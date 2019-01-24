'Within Weeks' - Fannie/Freddie Plan To Exit Conservatorship

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that have been giving all of their money to the government since 2008. Their regulator the Federal Housing Finance Agency says it will announce a plan within weeks to take them out of conservatorship. They cannot continue to give all of their money to the government if they are to get out of conservatorship. The PSPA (Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement) will have to be amended. The net worth sweep will have to be paused or changed to permit capital retention. The companies operate with negligible capital. In order to exit conservatorship they will need to meet TBD capital requirements. Last year, FHFA proposed 2.55-3.24% capital requirements which aligned with the plan put together on behalf of Trump insiders John Paulson and Steven Schwarzman.

Investment Thesis: The government remains in complete control of outcome. It has now been two weeks since Otting has been the acting director of FHFA and now the regulator will announce a plan to end the conservatorship. This will now happen before Calabria gets through the nomination process. Fannie and Freddie will be tasked with submitting to FHFA capital restoration plans. The amount of capital to be raised will be determined by a final capital rule that is currently not in place. The premise of the capital rule is to force Fannie and Freddie to retain and hold so much capital that the bailout in 2008 would have not been necessary even with the government's accounting manipulations. That's a tall order to fill. Existing shareholders can choose to own commons or preferred. I own preferred because I am confident in their upside. Common are forecast to have more upside in some scenarios and potential downside in others. I'm not sure if it is legally possible for the government to settle the lawsuits and convert part of the junior preferred to common before exercising the warrants, but then again, I wouldn't have thought that the net worth sweep was legally possible at the time it was introduced in 2012.

Otting Is Off To The Races

By my estimations, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac earn a combined $15B/annum of normalized earnings. As such, at a 15x multiple (generous), the most amount of money they could raise with these expectations is $225B. The people I talk to say that Fannie and Freddie are over-reserved for future losses as well so earnings going forward will be significantly higher.

The updated Moelis plan raises $167B of new capital for Fannie and Freddie. They're forecasting higher earnings ($20B) at a 10x future pro forma multiple (2022E). They also forecast an increase of guarantee fees. If there is one thing that FHFA conservatorships are good for, it's retroactively justifying higher guarantee fees. These things are all important if you're trying to value common. According to the plan, commons could be worth over $10. If you own preferred, you basically are looking at the possibility to own some common converting at par value at the IPO price.

Some preferred shareholders seem to think that if you sit on the preferred through the conversion and hold on for a few years, the common could then appreciate significantly making you as much as 3x par value in the next 5 years.

John Paulson Weighs In

Trump insider and backer of the Moelis plan got interviewed and talked about Fannie and Freddie around minute 54 of the interview. He talks about how the government has been more than paid back and how equity holders have gotten screwed. He points out that the government has 80% warrant coverage so any gains made by private investors in the common shares are going to be a small fraction (20%) of the gains that the government gets. He says that preferred shareholders have missed all their dividends and doesn't think that they'll ever see them because the shares are non-cumulative.

5th Circuit GSE En Banc Oral Arguments

Oral arguments were held on the collins case. They can be downloaded and listened to in audio form here. This is one of the best oral arguments that I've heard yet. Just getting into en banc is a challenge:

A judge on the fifth circuit court with experience from the 1980s S&L crisis wasn't buying the government's story and definition of conservator. The judges seem to define "sound" in the context of safe and sound as "capital" meaning that the enterprises would be directed by FHFA as conservator in ways that would lead them to be adequately capitalized. As such, the net worth sweep which prevents this would fall outside the powers of conservator. Prior CFO of Fannie Mae Tim Howard says this about the claims overall:

Tim Howard summarizes his reasoning behind why he thinks the APA claims will win:

These oral arguments are by far the most promising legal event to date. Note that the plaintiffs argue that the case doesn't need to be remanded to lower court. This could get really interesting from a legal point of view but I expect that Otting takes action "within weeks." Generally speaking an en banc ruling would take 60-90 days at the earliest. That said, the way oral arguments transpired should give any investor here a bit more hope in a positive outcome.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 FMCCH, 7562 FMCCI, 8606 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12533 FMCCP, 1210 FMCCS, 4622 FMCCT, 9085 FMCKP, 200 FNMAM, 10454 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. I think that if I was a better asset allocator I would have a small common position as well, perhaps up to 10%. That said, given my position size and leverage, and the fact that I have difficulty sleeping if I feel weird about my allocations, I currently do not own common. If you are concerned about my recent decreases in share counts, don't be. This is still a 95% portfolio position for me, which by most people's standards makes me a crazy person.

Otting has to juggle the capital rule, figuring out what to do with the PSPA, capital restoration plans and more. He is two weeks into his new job and this isn't his only job.

The next major date is really the next net worth sweep. Will Otting make adjustments to the PSPA before the government takes the net worth sweep or will Otting amend the PSPA to permit the possibility of a capital restoration plan? I think it's reasonable to expect that the PSPA gets amended in the coming weeks in order to pave the way for a capital restoration plan and preventing the net worth sweep in March. The preferreds I expect would trade between 50 and 75 cents on the dollar at that point. Right now they are at a little under 40 cents on the dollar.

I think the biggest move for common would be when the net worth sweep ends if the preferred are not converted to common at that time. Based on John Paulson's commentary, it seems that he only is contemplating post warrant conversions. That's good for common shareholders.

