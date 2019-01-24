Long Ideas | Tech  | Korea

Samsung: Much Larger Than You Think

by: Khaveen Investments
Khaveen Investments
Summary

Samsung Electronics are a global conglomerate with diversified business segments.

It is not uncommon to hear that a technology company is worth more than the sum of their parts.

I analyzed each of Samsung's business segments separately using sum-of-the-parts valuation to more accurately determine their valuation.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) are the world's 18th largest company with a USD 285.5 billion market cap, with several large business segments. Although conglomerates typically trade at a discount, my analysis serves to accurately