Covered-Call Writing With J&J
About: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
by: Option Generator
Summary
Covered-call writing is one of my favorite strategies to generate monthly income while mitigating downside risk.
J&J is a perfect stock to write calls against.
After analyzing the theoretical options pricing, I'm looking to sell the in-the-money calls.
Covered-call writing is one of my favorite strategies to generate monthly income while mitigating downside risk. However, sticking to the basics is of key importance to make it work. In fact, many covered-call writers may