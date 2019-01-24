Stanley Black & Decker's Guidance Doesn't Bode Well For Industrials
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Stanley Black & Decker spooked the Street with a lackluster fourth quarter and 2019 guidance that seems to leave the door open for further cuts as the year progresses.
The auto and residential construction sectors are showing more noticeable weakness, hurting SWK's near-term growth and leverage potential, and likely previewing trouble for other industrials.
After a sharp post-earnings sell-off, SWK shares look undervalued, but there could be one more reset to guidance before the shares really recover.
Seen by many investors and analysts as a relatively safer play in industrials for 2019, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) was hammered (down 15%) after reporting earnings, as investors saw more than a