 bil in senior secured notes that yield 10% per year, and $343 mil in senior secured term loans that yield LIBOR + 7.5. Notably, Exela has managed to reprice the senior secured term loans at 100 bps below the original price in July 2018.

The interest rates applicable to the Repricing Term Loans are 100 basis points lower than the interest rates applicable to the existing senior secured term loans that were incurred on July 12, 2017 pursuant to the First Lien Credit Agreement, by and among Exela Intermediate Holdings, LLC, the Company, Royal Bank of Canada, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and each of the lenders party thereto. - Source: 2018 Q3 10-Q

So is the debt a concern?

No. Firstly, as mentioned above, Exela has strong cash flows even after interest payments. This provides a huge margin of safety in the event revenues decline (unlikely - explained below) or that interest costs increase.

Secondly, Exela has ample liquidity, having over 40 mil in cash and an undrawn $100 mil revolver currently.

At September 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.6 million and we had availability of $79.4 million under our senior secured revolving credit facility. - Source: 10QAs of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, the Company had outstanding irrevocable letters of credit totaling approximately $20.6 million and $20.9 million, respectively, under the senior secured revolving facility. - Source: 2018 Q3 10Q

Third, the debt is only due in 2022-2023, which gives ample time for Exela to refinance or pay down its debt before then. As disclosed in their 2017 10-K, Exela had paid off over $120 mil in principal in the last 3 years.

From their latest Q3 10-Q, you can also see that they paid another 21 mil in the past 9 months.

In the next few years, we expect debt payments to accelerate as transaction and restructuring costs decline, freeing up more cash for Exela to use for debt payments. Using the past few years as a gauge, we believe Exela should be able to pay off $40mil per year, which would reduce the debt balance by $160 mil by 2023, leaving a $1.14 bil debt balance to refinance. Due to the lower balance, We believe Exela will be able to refinance easily at a lower rate.

Lastly, Apollo Global Management and HandsOn are both large funds that control the majority of Exela stock. These funds are many time larger than Exela and should easily be able to help Exela refinance if needed.

Revenue

Exela has grown revenues at a steady clip over the past few years. Most of this is due to acquisitions, but organic growth is still positive, as stated in the 10-Q:

The increase was primarily attributable to the Novitex Business Combination and the Asterion Business Combination, which contributed $28.1 million and $18.9 million, or 99.5% of the increase.

Source: Q3 supplementary disclosures, graph by WY capital

Although in the past Exela has grown revenues mainly from acquisition, Exela believes revenue can be grown organically over the next few years through deploying their BPO suite across more projects, cross-selling and upselling within their customer base, and pursuing new customer opportunities, according to their 2017 10-K. So far, management's execution of this revenue growth plan has been flawless, with a key highlight being the signing of a $100 mil contract with a global bank.

Exela also continues to makes small acquisitions for various strategic purposes. For example, they acquired a healthcare asset adding over $20 mil in revenues in January this year.

Exela's revenues are highly predictable as they're earned from long-term contracts with major companies. Exela claims in their 10-K that 90% of their revenue is recurring and are from long-term contracts.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, we generated $1,152.3 million of revenue of which approximately 90% is recurring in nature and supported by long-term customer contracts. - Source: 2017 10K

This recurring and "locked in" nature of Exela's revenues removes the risk that revenue will decline significantly in a short period of time.

In the future, we believe Exela will continue to grow revenues steadily as Exela continues to upsell customers on its BPA suite and continues to attract new customers. Exela's embrace of technology and automation has been very successful so far, and we believe this will not change in the future.

Valuation

Before we get into the valuation, we think it should be clear to any readers that we believe a company growing revenues and profits without any major headwinds should be trading much higher than 6x RCFI.

There are very few types of companies that have visibility into their revenues like Exela. One company, Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), though, could be a good comp, considering their revenues come from BPO, or more specifically, information storage. Since IRM is a REIT, it gets most of its revenues from long-term leases. Notably, Exela lists IRM as a competitor in its 10-K.

Other comps listed in the 10-K are Fiserv, WNS, and Jack Henry. These are other BPOs that compete with Exela.

As you can see, Exela trades at a significant discount to peers. I believe this is unwarranted as Exela's revenue growth is similar to peers. Exela also has a longer growth runway due to its small size and large TAM. I also believe Exela is poised to realize significant synergies, which should increase cash generation in the future, so RCFI should grow faster than revenues. Therefore, I believe Exela deserves a 15x RCFI multiple, which would put its valuation at 1.54 bil, or $10.20 per share, nearly 3x the current price. Further upside could be warranted if Exela buys back more shares or if debt is refinanced at a lower rate.

