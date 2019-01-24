Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XI): CBOE Global Markets

Although I have a few very strict criteria what companies will be included in my series “Preparing for the end of the cycle”, there are several cases where the decision process if the company should be included in the series is taking a long time. This article is about CBOE Global Markets (Nasdaq: CBOE) and I hesitated if I should include the company as there are some serious concerns about its economic moat and if that moat is weakening due to the acquisition (we get to that).

In the end, I decided to include the company and as always, we first will describe the business and look at recent acquisitions and the transformations caused by these acquisitions. After looking at the most important metrics (like revenue and FCF growth, the important margins and profitability), we take a closer look at the company’s moat and talk especially about the acquisition and how it affected CBOE’s moat. Like always, we will end with an intrinsic value calculation to decide, what CBOE should be worth and what is a good price to buy the stock.

Business Description

CBOE Global Markets is one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, which is offering trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities or exchange-traded products. The company is generating its revenue by transaction fees, access fees, exchange services and other fees, market data fees and regulatory fees.

The biggest part of revenue stems from transaction fees, which represent the fees charged by CBOE for the performance obligation of executing a trade on its market. While transaction fees represent about 70% of total revenue, regulatory fees represent about 13.1% of total revenue and are the second most important stream of revenue for the company. Regulatory fees represent those fees collected by the company to cover the Section 31 fees charged by the SEC. About 7.4% of total revenue is generated by market data fees. Market data fees represent the fees from U.S. tape plans and fees from customers for proprietary market data. Most fees (for example the transaction fees or the market data fees) are collected monthly.

When looking at the data from the last 10-K, we see that revenue increased 217% between 2016 and 2017 and the reason for this increase is rather simple: In February 2017, CBOE Global Markets and BATS Global Markets completed their merger and this significantly expanded the company’s product line across multiple asset classes. It also broadened its geographic reach. As part of the merger, the company issued 30 million shares of CBOE Global Markets common stock and paid approximately $956 million in cash.

As a result of the merger, the company is now reporting in five business segments:

Options : The options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes, non-exclusive “multiply-listed” options and other ETPs.

: The options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes, non-exclusive “multiply-listed” options and other ETPs. US Equities : The US Equities segment includes listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. It also includes ETP listing and advertising activity from ETF.com.

: The US Equities segment includes listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. It also includes ETP listing and advertising activity from ETF.com. Futures : The futures segment includes the business of the futures exchange, CFE, which lists futures on the VIX index and bitcoin as well as other futures products.

: The futures segment includes the business of the futures exchange, CFE, which lists futures on the VIX index and bitcoin as well as other futures products. European Equities : The European Equities segment includes the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities and some other financial instruments.

: The European Equities segment includes the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities and some other financial instruments. Global FX: The Global FX segment includes institutional FX services on the CBOE FX platform, where institutional buyers and sellers worldwide can trade spot FX directly.

Before the acquisition of Bats, CBOE Global Markets generated its revenue from options and futures. 83.8% of revenue was generated from options trading and 16.2% of revenue was generated from futures trading. After the acquisition, the biggest part of revenue stems from US equities (48.1%) followed by the options segment (now responsible for 39.6%). The futures segment, European equities segment and global FX segment are responsible for 12.2% of revenue (all three segments together).

When looking at the operating income we can see the “problem” with the acquisition. While the biggest part of revenue stems from U.S. equities, this segment is only responsible for 27.7% of operating income. The biggest part of operating income stems from options – this segment is generating $252 million in operating income and the segment also has an operating margin of 28.5% while the U.S. equity segment has only an operating margin of 9.6%. Most profitable of all is the futures segment, which is responsible for $127 million and has an operating margin of 87.7%. CBOE could increase its revenue by the acquisition of the equities business, but now has a much lower overall operating margin.

When looking at the data from the last decade, we see that revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow increased especially from 2017 to 2018 due to the acquisition. Over the last decade, revenue increased more than 20% annually, but if we leave out last year, revenue increased only about 5.8% every year. Earnings per share increased 12.9% annually since 2009 and similar to revenue, the number is lower if we leave out last year’s EPS. From 2009 till 2017, earnings per share increased 7.85% annually. For free cash flow the numbers are 12% annually for the entire decade and 5.5% for the time between 2009 and 2017.

Margins decreased especially due to the acquisition of BATS Global Markets. Before 2017, gross margin was more or less stable at about 88% and then dropped to about 45% in 2018. We see a similar picture for the operating margin – stable until 2017 and then it dropped after the acquisition. CBOE could increase its revenue, but had to accept lower profitability in exchange.

The picture for return on equity and return on invested capital is very similar to the operating margin and gross margin. In 2018, both numbers declined drastically after both have been extraordinarily high and stable over several years. In the years between 2011 and 2017, CBOE reported return on equity and return on invested capital numbers above 60%.

Till 2017, RoE and RoIC were almost identical as the company had no debt. Due to the acquisition, the company currently has $915 million in long-term debt and $300 million in short-term debt. Also due to the acquisition, the company has now $2.7 billion in goodwill on its balance sheet and intangible assets also increased to $1.8 billion right now. Before the acquisition, the company had almost no goodwill and no intangible assets on its balance sheet.

Compared to the stockholder’s equity of $3,152 million, the current debt levels seem manageable and result in a D/E ratio of 0.29. When subtracting the $137 million in cash and cash equivalents, it would take the company a little more than two years to repay the outstanding debt with last year’s operating income ($372 million), which should also be no serious problem or reason for concern.

