Apache Corp. May Have A Tough 2019
About: Apache Corporation (APA)
by: Sarfaraz A. Khan
Summary
Apache Corp. will increase drilling activity and bring up to five cryogenic plants online by 2020 in Alpine High which will allow the company to significantly grow production.
Apache is targeting cash flow neutrality for 2019, aided by the expected drop in capital expenditure following the creation of Altus Midstream.
But with the weakness in oil and gas prices, the company will have a tough time.
Apache Corp. (APA) continues to target production growth, led by growing volumes from Alpine High where the company will increase drilling activity and bring hundreds of wells online. Significant growth in NGL volumes