Creating shareholder value

Management has realized that Exela is trading at a large discount to intrinsic value and so have started buying back shares using excess cash flow.

On November 8, 2017, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share buyback program (the “Share Buyback Program”), pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of its Common Stock.

Source: 2018 Q3 10-Q

For the 9 months ended September 2018, they have purchased over $5 mil worth of shares. Although this is a small buyback, we believe that it demonstrates management's confidence in future RCFI generation.

We purchased an additional 225,504 shares during the third quarter of 2018 at an average share price of $4.94. As of September 30, 2018, 1,043,497 shares had been repurchased under the Share Buyback Program. - Source: 2018 Q3 10-Q

Assuming management manages to purchase the other 4 mil shares at an average price of $4, Exela can purchase ~3% of itself for $21 mil. We believe buybacks will intensify if the share price stays below $4.

Management is also targeting a long-term 3x leverage ratio, and they believe when they reach that target they will consider a dividend to shareholders. This is all speculation though, but if proven true can represent a significant catalyst towards higher share prices.

Note that many members of management and the BOD were from HandsOn or Apollo, which are both significant shareholders of Exela, so management's interest are definitely aligned with shareholders.

We believe that the share buyback program will be exhausted in 2-3 years due to the current low stock price, which would enable management to pick up more shares at a low price and reduce the share count significantly, increasing the value for remaining shareholders.

Risks

We believe the main risk is that Exela would be unable to refinance their debt before 2023 or is forced to refinance for a significantly higher interest rate. We do not believe this is a major risk considering Exela's strong cash flow generation, which is not only sufficient to cover interest expenses but also allows Exela to pay down a significant portion of principal per year. However, if it is forced to refinance at a much higher rate, upside could be limited. If a credit crunch or a severe recession arrives, we may consider selling Exela.

Another risk is customer concentration. Although Exela has over 3700 customers worldwide, it discloses that there are 10 customers who help to generate over $25 mil in revenues per year. A loss of one of or a few of these large customers could lead to substantial revenue declines. We do believe though, that this risk is minimal as Exela has a top notch product which is actually helping Exela to grow the amount of large customers.

Now here's a couple of important facts to note, we now have 10 customers generating over $25 million in annual revenue. This is up from 8 at the end of Q2 and 6 at the end of 2017. - Source: Q3 conference call

The last risk is employee morale. Exela has terrible Glassdoor ratings, mostly due to low pay and long work hours. If Exela is forced to pay workers more in the future, either due to protests or a shortage of labour, this could cause profitability to drop off significantly. We do believe though, that Exela's push to automate its BPA processes should help to reduce this risk significantly.

We believe that Exela has very little downside due to its long-term steady revenue streams but high upside due to its low valuation and potential RCFI and revenue growth.

Opportunity

Why is Exela trading at this bargain valuation? While its GAAP earnings have been negative for every quarter due to restructuring and other one-time costs, its book value is negative and its revenues are lumpy. This prevents it from getting onto most value investors' screens. Its low stock price and small market cap are further deterrents. What investors are missing, though, is that Exela pumps out strong RCFI every year and is growing revenues at a steady pace, both organically and through accretive acquisitions.

Additional upside

Source: 2017 10-K

Exela owns a significant amount of NOL carryforwards, as shown in the table above. Since it has recently turned operating profitable, and since we believe in higher profitability in the future, primarily as a result of synergies that Exela has not yet exploited, I believe Exela will be able to use up all these NOL carryforwards before they expire, which should help generate more cash and increase potential upside.

Signs of progress

Investors should look out for RCFI and revenue growth, as these will ultimately determine how much upside there will be. If organic revenue growth picks up, or if Exela continues to capture more market share, that could be a sign that Exela is transforming into a growth company, and should unlock significantly more upside.

Investors should also look for significant share repurchases in the future if the stock price continues to languish. Management seems quite committed to maximizing shareholder value and I believe they would not be shy to repurchase shares, even in a bear market.

Lastly, investors should look for continued debt repayment as Exela continues to generate significant cash flow. If Exela manages to pay down its debt earlier than expected, that would be a good sign.

All 3 of these would be signs of progress, and would validate the bull case significantly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exela is in no risk of imminent bankruptcy, is on track to generate nearly $100 mil in cash this year, and has stable revenues from long-dated contracts, not to mention has a sizable growth runway ahead, yet it's trading as though revenues or profits were in free-fall. Management is well incentivized to maximise shareholder value and the recent share buyback only illustrates more clearly the cash generating ability of Exela. We believe this disconnect represents one of the best opportunities in the market today.

To us, Exela is a value play at heart, but if management manages to meaningfully capture international market share or increase revenue growth, this could very well turn into a growth play, which would unlock significantly more upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XELA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.