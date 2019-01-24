The Best Way To Play Goldman Sachs Right Now: JPMorgan Pair Trade

Investment Thesis

On Wednesday 16th, Goldman Sachs (GS) released fourth quarter and 2018 full-year results. 4Q diluted EPS was $6.04 against $4.53 consensus, mostly driven by a much lower tax rate as a result from Federal US Tax reform. Adjusting for the tax benefit, EPS was still above expectations. Revenue for the quarter was $7.86B (net of $222M in credit loss provisions), half of which is attributed to the IB fees ($2.04B) and I&L ($1.91B).

Although general market conditions were less favorable in the last quarter compared to the third quarter, net revenues in equities were 17% higher yoy. Higher commissions and fees drove the increase, reflecting higher market volumes and offsetting FICC's anticipated underperformance. FICC revenues declined 18% compared to the same period in 2017, in line with peers reporting so far as wider credit spreads affect credit and interest rate products' revenue.

Overall, GS has demonstrated business resiliency and strong quarterly results, which led the stock price higher about 10% to levels around $200 and shedding about 30% of the upside potential. However, we believe the stock is still undervalued compared to peers in terms of Tangible Book Value (TBV) and Earnings.

Average peers' PTBV and PE are 1.3 and 9.8, respectively. That compares to 1.01 and 7.8 from GS. With a conservative approach to valuation expansion, we expect there's still 15-20% upside potential, but above all, we believe the stock will outperform peers in the short term.

Source: Annual Reports, Yahoo! Finance, Google Finance.

Financial Highlights GS and JPM

We're particularly interested in the Long GS - Short JPMorgan (JPM) pair trade, based on valuation, 4Q results, and share price performance. JPMorgan's fourth-quarter results were below expectation on lower corporate & investment banking revenue and slightly higher-than-expected expenses. JPM announced 4Q EPS of $1.98 compared to consensus of $2.21.

Nevertheless, JPM actually saw its share price increase on the announcement day as investors were willing to neglect these last 4Q results in favor of the current bullish sentiment around the stock. JPM stock price rose 1.3% since the release to about $103.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Comparing both stocks, GS has largely underperformed JPM for over a year. In the last month, we see a reversal of the trend as GS performance converges. This trend was mostly, but not exclusively, due to the post-earnings performance. Note that there's at least a 14% annual gap to be filled.

Combining our estimates for GS valuation with a convergent stock price performance, we estimate JPM performance for the near term to be between -1% and 6%.

Risks and Concerns

Investors are concerned about GS litigation risk and financial exposure to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. The company's recently appointed CEO, David Solomon, mentioned the issue on a conference call, apologizing to the Malaysian people. Although investors are anticipating billion dollar fines and penalties, in our opinion, the exposure is lower than the market is pricing in. In 4Q, the company made a provision of $516 million for legal and regulatory proceedings.

Conclusion

GS is ticking all the right boxes with improved revenue and growth initiatives in place. We expect the positive performance of capital markets should persist in 2019 providing some upside to IB business. Additionally, the new CEO initiated a comprehensive business review of the group after being appointed in October 2018. During the earnings call, he mentioned some opportunities were already surfacing as a result of the assessment and expects to reveal some measurable business targets soon.

With that in mind, the stock is undoubtedly cheap compared to peers and has already initiated convergence. The biggest question remaining is the size of the potential 1MDB liability.

