Introduction

Welcome to my natural gas weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views of the natural gas market through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ). As you may know, UGAZ is a senior, unsecured obligation of Credit Suisse AG, seeking to provide long exposure to 3x the daily performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index, plus a daily accrual equal to the return that could be earned on a notional capital reinvestment at the three-month U.S Treasury rate. UGAZ is one of the most liquid ETFs on the market, with roughly $280m under management; however, it is not recommended for long-term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.65% slowly erodes its value. UGAZ makes up for this high expense ratio with strong daily volume and tight spreads of only 0.11%. The ETF is an exciting short-term investment vehicle to get leveraged exposure to natural gas futures and capture gas price oscillations.

Natural gas stocks

U.S. natural gas inventories withdrew moderately, down 3.1% (w/w) to 2,533 Bcf on the January 4-11 period, reaching nine successive pulls. With moderate draw, natural gas seasonality slightly improves (w/w), but remains 11.8% or 339.6 Bcf in shortage compared to the five-year mean and 2% or 51 Bcf under 2018 level. Moreover, current stocks shortage is similar to the level seen in 2014, when gas futures reached a peak of nearly $6 per MMBtu, which is highly positive for UGAZ shares.

The natural gas supply-demand balance still provides positive momentum for the flammable complex. Indeed, latest EIA weekly reports on the January 10-16 period that aggregate demand surged 15.7% to 114.4 Bcf/d, but was marginally offset by a steady gas supply advance, up 1.1% to 94.4 Bcf/d. Demand heightened mainly, thanks to boosting power and residential needs, lifting by 28.8% to 46.9 Bcf/d and 13.5% to 25.3 Bcf/d respectively. On the supply side, dry and marketed production grew concomitantly, up 0.7% to 88 Bcf/d and 98.4 Bcf/d respectively, whereas imports from Canada contributed partly to the supply lift, up 5.3% to 6 Bcf/d.

That being said, UGAZ shares were little changed over the week, although demand is expected to be significantly supported by intense cold.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

With American partial government shutdown reaching the 30th day, the Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) suspension seems endless. The shutdown stalemate continues as Democrats have refused President Trump's latest proposal and the two sides seem now no closer to ending this standoff.

Nevertheless, speculators have slightly accrued their bets on natural gas futures, given Nymex open interest lift observed on the January 11-18 period, up 2.13% to 1,329,099 contracts. In the meantime, UGAZ rose steeply, up 20.81% to $55.56 per share, amid increasing cold risk hovering over the U.S.

This indicates that speculators positioning has reversed, which is particularly bullish for the gas complex.

Intense cold risks call for natural gas complex lift

Since my last note, UGAZ declined 1.75% to $45.18, following growing expectations that icy weather conditions will not last. Going forward, weather risks over the next two weeks intensify as colder-than-normal temperatures should hit the eastern part of the country, according to latest National Weather Service report. In the Northeast, intense cold is expected to develop, which should considerably sustain natural gas demand and UGAZ shares.

Though the market is not convicted that this cold wave will suffice to jeopardize current natural gas inventories, given that medium-range forecasts are expected to reverse.

Source: National Weather Service

That being said, market participants seem to underestimate weather developments, and recent natural gas future correction seems overdone. Given the above, and once the cold wave kicks, I believe that UGAZ share will be poised for a steep advance.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.