Canadian National Rail Is Back On Track

In today’s challenging economic environment it is sometimes difficult to know where you should turn for guidance. As a conservative investor I have always tried to identify companies that have distinct advantages built in, advantages that would be very hard to replicate and provide protections to my investments during good times and bad. Canadian National Railway (CNI) is one of those companies and after a difficult winter last year investments in their business have put them back on track.

A Company with distinct advantages

When I first invested in CN Rail many years ago I looked at their business in a fairly simplistic way. I looked at them as a company that benefited in most market conditions. Serving both the import and export market, within North America or around the world they benefited from all forms of trade making talk of trade surpluses and deficits irrelevant.

Canadian National has been around for more than 100 years and is the only transcontinental Class 1 railway with a network that connects it to three coasts, the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. That network includes over 20,000 miles of track along corridors that move it through the heartland of North America connecting importers and exporters to major population centers as well as key deep water ports.

So if you were a competitor and you wanted to recreate this access, it would not be possible. In an era when building any infrastructure means obtaining permission from a multitude of special interests, companies like CN Rail operate with a generous social license. That infrastructure creates for them a deep moat and provides them with a distinct advantage.

The other advantage that CNI enjoys over their competitors is an industry leading efficiency ratio. That means that CN Rail trains are able to move faster from point A to point B meaning their assets are utilized in the most efficient means possible. For customers that means faster deliveries and competitive pricing. For shareholders this means increased profitability.

Part of this advantage relates to CN Rails network and their ability to be the originating carrier for over 85% of all traffic carried on their system and having 65% of that traffic both originate and terminate on the system. Another part relates to their ability to navigate through and around key markets like Chicago which presents significant challenges to their competitors.

The Chicago Advantage

Source: CN Rail Investor Presentation

Chicago is arguably America’s most important railway hub as all six Class 1 railways intersect in the city and freight is interchanged among the various carriers, up to 25% of all American rail traffic moves through the city. As a result of this congestion it can take up to 72 hours for freight to move through this choke point. In 2009 CN Rail purchased the Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway which was very important because it included a section of track that allowed CNI to go around the congestion of the inner core providing greater fluidity and a significant time and efficiency advantage. Once again, think moat. In an era where time is money and connecting to your customers in the most efficient means possible CN Rail is a leader.

The backbone of the economy

CN Rail is the 2nd largest publicly traded railway in North America with a market cap of more than CAD $83 billion and is traded on both the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. Their network of track covers approximately 20,000 route miles connecting both Canadian coasts to the US Gulf coast through the heartland of the US. This allows CN Rail to connect markets from the rest of the world to North America. This also allows CNI to build diversification across their business servicing almost all sectors of the economy. I believe diversification is very important as many businesses are either seasonal or cyclical in nature so enjoying the advantages they do allows CNI to smooth out the peaks and valleys.

Source: CN Rail Investor Presentation

The Prince Rupert Edge

CN Rail services 2 major sea ports on the Canadian West Coast, Vancouver and Prince Rupert. Although a leading rail service provider in Vancouver what really gives CNI an advantage is Prince Rupert where they are the exclusive rail provider to this rapidly expanding port. What makes Prince Rupert so attractive is that it is the closest deep water sea port to Asia. Also due to the geography in the area, it provides the lowest grade crossing through the Rockies and the shortest route to Chicago and the US Midwest providing natural advantages in terms of efficiency and cost that other rail carriers do not enjoy. It is because of this edge that intermodal traffic in particular has grown so rapidly for CNI since the opening of the port in 2008.

Source: CNI Investor Presentation

Investments are starting to pay dividends

The winter of 2018 was a difficult period for CNRail. A record harvest combined with a brutal winter in Western Canada created backlogs of product that could not find its way to market. That weather forced CNI to run shorter trains impacting efficiency as well as profitability. With the Ports of Vancouver and Price Rupert offering the advantages that they do in accessing Asian markets it is important that CN Rail is the leading provider of rail service to both. CN Rail recognized this market advantage and committed itself to growing this business by investing between 20-25% of its top line revenue to capital improvements which include additional track, newer and more efficient locomotives, new investments in upgrading their car stock and additional investments in personnel to operate these new trains. At the beginning of the year CNI identified 27 projects and as of their December Investor Presentation 24 had been completed.

These initial investments appear to be paying off building greater efficiency and added resiliency to the network. In their December 2018 Investor Presentation the company indicated that Gross Tonne Miles were up 17% in the key corridor between Edmonton and Winnipeg and 12% between Winnipeg and Chicago. Shareholders are hoping this trend continues into 2019.

Source: CN Rail Investor Presentation

With added investments in new technology CN Rail is also building on their existing advantages to move product more efficiently through key corridors like Chicago and build on their current position as the most efficient railway in North America. Despite this position CN Rail has also indicated that they are not going to under invest in their future to support their operating ratio but rather have it used as a metric of what they do vs. who they are. This refocus on service should bode well for shareholders as well as customers.

Trade with Asia is about more than just China

With the growing trade tensions between the US and China, that has now involved Canada, there are concerns about how this will impact CNI. In the short term the impact has been unpredictable as the North American demand for inexpensive manufactured consumer goods continues. On the other hand Chinese demand for US agricultural products has dropped sharply. The result has been an increasing trade imbalance despite efforts to shrink it.

This trade dispute with China should create opportunities for other countries to step in. While under the guidance of President Trump the US has taken a more protectionist view towards trade while free trade agreements between Canada and countries involved in the Trans Pacific Partnership and the Pacific Alliance have continued. It is hoped that this will create more trade through the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert while the US continues its battles with the rest of the world. In my opinion these trade disputes will eventually be resolved if not by the politicians then by voters in the next election.

It’s always a good time to buy CN

With all of the negativity surrounding trade and the economy CN Rail has watched its stock drop from previous highs in the past quarter, although it has regained ground to start the year. This despite the fact it increased its dividend by an average 17% per year over the last 5 years and should increase it again in the first quarter. Currently CNI trades at a P/E of 14 which is below its 5 year average of 18.5. I don’t expect this situation to last for long. They say success in the market is based more on time in the market than timing the market. I have owned CN Rail for a very long time and it and its many advantages have been very good to me and I would feel comfortable recommending this stock to any long term investor. I like companies that succeed in all kinds of environments and CNI is one of those companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.