Dividend

CBOE started paying a dividend in 2010 and as long as we are only looking at the regular dividend, the company raised it every single year. In 2012 and 2013, the company also payed a special dividend which is the reason for the total dividend being higher in 2012 and 2013 than in 2014. Currently the dividend yield is slightly above 1% and after the company payed out a big part of its earnings in 2012 as dividend, the payout ratio decreased over the years to about 30% last year. Over the last eight years, the dividend increased annually about 25% and we can expect at least an annual dividend increase in the high single or even low double digits for the foreseeable future.

Wide Moat With A Questionmark

CBOE is an exchange, a marketplace for stocks, options and similar financial assets. Buyers and sellers can trade their financial assets and similar to many other marketplaces, CBOE is profiting from network effects as it is bringing two fragmented sides together. On the one side, we have the sellers – those who want to sell a financial asset – and on the other side we have the buyers – those who want to buy a financial asset. A lot of buying and selling is done by big institutions (like money managers, funds or investment banks) and these institutions usually buy and sell large amounts. Nevertheless, the fact remains that both sides of the marketplace are very fragmented and without an exchange it is difficult for both sides to find a seller or a buyer for the anticipated price.

When both sides of the marketplace are extremely fragmented, nobody has real bargaining power. Seller and buyers have to accept the price charged by the stock exchange because due to the high fragmentation they have no chance to find buyers or sellers on their own – and especially not for the price they want. And as long as every buyer or seller is only responsible for a small fraction of the total assets traded on the stock exchange, nobody has real bargain power over CBOE.

To disrupt successful marketplaces is rather difficult, because new competitors must have a better value proposition for both parties (buyers and sellers) simultaneously or nobody moves. In case of financial assets, buyers and sellers both have to get a better price at another exchange. However, marketplaces have a weak spot and lack defensibility due to multi-tenanting” (see nfx article about the different network effects). People can use different exchanges simultaneously. Just because I bought my asset at one exchange doesn’t mean I can’t sell it at another exchange.

And here it gets problematic. The acquisition of BATS led to a massive increase in revenue, free cash flow and earnings per share and was a massive growth boost for CBOE. It also helped CBOE to diversify, but the acquisition didn’t necessarily widen the economic moat of the company. CBOE and BATS are both exchanges for financial assets and from that perspective the acquisition certainly made sense, CBOE also stayed within its circle of competence and didn’t diversify outside its moat and I wouldn’t call the acquisition a bad move. But the declining margins and declining RoE and RoIC show us, that CBOE had a much wider and deeper economic moat than BATS. CBOE is/was market leader in the options and futures market and probably profited from a “winner-takes-it-all” effect that often occurs in networks. Bats however is not in the same position regarding stocks. Aside from BATS, there are many other stock exchanges and – what is more important – bigger stock exchanges: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ), NYSE and many others are the companies CBOE has now to compete with. Before the acquisition more than 80% of revenue was generated from options trading (the market segment where CBOE has a very strong moat); after the acquisition 48% of revenue stem from stock trading and only 39% stem from options trading.

I think we have to watch CBOE’s moat very closely in the coming quarters and years. CBOE probably won’t lose its moat in the options and futures market, but we have to look out if CBOE also can compete in the other market segments and avoid further declining margins.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Once again, we won’t finish our analysis without a calculation of the intrinsic value of the business, which we can compare to the current stock price. It is not enough to find a business with above average growth rates, high profitability and stability in its business model. When searching for a good investment, we also have to pay attention to the price we are paying. Like always, we will determine the intrinsic value by a simple discount cash flow calculation and therefore need realistic growth rates and a free cash flow as basis.

Due to the recent acquisition, free cash flow increased in the double digits during the last decade. But I wouldn’t calculate with similar high growth rates for the next decade. Realistic are about 5-6% annual growth for the next ten years and that’s a number I would use for our intrinsic value calculation. For perpetuity, I would use 5% growth, which seems like a reasonable compromise between a reflection of the wide moat and a rather conservative estimate to reflect potential risks in the future.

Aside from the growth rate, we also need a free cash flow as basis. We could either use last year’s free cash flow or we could use the average free cash flow of the last years. In the other articles that were part of these series, I usually worked with the free cash flow of the last year, but subtracted a similar percentage as the free cash flow (or revenue) declined during the last recessions. From 2008 to 2009, free cash flow declined 38%, but free cash flow was also quite fluctuant in the other years and the decline probably wasn’t solely due to the recession. The free cash flow of the last four quarters was $464 million (and significantly higher than the FCF of 2017 - $336 million). We will subtract 25% from the FCF of the last four quarters and use the result - $348 million – as basis for our calculation. I think this is a realistic number to calculate with.

When using the numbers from above and assuming a 10% discount rate, we get an intrinsic value for CBOE of $68.90. In order to reflect for errors, false assumptions and surprising developments the analyst didn’t expect, I would highly recommend to always include an additional margin of safety. In case of CBOE, I would use a rather high margin of safety as we currently don’t know how stable CBOE’s moat will remain after the acquisition. When subtracting another 25% as margin of safety, we get a preferred entry point of $51.68 for CBOE.

Conclusion

I am aware, that my preferred entry point is well below the company’s current stock price (and the stock already declined from its all time high of $140). My preferred entry point would reflect more than 60% decline from the highs about 12 months ago. Using last year’s EPS, it would lead to a P/E ratio of 14 and while some might argue this is too low for the company, I would also like to mention that last year’s EPS also included the positive effects of the tax cut and without that one-time positive effect the EPS would have been about $1 lower.

In my opinion, CBOE is still overvalued and will get its well deserved spot on the watchlist, but at current prices it can’t be a good investment as the current price is reflecting growth assumptions that are too high in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.