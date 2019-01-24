Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 20 January 2019

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interceptions in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as it considers it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Dixie Lake gold project in Canada

On 16 January, Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) announced drill results from the Hinge and South Limb zones at its Dixie gold project in the Red Lake district of Ontario and the most impressive result was 1.2m @ 935.64g/t Au from 183.9m in hole DHZ-014. This is equal to 1,125(AuEq.)m and looked great on camera:

Source: Great Bear Resources

Dixie is located close to the Red Lake and Madsen gold projects and the Red Lake mining district has so far produced over 30 million ounces of gold:

Source: Great Bear Resources

It’s still early days for Dixie but Great Bear president and CEO Chris Taylor said that the Hinge and South Limb zone are part of a continuous gold vein system which is interpreted to extend along 300 meters in strike length and has been drill tested to a depth of 212 meters. The zone remains open in all directions.

Source: Great Bear Resources

Great Bear has an ambitious exploration program with plans to drill around 150 holes for 30,000 meters. The company has around C$15 million in the bank which means that the drill program is fully funded.

2) Fenelon gold project in Canada

On 28 August, Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) reported assay results from its underground and surface drill program at the Fenelon gold project in Quebec and the best result included 6.1m @ 144.77g/t Au from 104.45m in hole 18-5175-021. This is equal to 883(AuEq.)m.

Source: Walbridge Mining

Fenelon is located in around 65 kilometers east of the Detour gold deposit:

Source: Wallbridge Mining

Walbridge is currently drilling from underground as part of a 35,000-tonne bulk sample program and drilling to date has significantly extended existing zones and discovered several new parallel zones.

I think the results from the February 2017 Pre-Feasibility Study from Fenelon were unimpressive:

Source: Wallbridge Mining

But with the latest drilling success, the company has much bigger plans for the project – around 600,000-800,000 ounces of gold which will sustain an annual production of 60,000 ounces for some 10 years.

3) Gold Drop gold and silver project in Canada

On 18 January, GGX Gold (OTCQB:GGXXF) announced that it has received results for the final four drill holes of the November 2018 diamond drilling program at its Gold Drop project in southern British Columbia. The best result was 6.9m @ 107.5g/t Au and 880g/t Ag from 22.57m in hole COD18-70, which is equal to 815(AuEq.)m:

Source: GGX Gold

This was close to high-grade intersections in three more holes (COD18-45, 46 and 67), which indicates a high-grade ore shoot.

Source: GGX Gold

Gold Drop is located near Greenwood and was mined intermittently from 1919 to the 1980s:

Source: GGX Gold

Historical production stood at 7,572 tonnes at an average grade of 5.2 g/t Au and 93.4 g/t Ag.

Source: GGX Gold

The infrastructure near the project is good and there are several mills nearby, such as Kettle River, which has a 1,800 tonne per day capacity.

Conclusion

Great Bear has been delivering pretty good exploration results, which explains why its share price has been performing so well over the past months. Dixie is located in a very good district and infrastructure around the property looks well – it’s just a 15-minute drive from downtown Red Lake and there’s a network of logging roads across the property. The company plans to add a second drill rig to the project in early 2019 and I expect good drill results to keep coming throughout the year. With C$15 million in the bank, the company is fully funded for 2019, but I think it could be overvalued with a market cap of over C$90 million on the TSX.

I’ve covered Walbridge and Fenelon a few times in this series and my main concern before was that the project isn’t large enough. However, Fenelon has been growing at a tremendous pace and the company can pop up into investor’s radars if it manages to reach its exploration target of 600,000-800,000 ounces of gold. Still, I have serious concerns about Walbridge's balance sheet and I think that a market capitalization of over C$60 million is too generous at the moment:

Source: Wallbridge Mining

Regarding Gold Drop, I think that GGX Gold could be onto something and the project is near several mills which makes toll milling an option. It’s a very small company which means that any further drilling success could provide a serious boost to the share price. However, cash seems to be running low so I would wait until the company secures funding before considering buying some shares. In any case, it’s definitely a story worth following.

