Sell Advance Auto Parts Before It Is Too Late

A huge 2018 has the stock overvalued

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) had a monster 2018 as shares rallied by more than half. The bottom that was struck in late November of 2017 proved to be an outstanding buying opportunity as shares more than doubled before pulling back in the past couple of months. Still, shares of Advance are quite elevated as investors have been very excited by recent results, and I think it is still a prime opportunity to sell the stock and buy it at a lower valuation in the future.

Bouncing off the bottom

Advance’s results have been better in recent quarters, so some level of optimism is warranted. However, this company is the weakest among the big three pure-play auto parts retailers – the other two being AutoZone (AZO) and O’Reilly (ORLY) – but it also trades with the highest valuation. This incongruence is the reason why I think Advance shareholders will suffer in the near term as the stock needs to be revalued much lower than it is today.

Investor optimism seems to be focused on comparable sales gains for Advance. The most recent quarter saw that critical metric rise 4.6%, taking the YTD number to +2%. That’s fine and to be sure, +4.6% is a strong showing. But if we take a look at Advance’s history, we can see it is hardly charting new territory with its store productivity.

Source: eMarketer

This chart shows the company’s past five full years of comparable sales, and results aren’t pretty. During a time when the other major auto parts retailers were seeing strong comparable sales gains, Advance was treading water. In fact, the only number above zero in the past five years was a +2% showing in 2014; the others were all flat or negative. This year is a +2% through the first three quarters, so Advance is looking to break that negative cycle, but this is hardly a reason to buy a tremendously overvalued stock. Keep in mind also that last year’s Q3 was a -3.4% showing, so the two-year stacked comparable sales number for Q3 is just +1.2%. Had Advance instead posted 0.6% in last year’s Q3 and 0.6% in this year’s Q3, the end result would be the same, but I have to think investors wouldn’t have been quite as excited. The point here is that while it is true that Advance is boosting comparable sales, it is doing so from low levels. These gains, therefore, aren’t impressive and are merely retracing prior losses for the most part. To my eye, this is the comparable sales equivalent of a dead cat bounce.

This presents a problem because comparable sales make up the entirety of Advance’s revenue gains thanks to its mature store base. Indeed, revenue growth was actually lower than the comparable sales gain for Q3, illustrating this point. If I’m right about comparable sales – the data would suggest that I am – Advance is in for a tough road ahead when it comes to revenue gains. Something on the order of very low single digit gains is likely all the company will be able to muster in the coming years barring a major acquisition.

Margins are performing well, but the gains are relatively small and not a significant driver of earnings growth. Gross margins improved 86bps in Q3 and once again investors were really excited. However, it is the same story as comparable sales as Advance is simply retracing lost ground. Its gross margins have routinely been in the 45%+ area in years past, and Q3’s number was 44.3% after accounting for the 86bps gain. In other words, gross margins came off of a trough level and investors are cheering as though Advance is making huge gains in profitability; it is simply reclaiming what it already lost.

A ludicrous valuation against its peers

These are not the hallmarks of a great business and while there is nothing wrong with Advance, it is being valued like years of huge growth are ahead of it, when the numbers would suggest that simply isn’t the case. Advance trades for 20.1 times next year’s earnings estimate of $8.16, while AutoZone trades for 13.2 times forward earnings of $62.99 and O’Reilly trades for 19.4 times forward earnings of $17.82 per share. That means that today, Advance, which is by far the weakest of these three players and has been for years, also trades with the highest valuation. In fact, it trades for a 50% premium to AutoZone, a gulf that is irreconcilable. O’Reilly offers much better growth prospects and while I also think that stock is also somewhat overvalued, it isn’t close to being as overvalued as Advance is today.

Based upon Advance’s inferior performance in recent years and irrational exuberance from investors based upon retracing earlier losses in comparable sales and margins, I have to rate Advance Auto a sell. The valuation is sky-high and makes no sense based upon what is likely to be mid-single digit earnings growth in the coming years. We will likely see low single digit revenue growth, zero to low single digit margin growth and a low single digit tailwind from the share repurchase program. That is hardly worthy of a forward PE ratio of 20 or a best-in-class valuation when there are better choices available. Do yourself a favor and don’t get caught up in the hype; Advance is going lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.