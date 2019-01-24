UTF: Can This Fund Be A Replacement For UTG?
About: Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Includes: UTG
by: Nick Ackerman
Summary
UTF had a rough 2018, with the fund being down 9.86% and a NAV drop of 5.93%.
So far this year the fund has been rebounding nicely, with a NAV return of 4.08% and market increase of 7.64%.
The fund is trading only at a slightly larger discount of 7.44% compared to its 1-year average discount of 7.19%.
This fund might be a good fit for investors waiting for UTG to return back to buying territory.
All information was obtained on January 9th, 2019.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) is a fund I've covered several times in the past and I continue to see this closed-end fund as a buy. In 2018 the fund struggled with