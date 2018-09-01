H&M Press Release

H&M's (OTCPK:HNNMY) annual report is due out next week. A brief press release from December 17th indicated that, in local currencies, revenues are up 3% over the prior year. While that's not great news, it's far from terrible.

In fact, from a gross profit or gross margin standpoint, the picture is quite stable going back to 2015. For example, gross profits near the end of 2015 were $11.6B and, as of 8/31/18, were $11.751B.

Money.Net

Gross profit margins for the nine-month period as of August '18 was a healthy 52.1%, vs. 53.6% for the year prior.

H&M Nine-Month Report

Operating profits were down heavily over the nine-month period between December '17 through August '18. The Sept. '18 conference call attributes the drop to "problems associated with implementation of new logistics systems", which hampered sales and drove up operating costs.

H&M Nine-Month Report

TTM Inventories ("Stock in Trade") are up significantly vs. the same period in the year prior. Below, we will discuss some of the ways the company is trying to improve on the current situation.

Share Behavior

HNNMY data by YCharts

Despite rather stable gross profit behavior, shares of the HNNMY ADR are down dramatically since peaking in late 2013. Some of this may well be attributable to a strengthening of the dollar vis-a-vis the Swedish Kroner (H&M is domiciled in Sweden, founded in 1947 by Erling Persson):

Money.net

Still, the ADRs are down mightily, with the decline accelerating in 2018. Shares bottomed shortly after the Q3 results, only to rebound and then suffer again (alongside the broader markets).

Clearly, investors have not been forgiving as it regards market response to the ongoing operations of the firm.

Return Distributions

Yahoo Finance, Compiled by Author

Above are various box plots which illustrate the distribution of rolling total returns on H&M shares over various horizons. Individual dots demonstrate the top and bottom one percent of returns, and the color of these dots indicates the year in which the return occurred.

We observe that, going back to 2008, the last year has witnessed some of the worst returns for the entire series, which includes the financial crisis. At a monthly and quarterly period, we see that there is evidence of some very strong positive return potential as well, as the shares thrash to and fro. The paucity of bluish dots in the quarterly data, in contrast to the bounteous examples of bluish dots in the quarterly data, suggests that return series has taken on a more consistent bleed, which, no doubt, demoralizes investors.

Yahoo Finance, Compiled by Author

At shorter time horizons, we see that HNNMY has recently seen some pullbacks that are as bad as any period over the past ten years, with the only exception perhaps being the Financial Crisis.

Volatility tends to be more autocorrelated than do returns. That is to say that high vol often begets more high vol, and vice versa. While H&M investors may be demoralized at this point (quite understandably), past is not prologue... just look at late 2013 when the shares were riding high!

Can Management Turn Things Around?

H&M Dec. '17 Press Release

Next week's full-year report and press conference carry with them ample potential to lurch the stock in either direction. As we've seen above, market participants are more than willing to (over)react to what they perceive to be the new trajectory for operations.

Last year's annual report discussed the ongoing move toward higher sustainability, an enhanced online experience, and more customization of products based on customer location.

Annual Report

Annual Report

While investors are likely more interested in the financial development of the company, its customer base arguably cares quite a bit about factors such as environmental impact and ensuring that laborers are paid a living wage.

Rather than brushing aside these kinds of social initiatives, I believe that H&M is seeking to operate in keeping with the interests of its employees and customers.

Nine-Month Press Conference Report

The firm is making strides to improve the customer experience. One reason for the decline in shares has been the rapid expansion of stores at a time when customers are increasingly comfortable with the prospects of buying their apparel online.

Wrap-Up

Q4 '18 Press Brief

H&M's management needs to convey to shareholders that it is effectively wielding its disparate brands in such a way as to not simply grow assets and operational reach, but cash flows.

2017 Annual Report

The company appears to be making sensible moves, but I opine that investors want to see store count stabilize while generating value by making better use of the employees and distribution channels that it already has.

Given the current volatility in the shares, it is quite possible that, if the press conference resonates well with shareholders, the ADRs could enjoy a heady run higher. Of course, Q3 '18 acts as a case in point that the action could easily play out the other way.