Not So Cheerful About Barbie

About: Mattel, Inc. (MAT)
by: Saidrasul Nasretdinov
Saidrasul Nasretdinov
Summary

The toy industry is experiencing disruption/ competition from alternative modes of entertainment.

Mattel Inc has been underperforming lately and in the process of implementing major go-to-market and cost-cutting initiatives.

Even though Mattel's strategy might be the right long-term strategy to pursue, in the short-term stock price is likely to continue to experience pressure from the high cost of implementation.

Overview

In this article, we will discuss Mattel Inc (MAT), which is the largest toy manufacturer in the world. It has an impressive lineup of iconic brands (e.g. Barbie, Hot Wheels) and partnerships