Netflix: The Down Cycle Is Coming, Act Now

In Q3, we called out negative trends and fundamentals break down in many areas of Netflix. Now, in Q4, these same areas have shown further deterioration. We urge investors to revise their thesis and adjust their expectations. The stock is unlikely to continue its meteoric rise with the current financial performance.

Briefly, growth is slowing, and margins are hurting, especially in the international segment. Finally, free cash flow is becoming a distant dream as the company's cash burn has exploded to a dangerous level. We predict that by the end of this year, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will have to raise capital again. In Q3, we reasoned that Netflix would need to raise money. To our surprise, it raised $1.9B of senior notes in Q4, a lot early than we predicted. The figure brought the total debt level to $10B. Currently, the cash burn situation is out of control to the point that management could not put a number on it.

Bulls have been correct, but it's time to be cautious

Netflix's investors have enjoyed the best stock return since the dot-com crash. Even if investors bought at the peak prices in 2008 just before the financial crisis, a $1,000 investment would still fetch $8,900 at today prices. However, since early 2018, Netflix's meteoric rise has stuttered, maybe a significant portion of the bulls have had their doubts as Netflix's growth slows and its expansion is becoming less profitable. Even the majority of Netflix's directors had cashed out a significant amount during 2018.

Nevertheless, the market still supports the 100x PE valuation, signifying extraordinary optimism, and obsession towards returns instead of attention to downside risks. Cool heads who have had the fortitude to reevaluate Netflix's fundamentals and resisted the 'the fear of missing out' temptation have been correct so far. The stock price has not changed much over the last 12 months, a typical buy-and-hold would have generated little return but the misery from excessive volatility. Easy said than done, but tempering greed to take gains off the table is one of the most challenging things to do. We have failed that feat many times.

We also never had the vision or the aggression to invest in Netflix at any point from 2002 to now. As Howard Marks said in his most recent book - 'Mastering the Market Cycle', in time of a rising market, too stringent analysis and little risk-seeking would not help investors to make great returns. Our fixation on hard fact-finding method had meant that Netflix never landed on our watchlist. As a result, in times of an upcycle, we participate in little gains. However, we believe that Netflix is at the cusp of entering a down cycle. The financial results have been poor, yet investors are still optimistic and there have been little sellers.

The first sign of the down cycle - slowing growth

Membership growth is steady, but Netflix's revenue growth has been trending down at a rapid clip. The tendency is unlikely to revert, and investors should expect slower growth to come. Why is that? In the past, Netflix enjoyed 40%+ growth because it has had little competition. It was the innovator in the industry. Now, there are Amazon Prime (AMZN), Hulu (FOX), AT&T (T), and soon Apple (AAPL) and Disney+ (DIS). It is not just the online streaming service but anything that takes away the screen time from Netflix is invading Netflix's turf. In other words, the arena is getting ever more crowded. Participants can now offer a similar or competitive value proposition.

Secondly, most of the growth of Netflix in the past few quarters came from the international market. However, this is the core limitation of Netflix's profitability. International expansion is revealing the apparent diseconomies of scale.

The second sign - diseconomies of scale, tightening margins

In Q3'18, it looked like that the international contribution margin was on an uptrend. It improved from 9.8% to 11% sequentially. However, in Q4, it fell to 3.9%, and the next quarter is estimated to be 9.8%, still below the recent peak of 11%.

The operation is also only a third as profitable as streaming domestically. We wonder if expanding internationally will be fruitful because as this segment grows, the overall margin gets smaller. At least not to the point that it can justify a 100x PE valuation.

The third sign - free cash flow is still not in sight

Netflix is a 20-year-old company. Although it started operating a different business model, selling and renting out DVDs, it was one of the first ones (besides Amazon) to offer streaming and Video-on-Demand in 2007. This timestamp makes Netflix a veteran in the field. It would not be a silly question to ask, 'So, where is the cash?'. Disappointingly, there is none. Not many people can predict the future further than 1-2 years. However, it is not unreasonable to predict that Netflix will still not make a dime in cash in the next three years. While the average holding of stocks in the Wall Street is estimated to be around six months, most investors who support Netflix at 100xPE will be long gone before the company achieves break-even.

In 2018, Netflix burned $3B of cash. However, with the current acceleration of the rate of cash burn, Netflix will be burning at least another $600M in Q1'19 alone. Depending on how users react to the 18% price hike and new film releases, however, 3x of last year cash burn is a reasonable assumption. As a result, we think that by 2019, Netflix could be burning at least $4.5B, exceeds its current liquidity allowance.

Management predicts that the 2019 cash burn will be similar to 2018. We think by Q2'19, the investment community will be able to judge whether this will happen or not. One or two more debt issue and Netflix will need a miracle to hold above $300 a share. At the moment, even the creditors are still supporting Netflix growth. During Q4, the market funded Netflix $1.9B worth of senior notes at an average of 5.2% coupon rate. However, there is a lot at stake here as Netflix's debt has now climbed over $10B. Netflix's interest expense has also increased. In Q4 2017, it stood at 2.3%, in Q4 2018, it has risen to 3.1%, adding further strain to margins and free cash flow.

Takeaway

Investors should expect Netflix to disappoint. Netflix's balance sheet is also too fragile to support the current rate of cash burn. The company has only $3.8B of cash against $10B of long-term debt and $3.0-4.5B of estimated cash burn in 2019.

As long as Netflix continues to pursue the international market expansion path aggressively, the company's margin will continue to be squeezed. Raising price may theoretically improve revenue, however, it would also reduce the switching cost of its product which many competitors are stepping up to offer similar streaming service.

Netflix's management doesn't feel the threat from Disney+, Amazon, and others and chooses to focus on improving the user experience for Netflix customers. While the internal focus is probably the right thing to say publicly, the management is underestimating Disney+, Amazon Prime, AT&T, and Apple. Disney+ will be launching by the end of 2019, at the same time all Disney content will be pulled from Netflix. When one of the biggest, if not the biggest content creator in the movie world pulls out of Netflix, it raises a lot of unforeseen problems. First, the price increase of Netflix would mean that users will be paying more for less content. People who love Disney contents will now have to get it at Disney+. Lastly, this means that competition for contents will be more intense as other creators follow Disney. Netflix will have to raise its content budget, and burn more cash.

This may not happen in one or two quarters, but we think in one or two years, Netflix will post mediocre results to justify the current valuation. The current market euphoria will turn into despair. Scavengers like us can pick up the pieces, nibble on returns at a more reasonable risk/reward profile. The bottom line is, the sooner investors realize the down cycle is coming, the sooner he/she can take more risk off the table.

