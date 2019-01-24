Qualcomm: Critical Time Approaches

Qualcomm (QCOM) is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on January 30. While some believe the chipmaker would outperform the Street’s revenue estimates, others believe that the slowdown in China’s smartphone market would drag its overall sales lower in the current quarter. But rather than just tracking its top-line figure, investors should also closely monitor its MSM shipments, 5G trends and the company’s sales outlook for the year ahead as these items are likely going to determine where its shares head next. Let's take a closer look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Shipment Trends

Let me start by saying that Qualcomm has remained an industry leader in both mobile application processor and mobile baseband markets for more than a decade now. Its Mobile Station Modems ((MSMs)) are found in a broad range of devices across different markets and different price points.

The only issue here is that its MSM chip shipments have more or less stagnated over the past few quarters. The chart attached below would indicate there’s a significant degree of cyclicality on its chip shipments but the aggregate number of chips sold per quarter isn’t meaningfully growing anymore. So, this is one area that investors should closely monitor as it highlights Qualcomm’s direct penetration in the smartphone market.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Also, its shipments in Q1 have generally been higher than other quarters, but this trend won’t continue in Q1 FY19. The chipmaker is actually guiding Q1 MSM chip shipments to sequentially drop by 20% at the midpoint, somewhere between 175 million to 195 million as its OEM partners in China continue to digest their inventory from Q4 and its legacy shipments to Apple (AAPL) shrink

It would be interesting to know Qualcomm management’s shipment guidance for FY19 during its earnings call. There are a number of variables that can bolster or hamper its FY19 shipment growth. For instance, we know that Apple has partnered up with Intel (INTC) to source modems for its iPhones, but what we don’t know yet is if other OEMs are following suit in a bid to cut costs.

Also, it’s unclear at this stage whether Qualcomm and Apple can reignite their longstanding partnership or if their legal tussle would drag further. Per this report, the latter didn’t want to rely solely on Intel for their modem supplies and they considered sourcing supplies from MediaTek and Samsung but to no avail. Here’s an excerpt from the report, which says Apple ideally wanted Qualcomm in its 5G supplier mix:

The entire concept of Project Antique was to find a second supplier. No offence to (Intel) but we don’t want to be single supplier with them. We wanted both Qualcomm and (Intel) in the mix.

It would be interesting to hear Qualcomm management’s take on the same during its upcoming earnings call, and maybe get insights about whether resuming shipments to Apple is a possibility for 2019. This could be a double-edged sword for Qualcomm as getting Apple’s business back might require the former to forego a portion of the royalty payments owed to it by the latter. This scenario would obviously play out if Apple offers it a very sweet long-term supply deal or if Qualcomm’s legal team think they have a weak case. The other way this might happen is if Apple settles the case with a big payment.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

For the record, Qualcomm registers revenue from MSM chip shipments under its CDMA Technologies division (QCT) which, as evident in the chart above, accounts for a sizable portion of the chipmaker's overall revenue.

5G Trends

With that said, Qualcomm is also positioning itself nicely to benefit from the industry’s transition to 5G. The transition is expected to happen quite swiftly with several ground and device level deployments simultaneously expected to take place internationally over the next few years.

(North American Mobile Connections Share, Source: Statista)

Qualcomm’s management had noted during their Q4 earnings call:

Just as 5G launch dates were accelerated by one year from the original timeline, we also expect the pace of 5G adoption to meet or exceed that of 4G. The first mobile 5G network launches will begin in the second calendar quarter next year, and there will be commercial launches occurring simultaneously across North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. In total, we are working with more than 18 OEMs who have committed to launch 5G handsets in 2019 based on our 5G and our X50 modems. We believe that Qualcomm is the leader in 5G, with the ability to launch sub-6-gigahertz, millimeter wave, standalone and non-standalone 5G.

This statement was made in the first week of November. It would be interesting to note how many additional design wins has the chipmaker secured since then. I expect OEMs to source Qualcomm’s 5G modems at an increasing rate as we head further into 2019, as OEMs would look to preserve and grow market share. If only a few OEMs were looking to rollout 5G devices in 2019, industry incumbents may have taken it slow, but they probably won’t take any chances now that 18+ OEMs are on the 5G bandwagon already.

Another thing worth noting would be if companies are actually approaching Intel to source 5G modems to couple with their own application processors. Now, Qualcomm would likely still get royalty payments from these OEMs. However, these royalty payments are likely going to be much lower than the revenue the chipmaker would otherwise recognize on the direct sale of its MSM chips. So, investors should keep a close eye on how well Qualcomm’s 5G rollout is ramping and if OEMs are going to its rivals.

Sales Outlook

With that said, all eyes will be on Qualcomm’s sales outlook for FY19. China’s smartphone market has started to slow down, which, apparently, also caused Apple to lower its guidance earlier this month. So, it’s likely that Qualcomm would also issue a rather soft guidance for the first half of FY19. After opposing Broadcom’s takeover bid, Qualcomm’s management would need to deliver good results to reassure shareholders that they made the right move. So, a lowered guidance might just agitate already dissatisfied shareholders.

Besides, investors should closely listen in on management’s commentary about the slowdown in China’s market and if it's hampering the uptake of 5G. I doubt this scenario would play out but it’s a risk factor nonetheless. The chart below highlights that Qualcomm generates most of its revenue by shipping chipsets and charging royalties from, customers that have ship-to-locations in China. So, it goes to show that China is a big market for Qualcomm, even if the finished devices are later on being shipped to other markets.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Final Thoughts

Granted that Qualcomm is a perfectly healthy business, but there are a few questions ahead of the chipmaker in its post-Broadcom era that its management would need to address going forward. Investors should closely monitor Qualcomm’s MSM shipments, the pace of 5G adoption and its FY19 guidance when it reports its Q1 earnings next week. These items would indicate how well the company is going to grow in the year ahead and would also likely determine where its shares head next. Stay vigilant, stay long!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.