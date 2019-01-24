Altria Is Offering A 7.1% Dividend Yield For The First Time In Nearly A Decade

Since Altria (NYSE:MO) peaked, in the summer of 2017, it has shed 42%. Even more surprisingly, the stock has plunged 31% in the last two and a half months. This is a very unusual move for this low-beta, slow-moving stock, which is well-known for its defensive characteristics even during bear markets. Due to this poor stock price performance, the tobacco giant is now trading at a 4-year low and is offering a 7.1% dividend yield for the first time in nearly a decade. The big question is whether the stock has become a great bargain.

The headwinds

1. Rising interest rates

Most investors have focused on the challenges facing the business of Altria in order to understand the reasons behind the downtrend of its stock. Nevertheless, they should realize that the environment of rising interest rates, which has nothing to do with the tobacco industry, is a strong headwind for the stock. As most of the shareholders of Altria are holding the stock for its generous and growing dividend, the stock is adversely affected by rising rates, which enable investors to find decent yields elsewhere and thus exert pressure on the valuation of the stock. It is thus only natural that the stock peaked in the summer of 2017, when interest rates were still near record-low levels.

On the other hand, the Fed has raised interest rates too aggressively. Notably, its latest hike caused panic in the investing community over a potential recession within the next two years and thus triggered a market sell-off. Since then, Fed officials have been trying to alleviate the market with dovish comments. The Fed is thus likely to slow its pace of interest rate hikes from now on. Moreover, if a recession shows up, interest rates will decrease. Overall, this headwind is not likely to exert additional pressure on the stock for the foreseeable future.

2. Acquisition of a stake in JUUL

While rising interest rates have weighed on Altria, another important factor behind its recent plunge is its acquisition of a stake in JUUL (JUUL), the e-vapor leader. Last month, Altria acquired a 35% stake in JUUL for $12.8 B, thus valuing the company at $38 B. This amount is almost 2.5 times the $16 B valuation JUUL achieved in an investment round six months earlier and is also approximately 38 times the annual revenues of the e-vapor leader.

It thus became evident that Altria was willing to purchase a significant stake in its competitor without paying any attention to the valuation. Consequently, the market perceived the deal as a desperate move of Altria to contain its losses from the transition of smokers from traditional cigarettes to vaping products. The market also viewed the deal price as an admission of defeat of Altria. After the announcement of the deal, Citi downgraded Altria from "neutral" to "sell" and cut its price target from $67 to $45 due to the shareholder value destruction that resulted from the sky-high price of the deal.

However, it is important to note that Altria essentially hedged its portfolio against the transition of consumers from traditional cigarettes to vaping products. In other words, the tobacco giant essentially bought insurance for its business. Thanks to this insurance, it has drastically reduced its exposure to the headwinds facing its traditional products. In addition, as JUUL seems to have ample room to grow for many more years, the 35% stake in the company may begin to generate a significant income stream for Altria at some point in the future.

Some investors are also concerned over the high amount of debt that will result from this deal. However, Altria has always spent minimal amounts on capital expenses. To be sure, its capital expenses have been less than 5% of its operating cash flows every single year in the last decade. As a result, the company enjoys excessive free cash flows, which can be used for shareholder distributions and debt reduction.

Altria has generated $7.2 B of free cash flows in the last 12 months, while its annual dividend payments are approximately $6.0 B this year. Therefore, as its interest expense is only 2% of its operating income, at $232 M, it is evident that the company has ample room to increase its interest expense without any problem thanks to its strong free cash flows. Moreover, Altria announced a cost-cutting program after its JUUL transaction. The program will aim to reduce the annual expenses by $500-600 M by the end of this year, and hence it will partly offset the impact from the increased amount of debt.

3. Threat to e-cigarettes

A few days ago, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stated that e-cigarettes may face an existential threat if they continue to gain popularity at a fast pace in young population. The timing of this statement seems rather unfortunate for Altria, as it came just one month after the acquisition of the stake in JUUL.

However, it is unlikely that e-cigarettes will be banned. Instead, the FDA is likely to impose stricter regulation on these products. In the adverse scenario for this category of cigarettes, their consumption will be negatively affected by the strict regulation and will thus grow at a much slower pace or even stop growing. While such a development will greatly hurt JUUL, it will not hurt Altria at all because it will greatly benefit its legacy business.

Of course, in that scenario, Altria will have essentially wasted a great portion of its investment in JUUL. However, investors should view this from an "insurance" point of view. In such a scenario, Altria will have essentially wasted most of the "insurance premium" it paid to JUUL, but its legacy business will continue to thrive in such an event. When we buy insurance, we hope that we will never have to use it, and thus, we essentially hope that we are wasting our money. This example applies to Altria as well. Of course, the company paid too much for insurance in this case, but its excessive free cash flows are likely to offset this lost amount in the long run.

Overall, I do not believe that e-cigarettes will face an existential threat anytime soon, but, even if they do, Altria will benefit from such a development, as its stake in JUUL will be viewed as a one-time loss, while its flagship products will thrive.

Dividend

Altria has raised its dividend 53 times in the last 49 years. This is certainly an impressive record. Moreover, thanks to a steep decrease in its tax rate last year, Altria raised its dividend twice for a total 21% raise, from $0.66 per quarter in 2017 to $0.80 now. Furthermore, due to the dramatic recent underperformance of its stock, Altria is now offering a 7.1% dividend yield for the first time in nearly a decade.

MO Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

This yield is almost 2.5 times as high as the yield the stock was offering one and a half year ago. It is worth noting that the payout ratio currently stands at 80%, which is the exact long-term target payout ratio of management. Moreover, as management raised the dividend by 14% just five months ago, it is safe to consider the dividend safe for the foreseeable future. To paraphrase a well-known rule of Wall Street, the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised at a fast pace.

Valuation

Due to its stock price plunge, Altria is currently trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 11.2. This is less than half of the valuation level of the stock one and a half year ago.

MO Normalized PE Ratio data by YCharts

The tobacco giant has not traded at such a low P/E ratio since the aftermath of the Great Recession. The stock was trading at P/E ratios around 10.0 back then and more than doubled in just a few years. Those who purchased the stock at those opportune levels were highly rewarded within a few years. The same pattern is likely to repeat once again for those who have the courage to keep a contrarian view amid markedly negative market sentiment for the stock.

Final thoughts

Altria has been facing a series of challenges in the last two years. As a result, its stock has dramatically underperformed the market and is now trading at a 4-year low, while it is offering a 7.1% dividend yield, the highest in nearly a decade. Whenever the stock has offered such high yields at such cheap valuation levels, it has offered exceptional returns in just a few years. This is likely to prove the case once again. The tobacco giant has greatly diversified its portfolio via its acquisition of a 35% stake in JUUL and will continue to be a cash flow machine for the foreseeable future. Those who maintain their confidence in the long-term prospects of the company are adequately compensated, with an almost decade-high yield, while waiting for their thesis to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.