Atlassian: Beautiful Business, But Overvalued

With revenue growing at 41% y/y and massive gross profit margin, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) seems quite expensive. Atlassian is trading at 17x forward sales, with competitors trading at 1.8x-9.6x forward sales. They have somewhat similar revenue growth and gross profit margin. However, Atlassian numbers are a bit better as compared to those of its peers. Nevertheless, investors should not be able to justify the difference between the company’s valuation and that of competitors. The company’s numbers don’t seem that better.

Business

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Australia, Atlassian Corporation develops and markets software that helps teams organize, discuss and complete their tasks.

Atlassian commenced its business of developing platforms to help software teams work together in a befitting manner. With this accumulated expertise, the company initiated other projects that involved different industries. Right now, the company brings products for teams focused on sales and marketing to HR, finance, and legal matters.

In 2019, clients can choose from a list of different products including JIRA for project management, HipChat which supports team conversations, Bitbucket for code sharing, or JIRA Service Desk for supporting applications. A list of all the products is given below:

The investors who may not know the company and its products should keep the following information in mind. Atlassian’s products were used by NASA to go to Mars or by Cochlear for designing aural implants.

41% Revenue Growth y/y

The company reported total revenues of $267 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, 37% more than the figure reported in the same time period in 2017. In addition, the gross profit margin is quite large. In the three months ended September 30, 2018, the gross profit was equal to $222 million. Atlassian is not reporting positive net income, which growth investors will not really care about. The revenue growth and the gross profit margin are the most relevant on this name. If these two figures continue to be very appealing, shareholders and growth investors will be pleased. The image below provides the results reported in the most recent quarterly release:

The financial profile reported in 10-k filings is also quite encouraging. The amount of revenues increased from $215 million in 2014 to $873 million in the year ended June 30, 2018. Additionally, the gross profit has been quite terrific. In 2018, the company reported gross profit of $701 million. As mentioned above, with such a greate net income, who cares about these losses when the company is growing revenues at 41% y/y. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Balance Sheet

Investors will also appreciate the company’s balance sheet. Atlassian has what every investors is looking for, tons of cash. Most precisely, as of September 30, 2018, the company reported $1.517 billion in cash, which represents 59% of the total amount of assets. Investors may not like the amount of goodwill and intangibles reported. Keep in mind that accountants have many times issues while assessing the value of intangible assets, and sometimes they can get impaired. With that, the amount of goodwill and intangible assets only comprise of 14% of the total amount of assets. The image below provides further details on this matter:

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.3x, most investors will not have fear about the total amount of liabilities. Additionally, the company seems to be financing its activities at a rate what investors may believe very low. The Exchangeable Senior notes include payment of 0.625% interest rate. Furthermore, Atlassian has in cash enough money to pay these obligations when they are due; May 1, 2023. The lines below provide further details on the notes:

The image below provides the list of liabilities reported on September 30, 2018:

The analysts creating DCF models to assess the valuation of Atlassian will appreciate that the company reported positive and growth CFO in the last quarterly report. In the three months ended September 30, 2018, the CFO was equal to $84 million, almost 31% more than that in the same time period in 2017. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Respectable Shareholders And Equity Structure

On the one side, the assessment of shareholders is quite beneficial. Many well known institutional investors decided to trust the company, which include FMR, Janus, T. Rowe Price, and Artisan among others. Many more shareholders will study the company’s business model after seeing that these money managers own shares. The image below provides further details on this matter:

On the contrary, Atlassian has two types of shares, which will be appreciated by investors. Institutional investors are buying class A shares, which have the right to one vote. However, the management, the CEO and directors own class B shares, which provide 10 votes per share. As a result, the company is controlled by a few shareholders. The lines below and the image below provide further details on this matter:

“Our Class B ordinary shares have ten votes per share and our Class A ordinary shares have one vote per share. As of June 30, 2018, shareholders who hold our Class B ordinary shares collectively hold approximately 92% of the voting power of our outstanding share capital and in particular, our Co-Chief Executive Officers, Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, collectively hold approximately 91% of the voting power of our outstanding share capital.” Source: 10-K

The investors who may not understand what means that a few shareholders control more than 90% of the voting power should read very carefully what follows. If the controlling shareholders are willing to do so, they could elect an independent Board of Directors, which could take decisions to benefit the largest stockholders. In this case, minority shareholders would not be that protected. With that said, please note that as of January 18, 2019, the Board of Directors consists of nine members, and the majority seems to be independent. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Ties With Linkedin And Intuit

Atlassian purchased and sold services of Linkedin and Intuit (INTU). It is good that investors get to know that the CFO of Linkedin and the VP of INTU are directors in Atlassian. The amount of money was not significant, so most investors will not really care. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Valuation And Competitors

As of January 18, 2019, with 240 million shares outstanding at $94, the market capitalization equals $22.5 billion. Adding debt of $827 million and deducting cash of $1.8 billion, the enterprise value equals $21.5 billion. Assuming forward revenues of $1.2 billion, Atlassian trades at 17x forward sales.

Regarding the company’s peers, Atlassian mentions several names including Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), HP (HPE), Rally Software, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM), Zendesk (ZEN), BMC Software, and Google (GOOG). The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Competitors are not growing revenues like Atlassian. While the company reported revenue growth of 41% y/y, competitors are growing revenues between 0% and 39%. It is shown in the image below:

The gross profit margin of Atlassian is also more that of competitors. As shown in the image below, the gross profit margin of Atlassian is 81% with peers having gross profit margin of 76%-30%.

Taking a look at the EV/Sales ratio of peers, Atlassian seems quite expensive. Peers are trading at 1.8x-9.6x forward sales with Atlassian trading at 17x forward sales. It is fair that Atlassian trades at a higher valuation as it has larger revenue growth and more gross profit margin. However, the difference in valuation seems too large. Investors should not be able to justify such a large difference. Keep in mind that the company’s ratio is trading at more than 1.8x the ratio of the second most expensive name, ServiceNow. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2019: Revenue Growth Did Not Increase

On January 17, 2019, the company released its figures for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. It was very positive that Atlassian was able to report better than expected revenue of $299.0 million, up by 39% year-over-year. In addition, the net income was positive, equal to $45.2 million, which is very beneficial. The company was reporting losses before. It does not matter that Atlassian continues to surprise the market. Its revenue growth does not seem to justify paying 17x forward sales.

Conclusion

Developing extremely successful products that are making revenue grow at 41% y/y, Atlassian’s business model is quite appealing. The only issue, the most relevant, is the share price. It is too expensive. The shares of company are trading at 17x forward sales with peers trading at 1.8x-9.6x forward sales. Atlassian should have a higher valuation than peers. However, investors should not be able to justify the large difference. Atlassian and its peers have somewhat similar revenue growth and gross profit margin. Atlassian’s figures are better than that of competitors, but no that better. As of today, the company seems like a sell.

