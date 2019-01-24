Tokyo Electron: Internet Of Things To Bring New Demand
Tokyo Electron is a leading Japanese semiconductor manufacturer.
After years of successful wafer fab equipment business development, the company is currently presented with a new opportunity stemming from the rapidly growing IoT market.
The company has a strong financial position to digest any bumps in the road in case of an unexpected market slump.
As established valuation techniques suggest the company's shares are severely mispriced, I believe long-run investors are presented with an outstanding purchase opportunity.
Investment thesis
Shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), a leading Japanese semiconductor company, have considerably retreated from their all-time high despite improving financial statement figures and advancing fundamentals. Even though the shares might fall