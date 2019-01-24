Summary

Stanley Black & Decker spooked the Street with a lackluster fourth quarter and 2019 guidance that seems to leave the door open for further cuts as the year progresses.

The auto and residential construction sectors are showing more noticeable weakness, hurting SWK's near-term growth and leverage potential, and likely previewing trouble for other industrials.

After a sharp post-earnings sell-off, SWK shares look undervalued, but there could be one more reset to guidance before the shares really recover.