Solar Senior Capital: Cause For Cautious Optimism On This Near 8.7% Yielder
About: Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)
by: Louis Koen
Summary
SUNS currently has a dividend yield of close to 8.7%.
The BDC is no longer dependant on fee waivers to cover its dividend.
In the near term, uncertainty over economic growth and the direction of interest rates is, however, likely to result in increased volatility.
The market and BDCs have recovered quite a bit after the sell-off in December. With increasing uncertainty markets are, however, likely to remain more volatile in the weeks ahead. This increased volatility along with concerns