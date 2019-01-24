Buying Back In To H&R Block
About: H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)
by: Patrick Doyle
Summary
Since I sold my shares of H&R Block at a 25% gain, the stock has fallen about 11%. I think they're worth buying again.
In addition, I think it's possible for investors to make some money selling puts on the name.
While I don't like falling net income in the face of rising revenue, the recent financial performance was fine in my view, and demonstrated that management is still shareholder friendly.
2018 was a good year for me in regard to H&R Block Inc. (HRB). I bought in June when the shares were in the slough of despond, and sold just before they fell