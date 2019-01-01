Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) continues to operate well in an increasingly challenging market, and I am relatively bullish on the quality of the management, the quality of the company, and the prospect for improving market share and valued-added mix to help offset some of the mounting challenges the sector is facing.

Cyclical stocks are always challenging to value, and I find that particularly true when the cycle starts to roll over. The market generally prices stocks in sectors like steel on the basis of next year’s EBITDA, but that gets tricky when you realize that the next year’s EBITDA is likely to be lower than this year’s, and the next, and so on. Looking at several different approaches, I think a mid-$30’s to low $40’s fair value is still valid and reasonable, but 2019 may still have some unwelcome surprises for the industry if demand starts to flag.

Signs Of Softness In Q4 Numbers

Steel Dynamics’ mid-quarter update back in December took most of the suspense out of the fourth quarter numbers, as a combination of weaker steel prices and higher operating costs (including maintenance and performance-based compensation) led to lower guidance.

Results came in a little soft. Revenue rose 24% yoy, but fell 10% qoq and were about 1% below Wall Street expectations, primarily on weaker prices. The steel business posted 32% yoy revenue growth, but 11% qoq contraction, as external shipments rose a little less than 7% yoy (and contracted a similar amount qoq), while price improved 24% (shrinking 5% qoq). Fabrication saw 14% yoy revenue growth and flat sequential performance as strong pricing improvements (up 16% yoy and 6% qoq) were offset by weaker shipments (down 2% yoy, down 5.5% qoq). The recycling business saw contraction on both an annual (down 1%) and sequential (down 9%) basis, with external shipments down in both comparisons (down 3.5% yoy and 9.6% qoq) and pricing up 1.5% yoy and down 4.5% qoq.

Both adjusted EBITDA and operating income came in light, with EBITDA being the number that the Street typically gives the most attention. Adjusted EBITDA rose 60% yoy, but fell 27% qoq, and missed expectations by close to 5%. Although scrap prices did ease some sequentially (down 3% qoq), steel spreads shrank 6% qoq to a little under $600/t.

Looking at segment income, steel earnings nearly doubled from last year, but fell 30% sequentially, producing far and away the highest margins for the company. Fab income shrank 31% yoy and rose 13% qoq, with a modest margin improvement (70bp) from the third quarter. Recycling profits fell both annually and sequentially, with margins back in the 4%’s.

Where Are We Going Next?

Investors in Steel Dynamics, and other mini-mill operators like Nucor (NUE) and Commercial Metals (CMC) probably took some solace from management’s bullish commentary about the 2019 outlook. Management says they expect steady steel consumption growth in 2019, and made comments including “incredibly bullish” views from large energy customers and “very very strong” activity in downstream construction-oriented customers, not to mention noting 30% growth in December bookings. Management also made clear that it expects further share gains in automotive steel.

I’m not quite that bullish at this point, though industrial companies really haven’t started reporting yet (including their outlooks for 2019). Commercial construction finally seems to be slowing, and today’s announcement of a 50.4 ABI score for December would seem to support that, though there’s been plenty of month-to-month variation. I agree with Steel Dynamics that it is likely to see share gains in auto steel, and I’m likewise bullish on the company’s prospects for gaining share with its coated steel products in other markets like appliances (coated steel ASP was over 20% above the company’s hot-rolled sheet steel ASP this quarter).

I’m still concerned that the de-stocking issues that hit prices in the fourth quarter (where steel prices fell about 10% to 15% qoq depending on the source you use) could linger on into 2019, particularly with the manufacturing PMI starting to slide down from its peak. Maybe customers are/were “playing chicken” with steel companies and waiting for them to crack on prices, or maybe they’re seeing slowing end-user demand in markets like autos, construction, machinery, and so on and don’t see the need to rush to rebuild inventories. Although I find Steel Dynamics management to be credible (likewise for Nucor), it wasn’t as though the steep price declines seen in the fourth quarter were called out ahead of time by the steel companies.

Although there are reports that HRC steel could be had for less than $650/t recently (lower than posted prices), I believe HRC prices will likely be in the high $600s to low $700s for most of 2019. I don’t think there’s any desire on the part of the U.S. government to walk back any of the protectionist measures that have propped up steel prices, and I don’t expect demand to fall apart. That said, I think the odds are good that prices will fall again in 2020 and maybe in 2021 as well, as new capacity from a host of companies (including Steel Dynamics, Nucor, Big River, and U.S. Steel (X) ) goes operational.

The Outlook

I expect Steel Dynamics to see declining revenue, margins, and profits from here, as shipment growth is offset by price pressure and some input cost pressure. I do think the Fabrication business will see better margins from here, but that will be outweighed by steel margins that I expect will trend down toward the mid-teens.

I don’t think the pace of the decline will be steep; I expect high single-digit EBITDA declines for the next few years before growth resumes, but it will still be a more challenging environment. At the same time, Steel Dynamics will be spending over $1.7 billion for its new 3Mtpa steel plant – an investment that I believe has sound long-term rationale, but that will compress FCF in a down cycle. On the subject of this plant, management indicated that it expects 40% of the output to ship to Mexico – not exactly good new for Ternium (TX), though not really a surprise either.

I expect very low single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth from the 2018 starting point, as well as low single-digit EBITDA growth and minimal annualized FCF growth. Discounted back, that supports a fair value above $36, but DCF is seldom used or preferred with steel stocks given the challenges of modeling cyclical swings.

Steel Dynamics has, and deserves, a modest book value premium due to its higher ROE, and I think a 2.1x multiple (also supporting a fair value around $36) is fair today.

Next comes EV/EBITDA, and this is where it gets tricky. A 6x multiple on 12-month EBITDA would suggest a fair value above $40, and 6x is on the low end of the normal range for these shares. But these are not “normal” times, as EBITDA is very likely to decline in 2019, 2020, and 2021 before recovering. If I use a 7x multiple (the high end of the normal range) on my 2022 EBITDA estimate and discount that back 3 years at a 10% rate, I get a fair value that is yet again in the mid-$30’s.

The Bottom Line

If readers want to assert that Steel Dynamics should trade closer to $40, I won’t really argue, though I think most of the valuation evidence I can find stacks the deck for a fair value in the mid-$30’s. Given that I see more appealing valuation gaps with stocks like Ternium, and I think 2019 demand could disappoint (hurting shipments and possibly pricing), I’m still cautious on Steel Dynamics even though I do think sentiment is washing out and this is one of the best-run steel companies in the business.