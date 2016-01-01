During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) gained 0.73% (73 bps). HYG has been growing during last month following overall positive sentiments on the global markets and some signs of progress in US-China negotiations.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending January 18

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

US Treasury yields added on hopes Washington and Beijing were moving to end their trade dispute as well as on stronger-than-expected US macro data. The improved outlook on trade came after the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was considering lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. UST 10Y increased by 10 bps and almost achieved 2.8% and demonstrated largest weekly gains since November, 2018.

Recent US activity indicators have been mixed that poses some uncertainty. US industrial production grew 0.3 percent in December as manufacturing output surged, more than what analysts had forecast. But consumer sentiment deteriorated in early January to its weakest since October 2016, before Donald Trump's presidential victory, according to a University of Michigan survey. It could be partially explained by government shutdown, but such factors as trade tensions and global market slowdown are also taken into account.

Figure 2. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

The underlying HYG portfolio was up 56 bps, while other discrepancies added almost 26 bps, causing its price to increase by 73 bps.

Figure 3. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All the sectors gained value last week. Consumer, Non-Cyclical and Technology sectors outperformed other sectors last week.

Consumer non-cyclical sector gained 0.8% due to some event-driven stories and good performance of pharmaceutical companies’ bonds.

Figure 4. HYG sectors price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Banks’ reports were traditionally at the start of US earnings season. Despite the banks indicated poor performance of fixed income, currency and commodity trading operations, the asset quality was excellent as none of them reported significant increases in loan reserves or write-offs. Lending margins were also higher. The bank leaders said that while growth may slow, what they're seeing doesn't necessarily indicate near-term trouble.

"From what we see, economic growth is stronger and more resilient than recent market volatility would indicate," Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat said.

Bank of America CEO reassured investors that there were “no credit problems on the near-term horizon”. All these facts could support HYG financial sector and demonstrate positive outlook for the economy.

Next week, some consumer and technology companies will report earnings. It will be interesting to see how strong is the demand for the products and services in the US. The risk of high interest rate environment has cooled and currently the major risk is weaker US economy and political risks that could push HYG price lower. Be careful, positive sentiment does not currently prove to be sustainable trend.

Vladimir Nikulin